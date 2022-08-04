Read on www.insideradio.com
Almost everybody in East County knows about the place, but not nearly so many visit This is because the Renegade has a reputation. Rumors of fights are true, if exaggerated. (Regulars explain that fights occur usually when the rodeo is in town.) But the real source of the aversion is what might be called an aesthetic thing. The tavern is in-your-face like Willie Nelson with his red bandanna.
The beloved indie classic Napoleon Dynamite was made 18 years ago. Since then much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts. Appealing to the inner-teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly, the dialogue makes Napoleon Dynamite one of the most quoted movies of our time. It makes us laugh – and laugh hard – over and over again. This unique evening includes a full screening of Napoleon Dynamite followed by a lively, freewheeling, moderated discussion with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).
Trailblazing restaurateur Tracy Borkum, long known for her portfolio of California Italian dining venues, is pivoting to a new concept inspired by her family roots: the Jewish deli. Late this month, she and chef partner Tim Kolanko will debut Gold Finch, a 1,400-square-foot restaurant that will be housed on the...
A young Santee man is about to do battle with cancer for the third time in his short 18 years of life. “I will say that I’m tired,” sighed Isaac Martinez. “I’m tired to go into this fight.”. Martinez, who graduated from high school in June,...
Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy company, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California.
It saddens me when I am reminded of the time and resources spent developing a campaign message for San Diego’s guests and residents. It’s obvious to me and others that we’re no longer able to use this statement: San Diego – America’s Finest City!. That’s...
You might have called it "Disneyland" growing up. You can't go inside, but you can explore the grounds.
John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
In partnership with WHP Global, Macy's is bringing Toys"R"Us back to consumers by setting up shops within every Macy's store in America. The rollout began in late July and will be complete by October 15, 2022. The in-store shops will be anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet (depending on the store's location) with a larger footprint being added during the holidays.
Nelson’s is the oldest camera store in San Diego. It’s celebrating 72 years in business. Something Lange said is a feat with big business competition.
The most iconic American toy store is making a comeback -- and just in time for the holiday season. In 2018, all brick-and-mortar Toys"R"Us stores shut down. But in July, both companies announced they would reopen locations inside every Macy's store throughout the U.S., according to a press release. San...
In the works for two years and caught in a hype avalanche for at least one, Marisi finally opens this month in La Jolla. “We just got the bill for the cabinets and your dry-aged fish,” says co-owner Alex Adler, casting playful shade toward executive chef Chad Huff. “When you dry-age it, it just tastes more like itself, and the skin gets crispier!” Huff blusters in his defense.
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
SAN DIEGO — The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park broke out a little over two weeks ago. So far it's burned more than 19,000 acres but is nearly fully contained at around 92%. This has been a devastating fire for the people in Mariposa...
You don’t have to look far to get a good deal on apres-work drinks and noshes in America’s Finest City. From beachside hangouts to sleek urban oases, San Diego’s restaurants and bars know how to provide atmosphere alongside can’t-beat dining deals. We’ve done the legwork for you so you don’t have to waste your precious leisure time sifting through the interwebs for the best deals. From Little Italy to Oceanside, here are our top choices for happy hour deals across San Diego:
Once upon a time (in the late 1800s), oysters were abundant, inexpensive and commonly served as bar snacks. These days, they’re considered a luxury when it comes to dining. True oyster aficionados know that there are over 150 varieties of this delicacy, and their flavor profiles can range from mildly sweet to briny like ocean water. Whether you like your oysters raw, grilled, baked or barbecued, these nine restaurants are serving up some of the best oysters in San Diego. Best Oysters San Diego.
SAN DIEGO — A family from Utah is desperate to find their Goldendoodle puppy after it was stolen from their campsite while visiting San Diego. “We considered this dog, Chancho, to be a member of our family. We love him dearly. We miss him so much,” said owner Hannah McGuire.
Ashley introduces you to Dr. Daniel Vasquez. He and his family practice dentistry in Oceanside. Find out what attracted them to this business of making others smile.
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
