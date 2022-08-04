ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Brittney Griner trial: Judge sentences Griner to 9 years in prison

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tj0c7_0h4ZMCr000

Brittney Griner’s Russian trial on cannabis possession charges is entering one of its last phases.

Thursday marked the beginning of closing arguments, six months since the WNBA star center was arrested, accused of carrying vape cartridges that held cannabis oil, The Associated Press reported.

Cannabis is illegal in Russia, The New York Times reported.

Update 11:44 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: Griner will serve her nine years in a penal colony, The New York Times reported. Some of the time she’s already served will count toward the nine-year sentence, the AP reported.

Update 11:35 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: President Joe Biden released a statement moments after the verdict and sentence were handed down.

Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible.

— President Joe Biden

But one official said that while the U.S. is pushing for Griner’s release, with that of Paul Wheland, it is up to Russia on how that country wants to proceed.

“The ball is in Russia’s court,” the unidentified official said to CNN.

Update 11:25 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: Griner has been sentenced to 9 years in prison, the AP reported. She had faced up to 10 years in prison.

She was also fined 1 million rubles or about $16,400, CNN reported.

The AP reported that Griner showed little emotion when the sentence was announced.

The judge considered Griner’s guilty plea, remorse, her health and charitable activities when deciding the sentence, CNN reported.

The defense team called the verdict “absolutely unreasonable,” adding, the court “completely ignored all the evidence of the defense, and most importantly the guilty plea,” The New York Times reported.

Update 11:01 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: Griner has been found guilty of drug smuggling with criminal intent, CNN reported.

She had less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage when she was arrested at a Moscow airport in February.

Griner had pleaded guilty last month. She did so to take responsibility and to receive leniency according to her attorneys

Update 10:59 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: Griner has returned to the courtroom for the verdict announcement, CNN reported.

Update 9:53 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: Griner apologized in court Thursday morning at the close of her trial, the AP reported.

“I want to apologize to my teammates, my club, my fans and the city of (Yekaterinburg) for my mistake that I made and the embarrassment that I brought on them,” Griner said, according to the AP. “I want to also apologize to my parents, my siblings, the Phoenix Mercury organization back at home, the amazing women of the WNBA, and my amazing spouse back at home.”

Original report: Griner has pleaded guilty to the charges. But according to the AP, Russian judges have latitude when it comes to handing down a sentence.

During the proceedings, prosecutors asked the court to sentence Griner to 9 1/2 years in prison.

Griner’s attorneys have put up a defense that she did not intend to bring the canisters to Russia but that the cartridges were mistakenly packed. They also presented written testimony from a doctor who prescribed cannabis as a treatment for the basketball player’s pain, the AP reported.

The U.S. State Department said it considered Griner “wrongfully detained” and pledged to push for her release, according to the Times.

If Griner is sentenced to prison, the U.S. and Russian governments may hammer out a prisoner swap.

Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his counterpart Sergey Lavrov, pushing for a deal where Griner and another American who is jailed in Russia for espionage, Paul Whelan, could be released in exchange for arms trader Viktor Bout, the AP reported.

Through the years SAN ANTONIO - APRIL 04: Center Brittney Griner #42 of the Baylor Bears is pressured by Tina Charles #31 and Caroline Doty #5 of the Connecticut Huskies during the Women's Final Four Semifinals at the Alamodome on April 4, 2010 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) (Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Related
ClutchPoints

Brittney Griner reveals surprising details of arrest after testifying in Russia

It’s been months since the fateful day that shook up Brittney Griner’s life, leading to her highly-publicized arrest in Russia. While the judicial system is – as it is anywhere in the world – a slow-moving entity, the day in question back on February 17 went by fast for Griner, who dealt with a whirlwind of events amplified by a language barrier that made it hard for her to completely understand what was going on.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Elon Musk Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Situation Very Clear

After a lengthy detention stay, WNBA star Brittney Griner was found guilty of drug possession and smuggling by a Russian court on Thursday and sentenced to nine years in prison. President Joe Biden has vowed that he'll do everything in his power to get the Phoenix Mercury center home safely,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Caroline Doty
Person
Brittney Griner
The Spun

Fans Are Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Following Ruling

Fans across sports are thinking of Brittney Griner's family following the Russian court ruling earlier this week. Griner, the WNBA star, was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison. The former Baylor Bears star was originally arrested at the airport in Russia when drugs were...
BASKETBALL
Vice

The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US

Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClutchPoints

US Congressman drops huge update on Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in detainment in Russia after she was found with a weed pen several months ago in Moscow. But, it appears she could be coming back home to the USA very soon. US Congressman Colin Allred spoke to TMZ Sports on Friday and revealed they’ve made a “very good” offer to […] The post US Congressman drops huge update on Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Attorneys#Baylor Bears#Russian#The Associated Press#The New York Times#American#Cnn
960 The Ref

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine

Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Deploys Younger Daughter To Counter Impact Of Western Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed his younger daughter to help mitigate the impact of international sanctions on the country’s imports. What Happened: Katerina Tikhonova — who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and its allies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine — is now assigned a new role in the country’s most powerful business lobby.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Says Half the Troops Russia Sent to Ukraine Are Dead or Injured

The U.S. has estimated that 75,000 Russian troops—half the number Vladimir Putin sent to wage war in Ukraine—have died or been killed, The New York Times reports. The Biden administration has been sharing that figure in secret briefings, the newspaper said, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky provided a similar estimate in a speech this week. Both Russia and Ukraine have kept casualty numbers under wraps as the war has dragged on for months. Morale among under-equipped Russian troops is widely reported to be flagging.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says

The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy