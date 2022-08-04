Read on sciotovalleyguardian.com
WSAZ
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting investigation
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting early Friday morning. The Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office says Sammy Vongsouthy was arrested in Franklin County, Ohio. According to witnesses, Vongsouthy fired multiple shots, two of them hitting the victim. That...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. woman pleads guilty to arson
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County woman pleaded guilty this week to arson. 44-year-old Tara N. Payne was indicted in February of last year after investigators say she intentionally set fire to a residence in the 1100 block of Scott Road in Frankfort. Reports say Payne, attempting to...
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Manhunt for Murder Ends with Arrest of Man in Franklin County
In the early morning hours of Friday, August 5, 2022, the Vinton County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a shooting in which a male adult was shot. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and other Sheriff’s Department personnel arrived on scene in New Plymouth and found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to his torso and head. The victim was transported by Vinton County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arrest made in the Friday murder of a Vinton County man
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Murder charges have been filed against a Franklin County man who officials say was involved in a homicide. According to authorities, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call during the early morning hours of Friday regarding a shooting in the New Plymouth area of Vinton County. Reports say deputies arrived on the scene and found a man with several gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, where he was later pronounced dead.
Sheriff: 2 accused of kidnapping woman led police, deputies in Ross County pursuit
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities arrested a man and woman accused of abducting a woman and leading law enforcement agencies on a pursuit in Ross County on Saturday. Around 2:15 p.m., the Ross County Sheriff's Office received calls from people in the area of state Route 772 and Potts Hill Road about a woman being a possible victim of an abduction.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New Details: Fleeing kidnappers attempted to run over a Chillicothe Police Officer
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Additional details were released this morning in the pursuit following the daring escape of a kidnapping victim from her suspected captors, Anthony Jernee, and Terri Diaz. The Guardian was the only news team on the scene of the takedown and capture of the suspects. According...
Three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint to steal firearms
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna Police are looking for three men who allegedly held a resident at gunpoint to steal multiple firearms. According to police, the three suspects went to a house on the 400 block of Barwood Avenue on Aug. 3 just before 1:20 p.m. to supposedly purchase a gun that was shown to […]
'I defended myself': Victim of east Columbus shootout shares what saved his life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man who ended up exchanging gunfire with a group of suspected thieves said he didn’t have long before he decided to try and stop them. “I didn't have enough time to think about it really, as soon as I saw the barrel of a gun pointed at me, I defended myself,” the victim, who asked to remain anonymous for his safety, said.
Man accused of stealing bags, personal items at Zoombezi Bay
POWELL, Ohio — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of multiple thefts at Zoombezi Bay. The incident happened on July 28 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. at Zoombezi Bay, according to a tweet from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office. The suspect is accused...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person seriously injured in route 752 crash near Ashville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 7000 block of route 752 in Pickaway County on a single vehicle accident. According to initial reports, the driver was trapped inside the wrecked vehicle. The Guardian could not confirm the circumstances leading up to the crash. A...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt continues for homicide suspect in Pike Co. who has stolen car, gun
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pike County are continuing their search this weekend for a wanted man in connection to a homicide. Sheriff Tracy D. Evans says that Charles Jeffrey Meddock, 50, is sought for questioning in Deric Lansing’s death. Meddock is described as a white male, 5’10”, and 250lbs.
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing vehicle in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two people who stole a car on the south side. Officers say the two suspects stole a car from a 50-year-old woman on Greenlawn Avenue on July 19, 2022. One of the suspects was seen on footage...
Police: Suspect injured after attempting to break into car in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for multiple suspects accused of attempting to break into a vehicle and exchanging gunfire with a man Sunday afternoon. Columbus Police Sgt. Collins Kane said officers received calls of shots fired in the 200 block of South 21st Street...
sciotopost.com
Ashville Woman Killed Walking on I-270 in Franklin County
Franklin County – A woman who was struck and killed has been identified as a 50-year-old Ashville Woman. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the lanes of I-270 East between the exits for I-71 and U.S. 23 at about 5 a.m on Monday.
Jury Selection Begins for Brother Charged in Ohio’s Pike County Massacre
Jury selection will begin Monday morning in Pike County, Ohio, for the first trial of a Wagner family member charged with the murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in April 2016. George Wagner, IV, has maintained that he is not guilty of the heinous crimes because...
Man shot at east Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fire destroys home in rual Ross Co. where squatters lived
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to the area of Three Locks Road for a structure fire Monday evening. According to initial reports, firefighters from multiple area townships responded to the 5000 block of Three Locks Road, just south of Chillicothe, for a residential fire. The call came in...
myfox28columbus.com
Fairfield Co. Sheriff identifies 5 juveniles involved in windshield shattering spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating several reports of vehicle damage in Violet Township. Between July 28 and August 1, the sheriff's office said it received six reports from drivers who said their windshield was shattered after an oncoming car threw what was believed to be pop cans and water bottles at their vehicle.
WTRF
Man killed in construction zone by drunk, drugged and distracted driver is honored with highway sign
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A stretch of highway near Barnesville has a new name. Five years ago, a Barnesville man who was working in a construction zone in Columbus was killed by a driver operating a vehicle illegally. Now when people drive on Route 800, they can remember the victim...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
ATV crash claims the life of a Scioto Co. man
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal ATV crash that happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to troopers, 58-year-old Andy Adkins was riding a 2000 Honda TRX-400FW along Collier Road in Scioto County when he lost control, veering off the right side of the road.
