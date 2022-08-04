Read on www.ktoy1047.com
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Uber driver shoots Texas pastor in road rage incident
An Uber driver has been charged with murder after reportedly he shot and killed a Texas pastor during an incident of road rage. The Sun is reporting that Deshawn Longmire, 23, shot Reverend Dr. Ronald K Mouton on June 24, on the Gulf Freeway although he denied the charge. Witnesses say they saw the two men arguing at a stoplight and that neither driver got out of their vehicle during the argument, and both men drove away after the dispute.
Texas dad high on meth while driving truck that hit college golf team’s van in fatal collision: investigators
A Texas man with methamphetamine in his system, not his 13-year-old son, was behind the wheel of the pickup truck that crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a van carrying college golf teams from New Mexico, killing nine people, investigators said Thursday. Initial findings suggested that the...
Man killed by same bullet he used to shoot woman in the neck
A Texas man was fatally injured by a ricocheting bullet he had fired into a woman.Dallas Police said in a statement shared to their blog on Sunday that Byron Redmon, 26, opened fired and struck an unidentified woman in the neck during the shooting incident on Saturday.Bizarrely, they noted that the bullet then exited the woman’s body and hit him in the leg.Police responded to reports of shots being fired around 11.40am on 30 July in the Medical District neighborhood. When they arrived, they noticed a blood trail in front of the apartment but nobody was found inside.A nearby...
Uvalde Officer Slammed for Using Phone Had Dying Wife in Classroom: Moody
An image of a Uvalde police officer using a phone during the May 24 mass shooting at an elementary school depicts the husband of one of the teachers killed in the attack, according to a state lawmaker. Joe Moody, a Democratic state representative from Texas, said in a series of...
Meth addict who killed three people on the road in two years and was banned from driving for life pleads for his licence back because 'skateboarding is too hard'
A recovering meth addict who killed three people in two car crashes has begged for his licence back after he was banned from driving for life. Gold Coast man Kyle John Sheldon, 34, killed motorcyclist Peter McGregor after veering onto the wrong side of the road while drunk in 2009.
Heavily Armed Man Who Was Tackled In Houston Mall Gets 6 Months On Minor Charge
A Texas man who was tackled in a Houston mall in February while carrying a rifle and 120 rounds of ammunition near a children’s event was sentenced to six months in prison for the incident ― which was only charged as a misdemeanor because he never fired his weapon.
DNA Identifies Suspect In Elderly Texas Woman's 1989 Strangulation Murder
Mary Hague Kelly was found strangled to death under her bed in Dallas more than 33 years ago. Because of DNA, David Rojas — whose half-brother lived next door to the victim — is now charged with her murder. DNA has led to an arrest in the 1989...
Texas trial begins for man accused of killing his daughters
A man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel was “obsessed with possession and control,” a prosecutor said Tuesday during opening statements of his capital murder trial.“He controlled what they did, who they talked to, who they could be friends with, if they and who they could date," prosecutor Lauren Black said. "And he controlled everything in his household."Yaser Said, 65, is accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008. Said, who...
NJ bill would stiffen penalties for recent ‘epidemic’ of auto thefts committed by minors
Gang leaders are recruiting teens to steal high-end cars in order to avoid harsher penalties, but a New Jersey bill would stiffen penalties for auto thefts and ensure crimes committed by teens aren’t taken lightly.
A Texas Man Died After His Girlfriend Allegedly Burned Him At A Gas Station
A Texas man has died after his girlfriend allegedly set him on fire at a gas station during a domestic violence incident. According to WFAA, 25-year-old Ricky Doyle was transported to a hospital in critical condition after he was burned on July 18 in Arlington, Texas. Doyle, who was burned across his body, died on Wednesday.
