SC officials send condolences after GOP Rep. Walorski killed in Indiana crash

WTGS
Maryland hospitals face critical staffing shortage as 62% of nurses consider leaving
LANHAM, Md. (WJLA) — As COVID surge after surge exposed a critical shortage of nurses, the Maryland Hospital Association set up a task force to get real numbers and a plan to attack the crisis. "What we’ve discovered is there is action that’s needed today not just on the...
WTGS
South Carolina shoppers take advantage of annual sales tax free weekend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Sunday marked the end of the annual sales tax-free weekend in South Carolina and many people were out shopping to take advantage of those lower prices. The Sales and Use Tax Holiday is a 72-hour event starting the first weekend in August. The...
WTGS
Pet Helpers takes in 18 beagle puppies rescued from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Pet Helpers has received 18 rescued beagles to its Charleston facility after thousands were found in a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The facility- which was rife with welfare concerns- allegedly bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. About 4,000 were recently rescued and have been distributed to rescue organizations through The Human Society of the United States.
WTGS
Beaufort County fire leaves 2 injured, displaces family
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Two people are injured and a family displaced after a house fire in the Burton area of Beaufort County Tuesday morning, according to officials. Around 2 a.m., Burton fire crews responded to a reported fire on L.H. Nelson Drive in Shell Point and reported...
WTGS
Daughter of fallen Tennessee lieutenant gets police escort on first day of kindergarten
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Monday marked the first day of kindergarten for a young Tennessee girl who lost her father nine months ago—and her send-off to school was one to remember. Little Anna is the daughter of Lt. Kevin Stolinsky, a longtime La Vergne Police detective who...
WTGS
Georgia gas prices continue to drop, 14 cents less per gallon statewide than last week
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Heading into this week, Georgians will continue to see lower prices at the pump, according to a press release from AAA. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.63 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline as of Monday. The state average on Monday...
WTGS
Waterspouts spotted over Lowcountry waters Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you were looking out over the water Sunday morning, you may have noticed a waterspout or two!. The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a Special Marine Warning for the coastal waters from South Santee River to Edisto Beach and Charleston Harbor until 10:30 a.m. this morning.
