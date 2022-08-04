Former Farmington salon owner accused of sexually assaulting teens, giving them drugs free on more than $1 million bond

Hartford Superior Court in Hartford. MICHAEL McANDREWS/Hartford Courant/TNS

The former owner of a popular Unionville salon accused of holding drug-fueled parties for children during the height of the pandemic, sexually assaulting two teenagers and tampering with teenage witnesses will face a judge again next month.

David Olivo, 41, who once ran David Salon out of his Plainville Avenue home, had his nine criminal matters continued in Superior Court in Hartford Wednesday and his next court date is Sept. 28..

Olivo, who is free on bonds totaling more than $1 million, has not yet entered pleas in any of the matters, some of which stem from at least six alleged parties that took place between August and December 2020 that Farmington police allege he held for teenagers, records show.

During those parties, police say in court records, Olivo and his then-girlfriend Megan Boyajian, allegedly provided or made available alcohol, marijuana, cocaine or MDMA — commonly known as ecstasy — to children under the age of 16.

Olivo also is accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls — one at his home and in his vehicle in July 2020 during and following a party, another in his home in February 2021 after an outing in West Hartford, records show.

Police also say Olivo, while in jail following his arrest in April 2021, allegedly attempted to tamper with teen witnesses by persuading another teen into pressuring the witnesses into having the charges against Olivo dropped.

From the alleged incidents, Olivo is charged with 14 counts of risk of injury to a minor, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, one count of fourth-degree sexual assault, three counts of illegal sexual contact where the victim is under the age of 14, two counts of permitting a minor to possess alcohol, and one count of tampering with a witness.

Boyajian is charged with 10 counts of risk of injury to a minor. She is free on bonds totaling $140,000.

Bristol-based attorney Forest Green, who represents Olivo in eight of the nine criminal matters, said Wednesday outside of the courtroom that he was not clear whether he was authorized to speak to the media on behalf of his client.

Olivo also faces two counts of assaulting a public safety officer/EMS personnel, possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, operating a motor vehicle while using a cellphone, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, following a traffic incident in February 2021.

Olivo is represented by Hartford-based attorney Matt Sorokin in that matter.

In addition to the criminal charges, Olivo faces a civil lawsuit filed in June 2021 by one of the alleged sexual assault victims.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Superior Court in Hartford and seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, claims the alleged victim suffered, among other things, depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and suicidal ideations, resulting in substantial medical bills.

Prior to his arrests, Olivo ran a successful salon, which was first located on Farmington Avenue, then at 118 Plainville Ave. before moving into Olivo’s home, also on Plainville Avenue. (Town property records show Olivo has since sold the home.)

