It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Priscilla Presley opened up about the day Elvis Presley flew back to America, admitting she struggled with a lot of complex emotions.
Shania Twain went back home this weekend. The Canadian country music icon headlined Boots & Hearts Music Festival outside Ontario. The weekend also featured headlining sets from Florida-Georgia Line and Sam Hunt. Shania Twain dressed to impress. The 56-year-old wore a bedazzled bra and a min-dress with a plunging neckline. Check out a gallery of photos here.
Shania Twain’s new documentary Not Just A Girl delves into the country star’s sprawling career deeper than ever before. Using archival footage as well as exclusive interviews with Twain and a few famous friends, the Netflix doc charts a course through the Ontario native’s rise from hopeful bar singer to global superstar.
With fans and critics alike swooning over Baz Luhrmann’s recent biopic “Elvis,” country hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini has jumped on the bandwagon. On the heels of her 2022 Heartfirst Tour announcement, the multi-platinum artist shared an old clip of a rendition of Elvis Presley’s hit “Always On My Mind.”
Country music icon Shania Twain headlined the Boots & Hearts Music Festival near Toronto in her native Canada this weekend. The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer got to spend some time with a fellow Canadian woman, Avril Lavigne. Lavigne spent much of the summer on the road with Machine Gun Kelly, but she had a little break and got to see someone she looked up to perform. Check out the photo that Twain shared below.
Kelsea Ballerini is set to release another single from her forthcoming record, “Subject to Change.”. While sporting a Shania Twain-inspired cheetah print ensemble, the hitmaker jumped (Aug. 2) on TikTok to ask fans a very important question and to reveal a snippet of the unreleased single. “Wait should I...
