Rumored 10th-generation iPad schematics show new rear camera module design, flat edge chassis, no headphone jack?

Apple and Kim Kardashian collaborate on unique Beats Fit Pro line
Beats is expanding the lineup of its popular Beats Fit Pro earbuds with color options. This time, Apple-owned Beats teamed up with Kim Kardashian to design three “neutral” colors for the Beats Fit Pro, as well as a new marketing campaign. Beats describes the new color options as...
Hands-on: Gamevice Flex brings the comforts of gaming to almost any phone in almost any case
We’ve been given an exclusive first look at the Gamevice Flex, an upcoming gaming controller for iOS and Android that aims to fit nearly every phone while keeping your protective case on. Gamevice has been around for quite a few years now, crafting accessories that strap onto your phone...
iPad display list: Size, resolution, ppi, and brightness for every model
Ever wonder what display Apple has put in its iPads over the years or the specs your current iPad display has? Read on for the complete iPad display list for the size, resolution, pixels per inch (ppi), brightness, and more that are found on the screen of every iPad model.
tvOS 16 beta 5 now available to developers, here’s what’s new
TvOS 16 beta 5 is now available to developers as Apple aims for a September release of this operating system. Although the company almost forgot about tvOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there are some features users should be excited about when it launches next month. Today’s build is...
Apple will use LG’s OLEDoS display tech to reduce bulk of mixed reality headset
The Apple mixed reality headset is expected to be unveiled next year. As we still have at least a few more months until we can take a look at Apple’s next big product, a report indicates that it will use LG’s OLEDoS display technology. According to The Elec,...
HBO Max and Discovery+ to merge next year, will feature ad-based subscription
In 2023, US users will have HBO Max and Discovery+ as one streaming service. The announcement was known for a few months, but during Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 earnings call, the company revealed a few more things. Variety reports the announcement with the timeline of this merge. According to JB...
Small businesses push back on Apple’s privacy changes around advertising
With iOS 14.5, Apple introduced its App Tracking Transparency to help users choose whether they wanted to be tracked or not by apps and advertisers. Ever since then, the company is making tons of privacy changes to ensure users have better control of their data. With that, Facebook and other...
WhatsApp privacy campaign begins with three new features
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has begun a new WhatsApp privacy campaign by announcing three new upcoming features. This includes the ability to block people from taking screenshots of a photo or video when you’ve used the existing “view once” feature to share it …. Zuckerberg made the...
When will Apple announce the iPhone 14 event? Here’s what the data suggests
It’s early August, and that can only mean one thing: iPhone 14 event date predictions! Guessing when Apple will announce the new iPhone isn’t all that challenging — pandemics and global supply constraints withstanding. Based on a decade of dates and current conditions, here is our best guess and how we decided.
App Store antitrust action in Korea could see Apple fined up to 2% of revenue
An App Store antitrust investigation in South Korea could see Apple, Google, and local company One Store found guilty of breaching a law that came into effect earlier this year. If confirmed, then each company could be fined up to 2% of its revenue in the country …. App Store...
Kuo: iPhone 14 series not facing impacts on supply chain as mass production and shipment schedule are on track
IPhone 14 lineup isn’t facing impacts on the supply chain as mass production and shipment schedule are on track, according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Although geopolitics can worry investors, Kuo thinks everything is fine. Last week, the analyst reported that Apple would start iPhone 14 production simultaneously...
LIFX lives on, as smart home brand is acquired; new products promised
There’s good news if you own LIFX smart home products. Although the company went bust back in April, an acquisition means that LIFX lives on. Global lighting giant Feit Electric has bought the brand, and says that it will support existing products, introduce new ones, and improve the app …
Monday’s best deals: iPad Air 4 $149 off clearance, Anker iPhone accessories from $9, more
We’re back with another round of the best deals, and to kick off the week, a notable clearance sale has gone live on iPad Air 4 at $149 off. That’s alongside official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Cases at $36 and the latest batch of Anker iPhone accessories from $9. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Kuo: AirPods to switch to USB-C for charging alongside iPhone 15 in 2023
Apple is reportedly planning to switch the iPhone to USB-C for charging as soon as next year. Now, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicts that Apple will launch new versions of the AirPods charging cases as soon as next year. There are new AirPods Pro coming later this year, but...
iOS 16 beta 5 hints that AirPods firmware updates could get easier
The process of updating AirPods firmware has always been a bit of a mystery. With this week’s release of iOS 16 beta 5, Apple has made a small change to the Settings app that could mean you’ll eventually be able to at least view details on what’s new with AirPods firmware updates…
Kuo: Apple mixed reality headset announcement plans, market expectations, price
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with more research about the upcoming mixed reality headset that will likely be announced in the coming months. According to Kuo, this device may be announced as soon as January 2023. The analyst is doubling down on another report he made in June. This...
Comment: The problem with the iOS 16 battery percentage icon
Five years ago, Apple removed the battery percentage icon when it introduced the iPhone X. From there, we heard a lot about what were the reasons behind it. “It wouldn’t fit due to the notch,” or “Apple doesn’t want to make users anxious about the battery draining” – yeah – but now, with iOS 16 beta 5, Apple weirdly was able to make room for it, but, honestly, the implementation is poor.
Snapchat parental controls finally landed: Can view chat contacts, but not messages
Snapchat parental controls have been long-promised, but their implementation has proceeded at a snail’s pace. A tool announced back in May has now finally launched. Known as Family Center, the tool lets parents see who their kids are chatting with, but does not allow them to view the actual content of the messages …
AAPL acquisitions fell dramatically in 2021 and 2022, show regulatory filings
AAPL acquisitions have fallen dramatically in the past couple of years, according the company’s regulatory filings. Apple spent $1.5B on buying companies in fiscal 2020, falling to just $33M in 2021 and $169M in the first nine months of its 2022 fiscal year …. Background. Although Apple has enough...
Should you buy AirPods Pro now or wait for AirPods Pro 2?
AirPods Pro are some of the most popular truly wireless headphones on the market. Following their introduction in October of 2019, AirPods Pro have become a must-have accessory for many Apple fans. With a new version looming, however, should you buy AirPods Pro now or wait to see what AirPods Pro 2 bring to the table?
