ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

SC officials send condolences after GOP Rep. Walorski killed in Indiana crash

By Julia Varnier
WTGS
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fox28media.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

Pet Helpers takes in 18 beagle puppies rescued from mass-breeding facility in Virginia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Pet Helpers has received 18 rescued beagles to its Charleston facility after thousands were found in a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The facility- which was rife with welfare concerns- allegedly bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. About 4,000 were recently rescued and have been distributed to rescue organizations through The Human Society of the United States.
CHARLESTON, SC
WTGS

Beaufort County fire leaves 2 injured, displaces family

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Two people are injured and a family displaced after a house fire in the Burton area of Beaufort County Tuesday morning, according to officials. Around 2 a.m., Burton fire crews responded to a reported fire on L.H. Nelson Drive in Shell Point and reported...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
City
South Bend, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
State
Indiana State
Saint Joseph County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WTGS

Waterspouts spotted over Lowcountry waters Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you were looking out over the water Sunday morning, you may have noticed a waterspout or two!. The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a Special Marine Warning for the coastal waters from South Santee River to Edisto Beach and Charleston Harbor until 10:30 a.m. this morning.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy