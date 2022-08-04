Four Raiders to Look For This Preseason

There will be no shortage of Las Vegas Raiders to be on the lookout for this preseason.

The 2022 NFL preseason begins tonight when the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars face off in this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

The new-look Raiders front office has been busy all offseason. Many new faces were brought on board -- some old, some young, some new, and some who are returning.

Here are four Raiders that will be worth watching this preseason:

Jarrett Stidham

While the addition of wide receiver Davante Adams will have all eyes focused on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr this season, it's always interesting to see what the backup quarterback has to offer if he's called upon in the regular season.

Stidham, whom Las Vegas acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots this offseason, is listed as the team's second-string quarterback.

He will likely see a lot of snaps this preseason, as starting quarterbacks obviously don't typically see the field much before the regular season starts.

Stidham had two active seasons with New England prior to his arrival, having missed last season because of surgery for a back injury.

In those two seasons, the quarterback played a total of eight games, registering 270 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Zamir White

I get the sense that every Raider fan is excited to see what White can do this season.

The 2022 fourth-round draft pick is listed as the second-string running back along with off-season acquisition Brandon Bolden on the team's unofficial depth chart.

White was the starting running back on the Georgia Bulldogs' title team last season. He ran for 856 yards and 11 touchdowns in his 15 games with the Bulldogs last year.

Malcolm Koonce

This young defensive end didn't have many opportunities to display the talent the Raiders saw in him when they selected him at No. 79 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Koonce did, however, showed glimpses of what he can bring to the table when he recorded a sack in back-to-back games last season.

The current depth chart sees him as a third-string defensive end behind Chandler Jones and Clelin Ferrell. It will be interesting to see what the former Buffalo player will show this preseason, as he has a year of NFL experience under his belt.

Dylan Parham

Parham has the best opportunity of any of these players to earn a starting role this season.

The Raiders' 2022 third-round pick is listed as the second-string left guard, but a solid preseason showing could lead to some valuable playing time in his rookie season, as this starting O-line is far from a sure thing at this point.

