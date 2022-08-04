ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

WSAZ

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting investigation

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting early Friday morning. The Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office says Sammy Vongsouthy was arrested in Franklin County, Ohio. According to witnesses, Vongsouthy fired multiple shots, two of them hitting the victim. That...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. woman pleads guilty to arson

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County woman pleaded guilty this week to arson. 44-year-old Tara N. Payne was indicted in February of last year after investigators say she intentionally set fire to a residence in the 1100 block of Scott Road in Frankfort. Reports say Payne, attempting to...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Vinton County – Manhunt for Murder Ends with Arrest of Man in Franklin County

In the early morning hours of Friday, August 5, 2022, the Vinton County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a shooting in which a male adult was shot. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and other Sheriff’s Department personnel arrived on scene in New Plymouth and found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to his torso and head. The victim was transported by Vinton County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Arrest made in the Friday murder of a Vinton County man

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Murder charges have been filed against a Franklin County man who officials say was involved in a homicide. According to authorities, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call during the early morning hours of Friday regarding a shooting in the New Plymouth area of Vinton County. Reports say deputies arrived on the scene and found a man with several gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, where he was later pronounced dead.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person seriously injured in route 752 crash near Ashville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 7000 block of route 752 in Pickaway County on a single vehicle accident. According to initial reports, the driver was trapped inside the wrecked vehicle. The Guardian could not confirm the circumstances leading up to the crash. A...
ASHVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ashville Woman Killed Walking on I-270 in Franklin County

Franklin County – A woman who was struck and killed has been identified as a 50-year-old Ashville Woman. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the lanes of I-270 East between the exits for I-71 and U.S. 23 at about 5 a.m on Monday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

Man shot at east Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fire destroys home in rual Ross Co. where squatters lived

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to the area of Three Locks Road for a structure fire Monday evening. According to initial reports, firefighters from multiple area townships responded to the 5000 block of Three Locks Road, just south of Chillicothe, for a residential fire. The call came in...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fairfield Co. Sheriff identifies 5 juveniles involved in windshield shattering spree

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating several reports of vehicle damage in Violet Township. Between July 28 and August 1, the sheriff's office said it received six reports from drivers who said their windshield was shattered after an oncoming car threw what was believed to be pop cans and water bottles at their vehicle.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

ATV crash claims the life of a Scioto Co. man

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal ATV crash that happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to troopers, 58-year-old Andy Adkins was riding a 2000 Honda TRX-400FW along Collier Road in Scioto County when he lost control, veering off the right side of the road.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH

