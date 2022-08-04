ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Judge Maintains Legality Of Abortion In The State — For Now

khn.org
 5 days ago
khn.org

House Next To Take Up Senate-Passed Health, Climate And Tax Bill

After a voting marathon on amendments, senators passed the spending package 51-50 on Sunday. Health measures allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription prices on some drugs and extending Affordable Care Act subsidies through 2025 survived, while a cap on private insurance insulin costs did not. Senate Democrats passed their signature climate,...
INCOME TAX
khn.org

Republicans Block Efforts To Cap Insulin Prices For Most Americans

Republican-driven changes to legislation in the Inflation Reduction Act stripped to a measure to cap insulin costs at $35 monthly for patients with private health insurance. Now only Medicare patients will benefit from the capped prices. Senate Democrats failed to realize their longstanding goal of lowering the price of insulin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
khn.org

US Trauma Care Access Improves, But Remains Patchy

Though a national system to care for patients with traumatic injuries hasn't been created, despite expert calls to the White House years ago, a study found access to care has improved since the 2010s. Unevenly, though. Also: medical bill transparency, hospital marketing on social media, and more. Six years ago,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit

The family of a Webster County woman is suing Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge for an alleged chain of errors that resulted in her death. The lawsuit claims the hospital violated federal regulations related to the discharge of emergency-room patients before they are stabilized. Government inspectors cited the hospital for two such violations […] The post After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FORT DODGE, IA
The Associated Press

Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and an unpublished memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday. After hearing more than seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses, a Leflore County grand jury last week determined there was insufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham on charges of kidnapping and manslaughter, Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson said in a news release. It is now increasingly unlikely that Donham, who is now in her 80s, will ever be prosecuted for her role in the events that led to Till’s lynching. The Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr., Emmett Till’s cousin and the last living witness to Till’s 1955 abduction, said Tuesday’s announcement is “unfortunate, but predictable.”
Community Policy