More Arrests Connected To Lamasco Bar Investigation

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, have arrested a “primary suspect” in connection to the “recent murder of a Muslim man,” the agency chief has said. Four Muslim men have been killed in the city since last winter. Chief Harold Medina tweeted at 2.42pm on Tuesday that “we tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders. We will update the media later this afternoon”. The most recent killing occurred on Friday in a city where hundreds of...

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 27 MINUTES AGO