Eli Lilly To Shift To Commercial Sales Of Its Covid Antibody Drug

Read on khn.org
Related
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
khn.org
US Trauma Care Access Improves, But Remains Patchy
Though a national system to care for patients with traumatic injuries hasn't been created, despite expert calls to the White House years ago, a study found access to care has improved since the 2010s. Unevenly, though. Also: medical bill transparency, hospital marketing on social media, and more. Six years ago,...
khn.org
Climate Issues Found To Worsen A Majority Of Infectious Diseases
News outlets report on a study of infectious human diseases, which found a link between worsening climate issues and worsening infections from 218 of the 375 known varieties. Also: teens turning to tobacco-free nicotine gummies, links to cannabis vaping from tobacco vaping, and more. Climate hazards such as flooding, heat...
Comments / 0