Whiskey Girl Tavern Brings LGBTQ-Friendly Sports Bar To Edgewater — With Craft Cocktails, Women’s Sports And More

Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Small Cheval Brings Its Popular Burgers, Brews And Shakes To Hyde Park
HYDE PARK — A casual hamburger chain spun off from a popular West Loop diner is now open on 53rd Street, bringing a stripped-down food menu, cocktails and outdoor seating to Hyde Park. Small Cheval, 1307 E. 53rd St., sells hamburgers for $10.95, cheeseburgers for $11.95, fries for $4.95...
Get To Know The People Behind Chicago’s Honorary Street Signs: ‘There Are All Kinds Of Ways To Do Good’
LAKEVIEW — Linda Zabors’ curiosity about the people behind Chicago’s honorary street came out of her own Lakeview neighborhood. Sometimes the streets feature a well-known name — and sometimes not, Zabors said. For the lesser-known names, she wondered: Who is this person? How did they get a sign?
As Grocery Bills Skyrocket, Chicagoans Skip Takeout, Cancel Gatherings And Ditch Meat: ‘The Prices Are Concerning’
CHICAGO — Chicagoans are trying to combat rising grocery prices and inflation with gardening, eating out less and strategic purchasing — but many are worried about how long they can keep up. Consumer prices have risen 9.1 percent in the past year — and food prices are up...
Sweetgreen To Open In Logan Square Apartment Complex That Replaced Megamall
LOGAN SQUARE — Salad chain Sweetgreen is coming to Logan Square. A Sweetgreen outpost is moving into Logan Apartments, the massive development that replaced the Discount Megamall at 2500 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to Chicago Cityscape, a site that tracks city building permits. Sweetgreen will join a small-format Target...
It’s The Last Day For Small Businesses To Apply For $25,000 In Cash Prizes Through South Side Pitch
HYDE PARK — South Side small businesses and entrepreneurs have until the end of Monday to apply for a pitch competition hosted by a local business advocacy group offering a $10,000 grand prize. Applications for the South Side Pitch competition, organized by the Institute for Justice’s Clinic on Entrepreneurship,...
After $10,000 In Cameras Stolen, Donations Pour In For Nonprofit Giving Free Photography Classes To Kids
RAVENSWOOD — Neighbors are rallying around a North Side nonprofit after $10,000 of photography equipment was stolen from its studio last month, a theft that threatens to cancel the free classes the group offers children from under-resourced communities. The burglary at FreshLens occurred around 4 a.m. July 30, founder...
Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Lifestyle Hub With Restaurants, Bank, Pharmacy And More Will Open This Fall After Delays
AUBURN GRESHAM —A healthy living center bringing restaurants, a bank, a pharmacy and more to Auburn Gresham will open in the fall after construction was delayed. The Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St., will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 29, said Carlos Nelson, director of the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation.
Rapper Vic Mensa Is Bringing The City’s First Black Weed Brand To Chicago’s Dispensaries
CHICAGO — Countless Black Chicagoans have been arrested and jailed for selling cannabis since the start of the War on Drugs. And while recreational weed was legalized in 2020, the booming billion-dollar cannabis industry that emerged in Chicago since then has been dominated almost entirely by white-owned companies, rather than the communities most impacted by cannabis criminalization.
Dave Matthews Tour Bus Dumped 800 Pounds Of Poop On People Taking A Chicago River Cruise 18 Years Ago Today
RIVER NORTH — Monday marks 18 years since a group of people taking a river cruise were hit with poop from Dave Matthews Band’s tour bus. It was the afternoon of Aug. 8. 2004, when people on an architectural boat cruise traveling along the Chicago River got an unwelcome surprise while passing under the Kinzie Street Bridge. The Dave Matthews Band tour bus was driving across the bridge at the same time and someone onboard dumped 800 pounds of human waste on top of the open air cruise’s passengers.
