Widow Of Slain Firefighter Due In Court Today

Discrepancies Found During Audit
An audit for the Evansville Parks Department by The Indiana State Board of Accounts is finished. It shows a total of more than $575,000 is certified for collection. The audit was necessary after questionable invoices were discovered during an investigation on the former director Brian Holtz. He is facing 12...
Coroner Called To The Scene Of Shooting
The Evansville Police Department and the coroner were on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue. Dispatch says the call came in around 2:45 this morning. More on this story as it develops.
Several People Busted During Drug Investigation In Henderson
The Henderson Police Department, Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police took down a large scale narcotics trafficking investigation in the county. Forty-nine suspects have been indicted by the Henderson Grand Jury with a total of 54 felony charges. During the roundup a search warrant was obtained and executed in...
Another Drug Arrest Connected To The Franklin Street Investigation
A employee at a West Franklin Bar was arrested over the weekend after someone tipped off the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force. 26 year old Matthew McClarney worked for the Sportsman’s Billiards. Authorities say he was one of several other cocaine dealers at Sportsman’s and Lamasco Bar and...
House In Northern Vanderburgh County Destroyed By Fire
Fire crews were called back to a house fire in the 10000 block of Browning Road around 3:30 this morning after it rekindled from a fire there earlier. The first call came in around 7:45 Monday night. McCutchanville first responders say the blaze started in the kitchen and spread to...
Small Cruise Ship Docking In Evansville Today
The paddle wheeler American Heritage is due to tie up in Evansville this morning. She’ll be the first boat to use the former LST dock at Marina Point which has been re-purposed to accommodate visiting cruise ships. The 150 passengers aboard American Heritage will be greeted by city officials...
Chandler’s Water Problems Solved
Chandler water engineers say they’ve found an answer to the water problems the town has had. The Public Service Director says the problem is more development and more people installing irrigation systems inside the water districts. A new 24 inch water line will be installed next year that will...
