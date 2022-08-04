ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Four Raiders to Look For This Preseason

By Aidan Champion
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaATo_0h4ZGYNq00

There will be no shortage of Las Vegas Raiders to be on the lookout for this preseason.

The 2022 NFL preseason begins tonight when the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars face off in this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

The new-look Raiders front office has been busy all offseason. Many new faces were brought on board -- some old, some young, some new, and some who are returning.

Here are four Raiders that will be worth watching this preseason:

Jarrett Stidham

While the addition of wide receiver Davante Adams will have all eyes focused on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr this season, it's always interesting to see what the backup quarterback has to offer if he's called upon in the regular season.

Stidham, whom Las Vegas acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots this offseason, is listed as the team's second-string quarterback.

He will likely see a lot of snaps this preseason, as starting quarterbacks obviously don't typically see the field much before the regular season starts.

Stidham had two active seasons with New England prior to his arrival, having missed last season because of surgery for a back injury.

In those two seasons, the quarterback played a total of eight games, registering 270 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Zamir White

I get the sense that every Raider fan is excited to see what White can do this season.

The 2022 fourth-round draft pick is listed as the second-string running back along with off-season acquisition Brandon Bolden on the team's unofficial depth chart.

White was the starting running back on the Georgia Bulldogs' title team last season. He ran for 856 yards and 11 touchdowns in his 15 games with the Bulldogs last year.

Malcolm Koonce

This young defensive end didn't have many opportunities to display the talent the Raiders saw in him when they selected him at No. 79 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Koonce did, however, showed glimpses of what he can bring to the table when he recorded a sack in back-to-back games last season.

The current depth chart sees him as a third-string defensive end behind Chandler Jones and Clelin Ferrell. It will be interesting to see what the former Buffalo player will show this preseason, as he has a year of NFL experience under his belt.

Dylan Parham

Parham has the best opportunity of any of these players to earn a starting role this season.

The Raiders' 2022 third-round pick is listed as the second-string left guard, but a solid preseason showing could lead to some valuable playing time in his rookie season, as this starting O-line is far from a sure thing at this point.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage

It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy

Football coaches have a tendency to get too cute with their play-calling, and they’re sometimes afraid to run the same play multiple times in a game (and in some cases, even afraid to run a specific play multiple times in an entire season). If it’s working, why not use the play again until the defense shows they can stop it? Or force the defense to be so mindful of that play that you have them positioned poorly for a different play out of the same formation.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
City
Paradise, NV
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Jaguars#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The New England Patriots#Zamir
BearDigest

Darnell Mooney Blows the Whistle on Matt Nagy

The Bears didn't really use the scramble drill last year in practice according to wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and what does that say for the coaching staff when they had a quarterback as mobile and as accurate throwing out of the pocket as Justin Fields?
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy