Crimes Against Persons Unit investigating suspicious death in East El Paso

Person taken into custody after altercation at east El Paso church
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police officials said one person was taken into custody during mass at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Vista de Sol Drive. According to officials with the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, an altercation broke out between two people outside the church building outside of the sanctuary. Police The post Person taken into custody after altercation at east El Paso church appeared first on KVIA.
21 year old dies after aggravated assault; El Paso police, deputies investigate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunday morning the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was advised of a gunshot victim who had been taken to Sierra/Providence Hospital at east El Paso. The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes unit responded and began their investigation. The Victim, 21 year old Cisqo Rodriguez, of...
Suspect in custody after threatening people at east El Paso church
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso confirmed Sunday evening that no threat was made to congregants of Mother Cabrini Catholic Church during the 11:30 AM Mass. After reports of an altercation between two individuals elsewhere in the church building outside of the sanctuary, authorities from...
EPPD investigating possible assault near Sunland Park Mall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are working to determine what occurred prior to an injured patient arriving at University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 5 p.m. when the patient arrived at University Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Authorities believe the victim was involved in an incident near Sunland […]
El Paso Police investigating “unknown problem” near Sunland Park Mall
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating an unknown problem in the area of 750 Sunland Park, near the Sunland Park Mall. Officials said a victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries. ABC-7 is working to learn what the problem is. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The post El Paso Police investigating “unknown problem” near Sunland Park Mall appeared first on KVIA.
Suspect involved in Las Cruces road rage shooting that injured 3-year-old girl turns himself in
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department said the man involved in Friday's road rage shooting incident has been identified. The shooting resulted in a 3-year-old girl getting struck by gunfire. 24-year-old Estevan Miguel Jimenez turned himself in to police Sunday afternoon. On Friday, the occupants of a dark blue The post Suspect involved in Las Cruces road rage shooting that injured 3-year-old girl turns himself in appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces Crime Stoppers seek info in road rage case
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County are offering a $1,000 reward for information identifying a suspect accused of shooting a child. They say it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Friday when the people in a blue Honda Civic got into a road rage incident with the driver of […]
21-year-old dies after arriving to hospital with gunshot wound
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a gunshot incident that left one man dead Sunday morning. EPSO said 21-year-old Cisqo Rodriguez was taken to the Providence East hospital early this morning with a gunshot wound. Rodriguez died from his injury. Little more information...
Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A jackknifed semi-truck resulted in a major traffic delay on the I-10 eastbound lanes. According to emergency reports, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. The semi-trailer jackknifed and hit the barrier, according to officials. The crash involved a vehicle and a semi-trailer. No injuries have been reported. All lanes have been The post Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Police search for man accused of shooting at Days Inn motel in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they said shot at a motel room in east El Paso. Police said the shooting happened at the Days Inn at 10635 Gateway...
Las Cruces police responds to 5 officer involved shootings this year; 2 of them deadly
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department has seen five officer-involved shootings this year. That number has matched all officer-involved shootings that happened last year. Las Cruces Police Chief Miguel Dominguez said there's been an increase in assaults on officers that has the police department alarmed. "Our...
Armed robbery suspect shot by Las Cruces police disappears from hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Lopez, one of the men suspected in a shoplifting that escalated into a police shooting, has disappeared. Lopez is one of two men accused of running from Las Cruces police last week after reports that they were stealing an air conditioner from Lowe’s. The men are accused of pointing a gun […]
Man accused of leading Las Cruces police in dangerous chase on the loose after walking out of hospital
EL PASO, Texas -- A man wanted for shoplifting and leading Las Cruces police on a chase is now on the loose. 25-year-old Joshua Lopez was taken to a hospital in El Paso on July 27 after police say he shoplifted at a Lowe's store. Then was involved in a...
Suspect in Cannon Hill murder arrested days after yelling 'I am a killer'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused in the slaying of 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora allegedly threatened another man when he was confronted for recklessly driving in a cul-de-sac where children were outside. Brandon Snell, 23, was charged with Zamora's murder on July 22, four weeks...
3-year-old girl injured in Las Cruces after shooting in possible road rage incident
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A 3-year-old girl was rushed to University Medical Center after being injured following a shooting that Las Cruces police say may be a result of road rage. Police say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m near the corner of Amador Avenue and Valley Drive. Police...
Brown Middle School was on lockout after report of subject with a gun call
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Independent School District officials say a lockout has been lifted at the school, and reports of an incident of a subject with a gun had nothing to do with the school. El Paso Police say the school was on lockdown due to a subject...
Motorcycle crash in east El Paso sends one to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash in east El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle happened on North Clark Drive and Geronimo Drive, the spokesperson...
Unspoken Walmart Hero
EL PASO, Texas- After the bullets ceased, off duty medic Cynthia Loya walked into the Walmart at Cielo Vista dazed. Not knowing the violent act that had just taken place, she found the scene quiet. “I believe I arrived like 5 minutes after he had shot everybody and left. So...
3 People Transported to Hospital In Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
A multi-vehicle accident, including a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle, and 4 other vehicles, was reported in the Upper Valley Thursday morning. Statements indicate that the incident occurred at Osborne [..]
News conference held in Las Cruces for officer-involved shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police held a news conference Wednesday afternoon updating the community on the circumstances surrounding Tuesday night’s officer-involved shooting. During the news conference, officials with Las Cruces PD could not provide much information as the investigation is ongoing but they were able to release the status of the […]
