ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Whiskey Girl Tavern Brings LGBTQ-Friendly Sports Bar To Edgewater — With Craft Cocktails, Women’s Sports And More

By Joe Ward
Block Club Chicago
Block Club Chicago
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on blockclubchicago.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Block Club Chicago

Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Lifestyle Hub With Restaurants, Bank, Pharmacy And More Will Open This Fall After Delays

AUBURN GRESHAM —A healthy living center bringing restaurants, a bank, a pharmacy and more to Auburn Gresham will open in the fall after construction was delayed. The Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St., will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 29, said Carlos Nelson, director of the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Rapper Vic Mensa Is Bringing The City’s First Black Weed Brand To Chicago’s Dispensaries

CHICAGO — Countless Black Chicagoans have been arrested and jailed for selling cannabis since the start of the War on Drugs. And while recreational weed was legalized in 2020, the booming billion-dollar cannabis industry that emerged in Chicago since then has been dominated almost entirely by white-owned companies, rather than the communities most impacted by cannabis criminalization.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bar#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Tavern#Restaurant Info#Cocktails#Whiskey Girl#Food Drink#Racism#French
Block Club Chicago

Dave Matthews Tour Bus Dumped 800 Pounds Of Poop On People Taking A Chicago River Cruise 18 Years Ago Today

RIVER NORTH — Monday marks 18 years since a group of people taking a river cruise were hit with poop from Dave Matthews Band’s tour bus. It was the afternoon of Aug. 8. 2004, when people on an architectural boat cruise traveling along the Chicago River got an unwelcome surprise while passing under the Kinzie Street Bridge. The Dave Matthews Band tour bus was driving across the bridge at the same time and someone onboard dumped 800 pounds of human waste on top of the open air cruise’s passengers.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Mindy’s Bakery Opens In Wicker Park In Latest Chapter For Chef And Baker Mindy Segal: ‘This Is A Passion Project’

WICKER PARK — A bakery from a James Beard award-winning Chicago chef and baker is open near the center of Wicker Park. Mindy’s Bakery opened Saturday at 1623 N. Milwaukee Ave. The bakery is the latest project from Mindy Segal, who owned Mindy’s Hot Chocolate, 1747 N. Damen Ave., in Bucktown for 15 years before closing it in 2020.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Virtual 5K Will Support Red Door Animal Shelter During ‘Especially Rough Rescue Season’

CHICAGO — Red Door Animal Shelter is facing an “especially rough rescue season” — but Chicagoans can help with a virtual run, according to its website. Many animal shelters are struggling with overcrowding as they try to find homes for animals in need. Red Door will host a virtual 5K as it works to raise $50,000 to care for animals in need of homes, according to its website.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Block Club Chicago

After Outrage, West Side Mural Removed

AUSTIN — A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave. in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Chicago Department of Public Health as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy