US markets head for small gains ahead of jobs data, earnings

 5 days ago
Financial Markets Wall Street The New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York.

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street pointed toward small gains before the bell Thursday ahead of a double dose of U.S. jobs data while anxiety eased over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, despite military maneuvers undertaken by China in response.

Futures for the Dow Jones industrials inched up less than 0.1% while futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.1%.

Upcoming data on the U.S. jobs market could help investors determine how the Federal Reserve will move ahead with its interest rate policy, which has been aggressive in an effort to try and tame inflation. U.S. jobless claims numbers for last week will be released Thursday.

Earnings also remain a focus this week as investors parse the latest results and statements from companies to better understand how inflation is affecting businesses and consumers.

Analysts say geopolitical risks remain after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in defiance of Beijing. Taiwan canceled airline flights Thursday as China fired missiles near the self-ruled island in retaliation for Pelosi's visit, adding to the risk of disruptions in the flow of Taiwanese-made processor chips needed by global telecom and auto industries.

China ordered ships and planes to avoid military drills that encircled Taiwan, which the mainland’s ruling Communist Party claims as part of its territory. It earlier banned imports of hundreds of Taiwanese food items including fish, fruit and cookies.

“Despite the easing in immediate concerns, investors will be looking out for any potential escalation in U.S.-China tensions, with any economic sanctions from China likely to negatively affect risk sentiment and positioning in Asian markets,” said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades.

But overall, Pelosi’s trip so far has had little impact on markets. She visits Seoul on Thursday and then heads to Japan.

Shares in Europe eased back somewhat by midday from bigger early gains after the Bank of England initiated it's biggest rate hike in more than a quarter century said the United Kingdom's economy is projected to enter a recession in the final three months of the year.

The bank said Thursday that inflation will accelerate to over 13% in the fourth quarter and remain “very elevated,” for much of 2023. The forecast reflects a sharp increase from the 9.4% rate recorded in June.

The bank’s forecasters say inflation will hit its highest point for more than 42 years amid the doubling of wholesale gas prices stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Energy prices will push the economy into a five-quarter recession, with gross domestic product shrinking each quarter in 2023, the bank said.

France's CAC 40 added 1% in midday trading, while Germany's DAX gained 1.1%. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.5%.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 finished 0.7% higher to finish at 27,932.20. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost earlier gains, shedding just 1 point to 6,974.90. South Korea's Kospi added 0.5% to 2,473.11. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2.1% to 20,174.04, while the Shanghai Composite climbed 0.8% to 3,189.04.

India's Sensex lost 0.6% and the Taiex in Taiwan also fell 0.5%.

Oil prices rose modestly following OPEC's decision to boost production in September at a much slower pace than previous months. Benchmark U.S. crude added 41 cents to $91.01 a barrel. On Wednesday, U.S. crude oil fell 4% to settle at $90.66 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 6 cents to $96.84 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 134.24 Japanese yen from 133.85 yen. The euro cost $1.0166, little changed from $1.0170.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Cheddar News

Stocks Close Lower as Investors Await July CPI Report, Chipmakers Weigh on Nasdaq

Stocks closed lower Tuesday as investors look ahead to Wednesday's CPI report, and pressure in the semiconductor sector weighs on the tech-heavy Nasdaq. June's CPI report, a key inflation number, jumped to a fresh, 40-year high, and July's report is expected to burn just as hot. Mark Luschini, Chief Investment Strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, joins Closing Bell to discuss today's close, how this week's CPI reading could further impact markets and the Federal Reserve's moves on interest rates, and more.
STOCKS
960 The Ref

Warren Buffett's company has bet $47B on the oil sector

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Warren Buffett's company has bought up more than $11 billion worth of Occidental Petroleum stock this year, giving Berkshire Hathaway control of more than 20% of the oil producer. Occidental's stock rose more than 3.5% on Tuesday to $62.18 after Buffett revealed his...
OMAHA, NE
Daily Mail

Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says

The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
US inflation will likely stay high even as gas prices fall

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Americans may finally be catching a break from relentlessly surging prices — if just a slight one — even as inflation is expected to remain painfully high for months. Thanks largely to falling gas prices, the government's inflation report for July, to...
BUSINESS
Here’s what the Inflation Reduction Act will do to combat climate change

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed by the Senate over the weekend will pursue an extremely wide and varied array of strategies intended to combat climate change. The $369 billion in climate-related spending over 10 years : consumer clean energy costs, decarbonizing various sectors of the economy, domestic clean energy manufacturing, environmental justice, and agriculture and land use. Taken together, these programs would help the United States reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% from 2005 levels by 2030, and would save an estimated 3,700 to 3,900 lives per year thanks to cleaner air from burning less fossil fuels.
BUSINESS
Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections

MOSCOW — (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday that Moscow's decision to declare a freeze on U.S. inspections of its nuclear arsenals under a key arms control treaty was triggered by Washington's push for a quick visit by inspectors. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the...
MILITARY
India's parliament passes energy conservation bill

BENGALURU, India — (AP) — On the heels of finalizing its updated climate targets, the Indian government took another step toward their climate goals by passing amendments to a 21-year-old energy conservation bill, which makes it easier to put a price on carbon emissions and encourages the use of non-fossil fuel sources to generate power across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Taiwan holds drills, says China seeks control of seas

PINGTUNG, Taiwan — (AP) — Taiwan’s foreign minister said Tuesday that China is using military drills to rehearse an invasion of the self-governing island democracy, while Taiwan's military began its own live-fire exercises in a show of readiness to thwart off a potential attack. Joseph Wu said...
POLITICS
Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up

CLEVELAND — (AP) — In a world increasingly troubled by the persistent harm that plastic — manufactured in petrochemical plants — has had on the environment, companies are investing billions of dollars to ramp up production of plastics made from natural, renewable materials that can be safely composted or can biodegrade under the right conditions.
INDUSTRY
Veteran emissary Richardson hopeful for Griner, Whelan swap

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a frequent emissary in hostage negotiations, said Tuesday he was hopeful about the chances of a two-for-two prisoner swap that could result in Russia's release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan.
POLITICS
Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — In a growing challenge to Russia's grip on occupied areas of southeastern Ukraine, guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials, blowing up bridges and trains, and helping the Ukrainian military by identifying key targets. The spreading resistance has eroded Kremlin control...
POLITICS
Taiwan warns China drills show ambitions beyond island

PINGTUNG, Taiwan — (AP) — Taiwan warned Tuesday that Chinese military drills aren't just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific, as Taipei conducted its own exercises to underscore it's ready to defend itself.
POLITICS