Mindy’s Bakery Opens In Wicker Park In Latest Chapter For Chef And Baker Mindy Segal: ‘This Is A Passion Project’
WICKER PARK — A bakery from a James Beard award-winning Chicago chef and baker is open near the center of Wicker Park. Mindy’s Bakery opened Saturday at 1623 N. Milwaukee Ave. The bakery is the latest project from Mindy Segal, who owned Mindy’s Hot Chocolate, 1747 N. Damen Ave., in Bucktown for 15 years before closing it in 2020.
O’Hare Airport’s Beagles Are The Best In The Biz At Sniffing Out Illegal Food
O’HARE AIRPORT — Bettie the beagle wants to sniff your bag. Bettie’s a dog with a job at O’Hare Airport — a cute and cuddly authority who sniffs out people illegally bringing produce and animal products to the United States. It’s a key job at...
Virtual 5K Will Support Red Door Animal Shelter During ‘Especially Rough Rescue Season’
CHICAGO — Red Door Animal Shelter is facing an “especially rough rescue season” — but Chicagoans can help with a virtual run, according to its website. Many animal shelters are struggling with overcrowding as they try to find homes for animals in need. Red Door will host a virtual 5K as it works to raise $50,000 to care for animals in need of homes, according to its website.
Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station
ROGERS PARK — North Side resident Edgar Bonilla drove down Route 66 about five years ago, admiring the old school diners along the way. “One day, I want to have something like this,” he thought. Bonilla made that dream come true in May, opening Burger Bite at 1500...
The Rocking Horse Is Closed For Good After 12 Years In Logan Square
LOGAN SQUARE — A new bar is replacing The Rocking Horse, a popular Logan Square bar/restaurant that closed during the pandemic after a months-long dispute between the bar’s owner and the building’s landlord. Renovations are underway at 2535 N. Milwaukee Ave. to make way for the new...
Rev. Billy’s Chop Shop, A Rock ‘N’ Roll Salon And Art Gallery, Set For Grand Opening At New North Center Location
NORTH CENTER — The owners of a North Center hair salon and art gallery are christening their new location this weekend with their first in-person reception since the start of the pandemic. The Rev. Billy and Amanda Simmons, a married couple, opened Rev. Billy’s Chop Shop at 4314 N....
Back Alley Jazz Celebrates 5th Anniversary Saturday In South Shore: Jazz ‘Has Always Been Here’
SOUTH SHORE — A festival that’s sparked renewed interest in free, outdoor jazz on the South Side returns with a “mega-party” this weekend to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Back Alley Jazz takes place noon-7 p.m. Saturday in the 7200-7300 blocks of Paxton Avenue and in the...
Andersonville’s Catalpa Avenue Could Become A Car-Free Public Plaza
ANDERSONVILLE — Neighbors are being asked to weigh in on new ideas for the planned Catalpa Avenue public plaza, including the possibility of closing it permanently to car traffic. City officials are moving forward with plans to reconfigure Catalpa Avenue between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue into a pedestrian...
Roseland’s Rose Cafe Hosting ‘Guns Down Books Up’ Peace Walk Sunday: ‘We’re Stronger In Numbers’
ROSELAND — Rose Cafe, a Roseland-based online bookstore, will host a community peace walk this weekend. Founder Iesha Malone is inviting the community to the second Guns Down Books Up Peace Walk 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Malone and community members will march to promote literacy, education and peace in Roseland, Malone said.
After Outrage, West Side Mural Removed
AUSTIN — A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave. in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Chicago Department of Public Health as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
Sign Painters Raising Money To Save Rare Ghost Signs In Lakeview Before Building Is Bulldozed
LAKEVIEW — Bob Behounek has worked in the sign painting industry for decades. He knows the craftsmanship when he sees it. So when Behounek saw recently revealed ghost signs — decades-old painted ads on a Lakeview building that were found when its siding was removed — he couldn’t contain his excitement.
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
