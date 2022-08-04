Drought Area Continues to Grow in Minnesota

Read on river967.com
Related
96.7 The River
Nearly An Inch of Rain in St. Cloud Over the Weekend
UNDATED -- We officially had nearly an inch of rain in St. Cloud on Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service says we had .59 of an inch of rain on Saturday at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. We had another .32 of an inch of rain on Sunday. We're...
Gas Prices Fall Under $4 in Minnesota
UNDATED -- Average gas prices have fallen below $4 in Minnesota. Gas Buddy says gas prices have gone down another 16.9 cents per gallon in the past week in the state now averaging $3.97. The national average for gas has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week averaging...
Purple Carrot-Seed Moth Found In MN
St. PAUL -- A new insect has found its way into Minnesota gardens. The purple carrot-seed moth is an invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family, like fennel, dill, and coriander. A gardener near Stillwater noticed the insect and reported it, with a second report coming from...
Almost 40 County Fairs in Minnesota in August
County fairs are popular all over Minnesota in the month of August. The state has almost 40 county fairs in this month alone. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlighted some of the attractions throughout the state which includes the Benton County Fair in Sauk Rapids this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall Hunting Season Isn’t that Far off
We've reached the dog days of summer for fishing. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says it isn't too early to start preparing for the fall hunting season. The DNR announced their waterfowl hunting season dates which includes the early goose hunting season starting September 3 and going thru September 18. Schmitt says the state is in the 2nd year of a 3-year experimental teal season which runs September 3-7.
Tuesday Another Day with Highs in the 90s in Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD -- Tuesday was another warm one. We officially got up to 94 degrees in St. Cloud. The heat index was 106 degrees. We've now had seven days with highs over 90 degrees this summer. June 14th - 95 June 19th - 99 June 20th - 101. June 23rd...
The Red Barn Dairy Queen Officially Reopens August 8th
It has been a long summer waiting for this reopening announcement to be made. The Red Barn Dairy Queen on Hwy 10 in St. Cloud is finally reopening today after a major remodel. The good news was shared in a message posted on Facebook:. The good news was met with...
St. Cloud Home to Largest Collection of Monster Trucks in USA
ST. CLOUD -- The largest collection of monster trucks in the United States is based right here in St. Cloud. James Trantina says owning monster trucks started out as a hobby for him back in 2016 and now with 14 trucks in his fleet, it has grown into a business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
96.7 The River
Minnesota Gas Station Pet Peeve – Stop It! [OPINION]
I know that people have multiple pet peeves. Some of them seem very important to most people and others only seem important to the person who has that pet peeve. This particular pet peeve of mine seems to be a common peeve of several people. I have seen posts on this on social media, and I am very much in agreement.
Add to List of Must – See Places in Northern Minnesota
I'm always interested in seeing what cool and new places I can check out. This one would be worth the drive to the North shore. Either do a day trip, or take a weekend and go exploring for a bit. Might be a great idea to do when the Fall colors are in full force.
Will This “Ugly” Minnesota Home Win Season 2 on HGTV?
HGTV has a series that began last year called "The Ugliest Home in America" where Retta, best known from Parks and Recreation, goes from state to state in search of the "Ugliest Home in America" and if they "win" they will get a remodel worth $150,000 from designer Alison Victoria from "Windy City Rehab", which is another GHTV production.
Temporary Four-Way Stop Near CentraCare Southway Clinic
ST. CLOUD -- A south St. Cloud intersection will temporarily become a four-way stop due to some construction work in the area. The intersection of 33rd Street South and Southway Drive will have a temporary all-way stop while CentraCare reconstructs its parking lot. The stop signs are to help accommodate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Road Construction to Close 25th Ave North in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Road construction is closing a busy north-south corridor in St. Cloud. Crews will be resurfacing 25th Avenue North starting Monday. The road will be closed from 1st Street North to 8th Street North until early September. You will need to find an alternate route until the work...
When Mother Nature Attacked My Parking Spot
From time to time I post on my neighborhood over by SCSU. There is always something going on involving the police. Drug busts, gunshots and, of course, the case of the scorned girlfriend that rammed here boyfriend's parked car several times in a rage. Sometimes, I swear, I could just...
Really? It Seems Like Saint Cloud Will Be ‘Getting’ A Television Station/Channel
I guess back in the day Saint Cloud had a television station or two, I actually went out to a transmitter site this afternoon that is located on the grounds of an old television studio. The dedicated channel for the area was Channel 7, and it is looking like that channel is coming back to the Saint Cloud area, at least according to some recent FCC filings.
Do You Think Gov. Walz Handled This Question At Farmfest The Right Way?
Yesterday was the first day of Farmfest in Southern Minnesota. If you've never been to Farmfest before it is where producers, politicians, and rural lifestyle meets to talk all things ag. It's also, generally speaking, one of the first events for those running for office to form an impression with those living outside the Twin Cities metro. Yesterday Gov Walz, and his Republican opponent Dr. Scott Jensen, squared off in their first debate. While the Governor was at Farmfest he took some questions of those assembled. One man asked the Governor about the events that unfolded after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, to which the Governor didn't get the chance to reply.
First of Two $1 Million MN Mega Millions Winners Claims Prize
ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
Retiring Farmers Can Get Help Planning
UNDATED -- A new partnership is working to help retiring farmers get the planning help they need, and connect them with farmers looking to enter the industry. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, and the Minnesota Dairy Initiative have teamed up to provide “Kitchen Table” teams to help farmers navigate transition and succession planning.
New Hand Car Wash and Detailing Business Opening in Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- Another new car wash has opened in the St. Cloud area, but this one has a more personal touch. M & W Hand Car Wash Automotive Care Center is at 65 10th Avenue South in Waite Park. Owner Marlene Mattei says they'll hand wash your vehicle, and...
Princess Kay Finalist Alex Christen Uses Family As Inspiration
ST. CLOUD -- Ten young women are competing for the title of Minnesota's 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way later this month. Of the 10 finalists, four are representing Stearns County, which is a new record for the program. Twenty-year-old Alex Christen, of Sauk Centre, is one of the...
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0