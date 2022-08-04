Throwback Thursday – 1954’s Buried Alive at Beech Bend stunt

Read on www.wnky.com
Four generations of family work at Howard’s Cycling
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s a staple in town for anyone who loves to bike….Howard’s Cycling & Fitness has been around for 85 years. Howard Cox built the building by hand using old pallets and repurposed wood. “I would assume it took him a couple years but then he...
Prevent mosquito breeding grounds during humid seasons
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Mosquitoes can lay hundreds of eggs in less than an inch of water…here are some ways to avoid feeling itchy. The city and county sprays for mosquitoes every season from the right of way. If someone’s property is too far away for that to help them, there...
Lost River Cave continues to grapple with suds problem
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has seen nearly three weeks of suds washing up into the cave’s river system. The suds began to first appear July 19 of this year and have continued to occur at seemingly random times throughout the cave system. Some of the...
Weldon Tennis Tournament held in Bowling Green over the weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Weldon Tennis Tournament was held at Michael Buchanon Park over the weekend, here in Bowling Green. This was the 94th year the tournament has been played and Bowling Green’s Jack Lancaster was the singles winner. Lancaster and Zach White won doubles, beating Jose...
Let’s Make ‘Recipe Grave Hunting’ A Thing In Clarksville
There is a woman on TikTok that travels to cemeteries looking for recipes on gravestones so she can recreate them in real life, according to Yahoo. Her name is Rosie Grant, she has a master’s degree in library science and an interest in cemeteries. Evidently, the practice of putting family recipes on gravestones has been a tradition on other countries for quite some time. Now a days, when someone tries to recreate these recipes they end up going viral.
Bosnian sisters open dream BG business 30 years after Srebrenica massacre
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Since the Bosnian Genocide in the early 1990s, Bowling Green has served as a place of refuge for thousands of Bosnian citizens – a dark stain for many of Bowling Green’s large Bosnian population. Many of those immigrants’ children have now grown up...
Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
Armed burglar forced at gunpoint from N. Jackson Hwy. home Sunday evening
GLASGOW — Police responded to a burglary in progress along North Jackson Highway Sunday evening and later found the suspected burglar at a local convenience store. Officers were notified of the incident and responded to 2190 N. Jackson Highway at 9:53 p.m., according to police records. Dispatch notified police that the homeowner had an armed person at gunpoint. The suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Michael B. Groce.
WKU police searching for man in connection with theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The WKU Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying the person above in reference to a theft. Please call 270-745-2548 or 270-745-COPS with any tips. Callers may remain anonymous.
Construction crew tries to save victim trapped in crashed car in Murfreesboro
When most drivers see a crash, they might look and just keep going. But not one team of workers heading home after a shift.
Logan Co. father fatally shoots adult son during argument over money
A Logan County man has been jailed after shooting and killing his adult son during an apparent argument over money. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday afternoon to Mulberry Street in Lewisburg on the report of a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered 61-year-old Darrell G. Evans, of Lewisburg, had shot and killed his son, 32-year-old Richard Evans, also of Lewisburg, according to multiple media outlets.
August 8th Emancipation Day Celebration
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – In Western Kentucky and Tennessee, August 8th is celebrated as Emancipation Day. In Russellville, the collection of old houses are known as the SEEK Museum, helps to throw a weekend long celebration to commemorate slaves gaining their freedom. This is one of many communal freedom celebrations in the country.
Tractor-Trailer Fire Temporarily Blocks Pennyrile Parkway (w/VIDEO)
A tractor-trailer fire on Pennyrile Parkway temporarily blocked the southbound lanes of traffic Monday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer located 3 miles north of the Crofton exit led to the southbound lanes being temporarily blocked. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just before...
Locally heavy rainfall possible through this evening
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Flood Watch is still in effect for our eastern counties until 10pm EDT. Localized flooding will be the main threat due to showers and thunderstorms continuing through this evening. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into the Sunday. While the action stays hit...
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
Man injured after car hits Fort Campbell Boulevard business
A man was injured and a Fort Campbell Boulevard business sustained significant damage after a car struck the front of a building Monday afternoon. The car went off Fort Campbell Boulevard and hit the front of Game Xchange about 2:30 p.m., with the male driver taken by EMS to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Edmonson Co. dam removal remains halted, no concerns for water shortage
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in late June we told you about the concerns a dam removal was having in Edmonson County. The U.S. Corps of Engineers alongside Kentucky Fish and Wildlife began a dam removal that later caused concerns for the water district because of the low water levels.
Bowling Green man arrested following K-9 alert to drugs
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges after a K-9 alerted authorities to drugs. On Friday around 1:07 a.m., authorities conducted a traffic stop where a K-9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to WCSO.
Dogs rescued from ‘house of darkness’ in Hendersonville
ARC responded after authorities, who responded to the property after receiving complaints, had concerns for the animals’ welfare.
Portion of 31-W Bypass to close for infrastructure repairs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A BGMU contractor will be replacing aged infrastructure on Hwy US 31W the week of Aug. 15. All lanes of the Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 13th Avenue starting Monday, August 15 at 6 a.m. This closure will last through the...
