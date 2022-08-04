ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black-Serving’ Hospitals Get Less In Reimbursements, Medicare Data Show

 5 days ago
khn.org

CDC Investigating New York’s Polio Case

As well as looking into the surprising report of a polio case in Rockland County, New York, the federal team will also help with a vaccination program. Bill Gates, long a proponent of strong polio vaccination programs, says the case is an alarm bell in the battle to end polio.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
khn.org

Legal Case Forces Michigan Hospitals To Explain Medical Mistakes

The Detroit Free Press reports on a legal case in Michigan that is forcing some health providers to explain exactly what went wrong in certain admitted medical error situations. Meanwhile, in Florida, the Board of Medicine advances a trans care ban for minors, despite criticism from health professionals. Sophie Rassey...
MICHIGAN STATE
khn.org

Minnesota Jury Says Pharmacist Had The Right To Refuse Morning-After Pill

A woman tried to buy emergency contraception from Thrifty White pharmacy in January 2019, but the longtime pharmacist there said he wouldn't fill the prescription based on his beliefs. In other reproductive health news: a new abortion clinic opens in Kansas; doctors are reluctant to work in states that restrict abortion; and more.
MINNESOTA STATE
khn.org

Indiana Passes Near-Total Abortion Ban In Wake Of Roe Decision

News outlets report on the new law in Indiana, passed Friday night. It's the first state to pass an abortion restriction law since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Some responses have been swift, with Eli Lilly already saying it will reassess its presence in the state where it was founded.
INDIANA STATE
