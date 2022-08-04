Lessons From Kansas: How Its Abortion Vote Could Rock The Nation

Read on khn.org
Related
khn.org
Indiana Passes Near-Total Abortion Ban In Wake Of Roe Decision
News outlets report on the new law in Indiana, passed Friday night. It's the first state to pass an abortion restriction law since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Some responses have been swift, with Eli Lilly already saying it will reassess its presence in the state where it was founded.
khn.org
Minnesota Jury Says Pharmacist Had The Right To Refuse Morning-After Pill
A woman tried to buy emergency contraception from Thrifty White pharmacy in January 2019, but the longtime pharmacist there said he wouldn't fill the prescription based on his beliefs. In other reproductive health news: a new abortion clinic opens in Kansas; doctors are reluctant to work in states that restrict abortion; and more.
khn.org
Patients and Doctors Trapped in a Gray Zone When Abortion Laws and Emergency Care Mandate Conflict
Each week, Dr. Kim Puterbaugh sees several pregnant patients at a Cleveland hospital who are experiencing complications involving bleeding or infection. The OB-GYN has to make quick decisions about how to treat them, including whether to remove the dead or dying fetus to protect the health and life of the mother. Leaving in place a fetus that has no chance of survival dramatically increases the chance of maternal infection and permanent injury.
khn.org
Legal Case Forces Michigan Hospitals To Explain Medical Mistakes
The Detroit Free Press reports on a legal case in Michigan that is forcing some health providers to explain exactly what went wrong in certain admitted medical error situations. Meanwhile, in Florida, the Board of Medicine advances a trans care ban for minors, despite criticism from health professionals. Sophie Rassey...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
khn.org
CDC Investigating New York’s Polio Case
As well as looking into the surprising report of a polio case in Rockland County, New York, the federal team will also help with a vaccination program. Bill Gates, long a proponent of strong polio vaccination programs, says the case is an alarm bell in the battle to end polio.
khn.org
Tribe Embraces Recreational Marijuana Sales on Reservation Where Alcohol Is Banned
PINE RIDGE, S.D. — In a growing number of U.S. states, people can both drink alcohol and legally smoke recreational marijuana. In others, they can use alcohol but not pot. But on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, the opposite is true: Marijuana is legal, but booze is banned.
Comments / 0