From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: Susanville’s Railroad Era Part One

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – August 8, 1856
Mr. Isaac Roop, formerly of this place, who has just returned from Honey Lake Valley, furnishes us with the following interesting items:. There are now about forty-five settlers in the Valley, and they are rapidly building houses and improving their ranches. Several families are already located there. There has been no sickness in the Valley this summer.
Vegetation fire burning in Lassen County, 5% contained
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A 14-acre vegetation fire is burning in Lassen County, just east of Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE says the 3-8 Fire is off of Highway 299 and Big Valley Summit, just east of Pittville. The fire has burned 14 acres and is 5%...
The Good Stuff by Shelley Bennett
Wait! Where is Mrs. Bennett you ask? She and her family are away on vacation this week enjoying the last vestiges of summer before the return to teaching and assorted fall activities. It seems like the older we get the shorter summer vacation gets. Heck, it’s almost Fair time!
Agenda: August 9th, 2022 Lassen County Board of Supervisors Meeting
There will be a Lassen County Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, at 9:00a.m. at the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville.
Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Update for August 8th
Lassen County Board of Directors invites you to a special Stakeholders Meeting, scheduled for Thursday, August 11th from 5:00 to 7:00p.m., at Jenson Hall with light refreshments. This meeting encourages members of the community to come together and discuss suggested goals for funds Lassen County Chamber of Commerce received from...
Sheriff’s Blotter July 29-31: Multiple reports of fights
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 29-Aug 4, 2022. July 29.
Voters to decide Susanville’s commercial cannabis question
Now it’s official. At its Wednesday, Aug. 3 meeting, the Susanville City Council adopted Resolution No. 22-6027, putting the cannabis issue on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot for the voters to decide. On May 4, the council approved Resolution No. 22-1033, a city ordinance allowing commercial cannabis activities...
Vial sworn in as CHP officer
Aaron James Velasquez, of Susanville, has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Vial graduated from Lassen High School in 2008. He also earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from California...
SusanvilleStuff Community Event Calendar August 8, 2022 – August 15, 2022
Lassen Family Services Budgeting Class is held every Monday from 4:00 – 5:00p.m., at Lassen Family Services or via Zoom. LFS Parenting Program and Housing Program are partnering with Golden 1 to provide free, weekly budgeting classes. Please call 530.257.4599 for more information or to get the Zoom link.
Reno police shoot person during disturbance in southwest Reno
Reno police responding to a report of a disturbance shot a person Monday morning on Kestrel Court, in the neighborhood west of Washoe County Golf Course. Sparks police are investigating the incident, following Washoe County's officer-involved shooting protocol. ...
Adopt A Pet Today from the Lassen County Animal Shelter – Clancy
This boy has had a rough go lately, but he eventually made it safely to the Lassen County Animal Shelter and has been settling in just fine. He was certainly nervous and unsure upon arrival, but now he greets staff with tail wags and happy smiles. He enjoys getting outside...
Single vehicle collision results in injuries to driver and passenger
The CHP responded to a solo vehicle collision with injuries that occurred on Genesee Road 1.3 miles west of Grizzly Road near Portola, on Aug. 6 at approximately 7:47 p.m. According to the CHP, Stefan Venne, 21, of Fairfax, CA was driving his 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit with an 18-year-old passenger Landon Watson, of La Jolla, CA.
Police Catch Suspected Vandal on McDonald’s Rooftop
A man suspected of vandalizing the McDonald’s restaurant on Main Street in Susanville was caught red-handed by officers from the Susanville Police Department early Friday morning. He was found hiding underneath an air conditioning unit on the roof of the building. According to details released by the department, Officers...
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
Police Department Seeks Suspect in Midtown Susanville Armed Robbery
Investigators from the Susanville Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning near Burger King on Main Street. Officers were dispatched around 12:40a.m., and arrived on scene and contacted an employee who reported being robbed at...
WCSO investigating chase to Wadsworth area that led to shooting, vehicle fire
WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) - AUGUST 5 UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation into a vehicle chase that led to an officer involved shooting and fire. A chase went from Lyon County to the Wadsworth area near Interstate 80 Thursday evening. According to WCSO, an...
Susanville Police searching for armed robbery suspect
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - An armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning is being investigated by Susanville Police. At approximately 12:40 a.m. on Friday morning, officers with the Susanville Police Department responded to the Burger King located at 1520 Main Street for a reported armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers contacted the...
