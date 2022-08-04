Read on www.chronicleonline.com
Weekly roundup: DeSantis prosecutes war on 'woke'
TALLAHASSEE — About six hours after he was suspended Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren insisted he was still Hillsborough County’s top prosecutor – and that the governor was trying to “overthrow” democracy. “I’m still doing this job as state attorney. I’m the twice...
People can make own choices
In the Tuesday, Aug. 2, paper, I am reading that Florida is against this treatment for those under the age of 18 because, “children do not possess the cognitive or emotional maturity to comprehend the consequences of these invasive and irreversible procedures.”. To start with, these puberty blocking procedures...
Editorial l Best of luck as school begins; motorists be mindful and aware
Students, teachers back in school. Make it a bright, banner year. While the end of summer isn’t officially over for six more weeks, for more than 15,000-plus youths, summer vacation comes to an unofficial end Wednesday as the start of the 2022-23 school year begins. We would encourage parents...
