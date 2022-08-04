ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Cheryl E Preston

Uber driver shoots Texas pastor in road rage incident

An Uber driver has been charged with murder after reportedly he shot and killed a Texas pastor during an incident of road rage. The Sun is reporting that Deshawn Longmire, 23, shot Reverend Dr. Ronald K Mouton on June 24, on the Gulf Freeway although he denied the charge. Witnesses say they saw the two men arguing at a stoplight and that neither driver got out of their vehicle during the argument, and both men drove away after the dispute.
The Independent

Man killed by same bullet he used to shoot woman in the neck

A Texas man was fatally injured by a ricocheting bullet he had fired into a woman.Dallas Police said in a statement shared to their blog on Sunday that Byron Redmon, 26, opened fired and struck an unidentified woman in the neck during the shooting incident on Saturday.Bizarrely, they noted that the bullet then exited the woman’s body and hit him in the leg.Police responded to reports of shots being fired around 11.40am on 30 July in the Medical District neighborhood. When they arrived, they noticed a blood trail in front of the apartment but nobody was found inside.A nearby...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Texas trial begins for man accused of killing his daughters

A man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel was “obsessed with possession and control,” a prosecutor said Tuesday during opening statements of his capital murder trial.“He controlled what they did, who they talked to, who they could be friends with, if they and who they could date," prosecutor Lauren Black said. "And he controlled everything in his household."Yaser Said, 65, is accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008. Said, who...
LEWISVILLE, TX
blavity.com

A Texas Man Died After His Girlfriend Allegedly Burned Him At A Gas Station

A Texas man has died after his girlfriend allegedly set him on fire at a gas station during a domestic violence incident. According to WFAA, 25-year-old Ricky Doyle was transported to a hospital in critical condition after he was burned on July 18 in Arlington, Texas. Doyle, who was burned across his body, died on Wednesday.
ARLINGTON, TX

