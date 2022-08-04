ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Russian prosecutors seek 9 1/2-year sentence for Griner

By JIM HEINTZ
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPYrd_0h4ZNvAY00
Russia Griner WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, right, enters a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Closing arguments in Brittney Griner's cannabis possession case are set for Thursday, nearly six months after the American basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in a case that reached the highest levels of US-Russia diplomacy. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP) (Evgenia Novozhenina)

KHIMKI, Russia — (AP) — Prosecutors asked a Russian court Thursday to convict American basketball star Brittney Griner and sentence her to 9 1/2 years in prison at closing arguments in her drug possession trial.

The trial neared its end nearly six months after Griner's arrest at a Moscow airport in a case that has reached the highest levels of U.S.-Russia diplomacy, with Washington proposing a prisoner exchange. Under Russian law, the 31-year-old Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Although a conviction is all but certain, given that Russian courts rarely acquit defendants and Griner has admitted to having vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage, judges have considerable latitude on sentencing.

Lawyers for the Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist have pursued strategies to bolster Griner's contention that she had no criminal intent and that the canisters ended up in her luggage due to hasty packing. They have presented character witnesses from the Russian team that she plays for in the WNBA offseason and written testimony from a doctor who said he prescribed her cannabis for pain treatment.

Griner lawyer Maria Blagovolina argued that Griner brought the cartridges with her to Russia inadvertently and only used cannabis to treat her pain from injuries sustained in her career. She said she used it only in Arizona, where medical marijuana is legal.

She emphasized that Griner was packing in haste after a grueling flight and suffering from the consequences of COVID-19. Blagovolina also pointed out that the analysis of cannabis found in Griner's possession was flawed and violated legal procedures.

Blagovolina asked the court to acquit Griner, noting that she had no past criminal record and hailing her role in "the development of Russian basketball."

Another defense attorney, Alexander Boykov, also emphasized Griner's role in taking her Yekaterinburg team to win multiple championships, noting that she was loved and admired by her teammates.

He told the judge that a conviction would undermine Russia's efforts to develop national sports and make Moscow's call to depoliticize sports sound shallow.

Boykov added that even after her arrest, Griner won the sympathy of both her guards and prison inmates, who supported her by shouting, “Brittney, everything will be OK!” when she went on walks at the jail.

Prosecutor Nikolai Vlasenko insisted that Griner packed the cannabis oil deliberately, and he asked the court to hand Briner a fine of 1 million rubles (about $16,700) in addition to the prison sentence.

It's not clear when the verdict will be announced. If she does not go free, attention will turn to the high-stakes possibility of a prisoner swap.

Before her trial began in July, the State Department designated her as “wrongfully detained,” moving her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator.

Then last week, in an extraordinary move, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free.

The Lavrov-Blinken call marked the highest-level known contact between Washington and Moscow since Russia sent troops into Ukraine more than five months ago. The direct outreach over Griner is at odds with U.S. efforts to isolate the Kremlin.

People familiar with the proposal say it envisions trading Griner and Whelan for the notorious arms trader Viktor Bout, who is serving a prison sentence in the United States. It underlines the public pressure that the White House has faced to get Griner released.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that Russia has made a “bad faith” response to the U.S. government’s offer, a counteroffer that American officials don’t regard as serious. She declined to elaborate.

Russian officials have scoffed at U.S. statements about the case, saying they show a disrespect for Russian law. They remained poker-faced, urging Washington to discuss the issue through “quiet diplomacy without releases of speculative information.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says

The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

Veteran emissary Richardson hopeful for Griner, Whelan swap

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a frequent emissary in hostage negotiations, said Tuesday he was hopeful about the chances of a two-for-two prisoner swap that could result in Russia's release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections

MOSCOW — (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday that Moscow's decision to declare a freeze on U.S. inspections of its nuclear arsenals under a key arms control treaty was triggered by Washington's push for a quick visit by inspectors. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Ukraine: Shelling hits town near Russian-held nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — At least three Ukrainian civilians were killed and 23 others wounded by Russian shelling in 24 hours, including an attack not far from a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant, the office of Ukraine's president reported Tuesday. The Russians fired over 120 rockets from Grad...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
960 The Ref

Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — In a growing challenge to Russia's grip on occupied areas of southeastern Ukraine, guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials, blowing up bridges and trains, and helping the Ukrainian military by identifying key targets. The spreading resistance has eroded Kremlin control...
POLITICS
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Viktor Bout
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Espionage#Ukraine#Russian#Khimki#American#Phoenix Mercury
960 The Ref

Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea and sent towering clouds of smoke over the landscape Tuesday in what may mark an escalation of the war in Ukraine. At least one person was killed and several others were wounded, authorities said.
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Blinken meets South Africa leader Ramaphosa, heads to Congo

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and marked the country's Women's Day holiday, before embarking on a flight to Congo to continue his three-nation tour of Africa. Blinken met with Ramaphosa Tuesday morning for brief talks that...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Nigeria arrests men suspected of deadly church attack

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — The suspected gunmen who killed dozens of worshippers during a church service in southwestern Nigeria in June have been arrested, Nigeria's top military officer said on Tuesday, two months after the attack which shocked many in the West African nation. “We have arrested...
RELIGION
AFP

Two miners rescued in Dominican Republic after 10 days underground

Two miners were rescued in the Dominican Republic Tuesday, seemingly unharmed, after 10 days trapped underground and a massive operation, with support from Canada, to free them. The miners were finally reached on Tuesday morning through a newly-dug rescue tunnel, a whole 10 days after they got caught underground after a rockslide, the Dominican Mining Corporation (CORMIDOM) said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
WNBA
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
960 The Ref

India's parliament passes energy conservation bill

BENGALURU, India — (AP) — On the heels of finalizing its updated climate targets, the Indian government took another step toward their climate goals by passing amendments to a 21-year-old energy conservation bill, which makes it easier to put a price on carbon emissions and encourages the use of non-fossil fuel sources to generate power across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

Europe shares mixed after Asian decline on tech downturn

TOKYO — (AP) — European benchmarks were mixed Tuesday after gains in most Asian markets despite weakness in technology shares, including Japan’s SoftBank. Such worries are coming on top of concerns about inflation and what central banks might do to curb that trend. Higher interest rates tend to work as a minus for share prices.
STOCKS
960 The Ref

In reversal, Brazil court reopens case of rainforest park

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — After declaring the decision final, a state court backpedaled Monday and reopened a lawsuit that invalidates a protected area in Brazil's Amazon. The judicial reversal is a setback for a cattle rancher dubbed the rainforest's worst perpetrator. The Mato Grosso state prosecutors’...
AMAZON
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy