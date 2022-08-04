“Architecture Students Should Never Do All-Nighters. Change My Mind.”

The Place des Montréalaises combines architecture, art and landscape design in a restorative project that breaks away from a city’s urban and commemorative histories and critically reframes them with vast inclusive public space. Architecturally, it’s an inclined plane—an experiential, haptic link of complex engineering—that bridges Montréal’s old and new faces with a floating urban meadow over the longstanding scar of an expressway. Conceptually, it pays homage to 21 women who shaped Montréal through tributary practices of 21 species of plants, engravings of names in its steps and an evocative sculpture created with academic and artist Angela Silver.

