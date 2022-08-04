Read on www.iberkshires.com
RSVP Visitor Center Opens in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Berkshire County launched its new visitor center adjacent to the Berkshire Athenaeum, located at 16 Bartlett Ave. This collaborative initiative between RSVP and the city's Office of Cultural Development will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday...
Thistle and Mirth Owners Open Third Downtown Eatery
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The owners of Thistle and Mirth recently opened their third downtown eatery: Lulu's Tiny Grocery. The breakfast and lunch spot, located inside Crawford Square at 137 North Street, offers coffee and tea, bagels, sandwiches, pastries, and more. It opened in late May and has been well received by old and new customers.
Sacco Brothers Honored at North Adams American Legion for WWII Service
Members of the Sacco family and others participate in a flag raising ceremony at the North Adams American Legion on Sunday. NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The sacrifice of the Sacco family is part of history. A piece of World War II memorabilia that honors the Saccos at North Adams...
Pittsfield Cooperative Bank Appoints Executive VP and CFO
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank announced that Harry "Chip" Moore has been promoted to Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer, effective May 17. In this role, Moore will lead the Bank’s finance organization and financial activities including accounting and controllership, financial planning and treasury. Moore joined the Pittsfield...
Williamstown Planners Still Split on Upzoning Proposals
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – It took just two meetings of the newly constituted Planning Board for old fault lines to reemerge. About two hours into its July meeting, the board took up the question of how to address the numerous zoning bylaw amendments that were "referred to committee" by June’s annual town meeting.
Sheriff Candidates Discuss Incarcerated Women, Operations in Debate
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The two candidates for Berkshire County sheriff, incumbent Thomas Bowler and challenger Alf Barbalunga, questioned each other on incarcerated women, operations and more in a debate on Monday. Moderator Daniel Valenti, who sponsored the debate, asked the candidates questions and allowed them to ask each other...
'Flash' Actor Charged With Stealing Neighbor's Booze
STAMFORD, Vt. — "Flash" actor Ezra Miller is being charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into a neighbor's home and stealing alcohol. According to State Police, the theft of several bottles of alcohol was reported on May 1 by Isaac Winokur of County Road. The break-in occurred when the homeowners weren't there.
Pittsfield Police Seeking Greylock Federal Robber
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police are searching for the suspect in Monday morning's robbery of the Greylock Federal Credit Union on Kellog Street. A man reportedly passed a note to a teller demanding money shortly before 9 a.m. and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no...
