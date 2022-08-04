Michigan Judge Maintains Legality Of Abortion In The State — For Now

Read on khn.org
U.S. House panel has right to see Trump tax records, court rules
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee has the right to see former President Donald Trump's tax returns, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday, rejecting his claims that the request was invalid because it was politically motivated.
House Next To Take Up Senate-Passed Health, Climate And Tax Bill
After a voting marathon on amendments, senators passed the spending package 51-50 on Sunday. Health measures allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription prices on some drugs and extending Affordable Care Act subsidies through 2025 survived, while a cap on private insurance insulin costs did not. Senate Democrats passed their signature climate,...
Republicans Block Efforts To Cap Insulin Prices For Most Americans
Republican-driven changes to legislation in the Inflation Reduction Act stripped to a measure to cap insulin costs at $35 monthly for patients with private health insurance. Now only Medicare patients will benefit from the capped prices. Senate Democrats failed to realize their longstanding goal of lowering the price of insulin...
US Trauma Care Access Improves, But Remains Patchy
Though a national system to care for patients with traumatic injuries hasn't been created, despite expert calls to the White House years ago, a study found access to care has improved since the 2010s. Unevenly, though. Also: medical bill transparency, hospital marketing on social media, and more. Six years ago,...
After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit
The family of a Webster County woman is suing Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge for an alleged chain of errors that resulted in her death. The lawsuit claims the hospital violated federal regulations related to the discharge of emergency-room patients before they are stabilized. Government inspectors cited the hospital for two such violations […] The post After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
'Defund the FBI' after Mar-a-Lago? What happened to conservatives' love for the badge?
Their love for law enforcement is no more. Conservatives’ blind support for the badge ended on Monday after the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The “Defund the FBI” rallying...
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and an unpublished memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday. After hearing more than seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses, a Leflore County grand jury last week determined there was insufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham on charges of kidnapping and manslaughter, Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson said in a news release. It is now increasingly unlikely that Donham, who is now in her 80s, will ever be prosecuted for her role in the events that led to Till’s lynching. The Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr., Emmett Till’s cousin and the last living witness to Till’s 1955 abduction, said Tuesday’s announcement is “unfortunate, but predictable.”
