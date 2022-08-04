ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Dubai ruler’s £300million superyacht with helipad for Black Hawk chopper, nightclub and submarine garage

By Aliki Kraterou
 5 days ago

ONE of the world's biggest superyachts boasts a helipad big enough for a Black Hawk chopper - and even a garage for a fleet of submarines.

The luxurious £300million vessel belongs to Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and drips with luxury over seven luxurious storeys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3caW7l_0h4ZDbyW00
531ft Dubai is one of the world's biggest yachts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9BWT_0h4ZDbyW00
The megayacht has a helipad, a nightclub and a submarine garage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNmym_0h4ZDbyW00
The vessel also boasts a mosaic swimming pool

The superyacht - named Dubai - can accommodate just 24 guests despite being the world's fourth largest at 531ft.

The sheikh and his family can relax in a lavish owner's suite, five VIP suites and six guest suites, all with open balconies.

There are also cabins for 88 crew members as well as the captain, chief engineer and doctor, so it can house a total of 115 people.

The vessel - launched in 2006 by Platinum yachts - also features a stunning 70ft wide atrium, a nightclub and a cinema.

Shipbuilders Blohm + Voss initially designed the yacht for Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei, but construction was halted.

In 2001 the bare hull was sold to Dubai-based Platinum Yachts who then completed the project for the emirati royals.

The superyacht can reach speeds of 29mph and also features an impressive staircase with glass steps that change colour, a barbecue area, a gym and a nightclub.

Visitors can enjoy the sun in one of the many sunbathing areas such as the mosaic swimming pool or the stunning Jacuzzis.

Dubai is among the biggest superyachts in the world, right after Azzam, the 538ft Fulk Al Salamah and Roman Abramovich's Eclipse.

Megayacht Azzam is up for sale for a whopping $600million after it took the record for the world's most lucrative vessel when it was constructed in 2013.

It is almost 600ft long and can accommodate over 100 people - but they can't all be guests, as it needs at least 60 crew members to maintain.

The luxurious Dubai is followed by 512ft Dilbar, named after the late mother of the owner, Uzbekistan-born billionaire Alisher Usmanov and Prince Abdulaziz, one of the royal yachts of the Saudi royal family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122H9z_0h4ZDbyW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMMzH_0h4ZDbyW00

A+ was built in 2012 and cost approximately $527m while El Mahrousa s the oldest active superyacht in the world built in 1865.

There is also the newest superyacht, Nord and Flying Fox, the largest charter vessel in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wTNt_0h4ZDbyW00
The luxury vessel features an impressive glass staircase
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9hnc_0h4ZDbyW00
The £300million yacht can accommodate up to 24 guests
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYXcM_0h4ZDbyW00
The luxury vessel belongs to Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfxpY_0h4ZDbyW00
It has five VIP suites and six guest suites all with balconies

