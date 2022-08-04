ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO

It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Posts Pics With Avril Lavigne From Boots & Hearts Festival, Instagram Lights Up

Country music icon Shania Twain headlined the Boots & Hearts Music Festival near Toronto in her native Canada this weekend. The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer got to spend some time with a fellow Canadian woman, Avril Lavigne. Lavigne spent much of the summer on the road with Machine Gun Kelly, but she had a little break and got to see someone she looked up to perform. Check out the photo that Twain shared below.
MUSIC

