Rumored 10th-generation iPad schematics show new rear camera module design, flat edge chassis, no headphone jack?

Five years ago, Apple removed the battery percentage icon when it introduced the iPhone X. From there, we heard a lot about what were the reasons behind it. “It wouldn’t fit due to the notch,” or “Apple doesn’t want to make users anxious about the battery draining” – yeah – but now, with iOS 16 beta 5, Apple weirdly was able to make room for it, but, honestly, the implementation is poor.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 HOURS AGO