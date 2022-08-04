Miami Weather: Spotty showers, afternoon highs near 90 degrees

NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 8/4/2022 00:35

MIAMI - Spotty showers on the breeze moved across South Florida on Thursday morning. Although the rain chance is not high, some showers will be possible through midday due to the onshore flow.

In the afternoon storms will march across the interior and west coast of the Peninsula. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

Thursday night some showers and storms will be possible.

A look ahead CBS News Miami

Friday morning we will wake up with passing showers and a few storms will be possible midday before they push inland and to the Gulf coast again.

As we head into the weekend the rain chance rises as moisture will increase. Scattered storms will be possible with highs near 90 degrees. As the wind increases out of the east, there will likely be a high risk of rip currents at the beach and it will not be safe to go swimming in the ocean.