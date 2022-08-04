ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Police search for Bristol boy who may have handgun

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy who may have a handgun. A news release from the agency named the juvenile as Anthony Cook, who was reportedly last seen at his Bristol, Virginia home on Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. […]
BRISTOL, VA
wvlt.tv

Morristown neighborhood looks for answers after drive-by shooting

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown neighbors off of Woodcrest Dr. want more answers from police after they were awoken by a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning. Murad Mubarak said he thought the bullets were going through his front door. “You just think you’re going to die because it sounded like...
MORRISTOWN, TN
993thex.com

Elizabethton man sentenced to ten years prison for handgun charge

An Elizabethton man was sentenced to ten years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to unlawfully possessing a handgun. Keion Thomas Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his arrest at a Johnson City motel. A report says police observed Perkins’ car at a motel with expired registration,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
City
Johnson City, TN
993thex.com

Greeneville: Woman screaming at passing cars arrested for public intoxication

A Greeneville woman was arrested on Sunday for public intoxication after reportedly screaming at passing cars at a Walmart. According to a police report, Mary Hawkins was arrested after witnesses said she was in the Walmart parking lot on East Andrew Johnson Highway screaming at vehicles. Upon arrival, police say...
993thex.com

Mountain City Man Assaults Police Officer After Being Arrested

A Mountain City man is jailed on 153 thousand dollars bond after he assaulted a police office who just arrested him. Matthew Osborne ran across the road in front of responding officers after a suspicious person report on Highway 421. Officers asked Osborne what he was doing running from officers and replied, just playing around and told them he was on his way to work. Officers then found Osborne in possession of drugs and transported him to Johnson County Jail where he assaulted an officer when one of his handcuffs were removed. Osborne was subdued with a hard, empty hand control and a taser deployment.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Violent Crime#Tennessee Detention
993thex.com

Prisoner Attack Guard Receives Additional Prison Sentence, Plus Drug Charges

An inmate in Southwest Virginia, who received contraband from a visitor to the Lee Penitentiary in Duffield is now sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for assaulting a correctional officer. 38 year old Michael Selvidge’s case was pending when he was being held in another prison when he attacked an officer by striking him numerous times with his fists. During the attack, Selvidge took the officer’s pepper spray and emptied it onto the officers face and body. Selvidge received a nine year sentence for introducing drugs into a penal facility and an additional three years for assaulting the officer.
DUFFIELD, VA
my40.tv

Marion man faces numerous charges after crash sends two to Mission Hospital

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is facing numerous charges after a crash happened in late July in Marion, sending two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The Marion Police Department says officers responded to a crash on North Main Street, near Peachtree Street, around 6:07 p.m. on July 28.
MARION, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
my40.tv

Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WJHL

SCSO: One person stabbed in domestic incident

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement responded to a home on Anco Drive in Sullivan County this morning in reference to a domestic situation, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The SCSO states that one person was stabbed in relation to the incident but did not release the extent of injuries, or […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy