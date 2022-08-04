ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lollapalooza security guard arrested for allegedly making false mass shooting threat to leave work early

By Brie Stimson
KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Mega Millions Jackpot: Illinois winner's identity still a mystery

CHICAGO - A ticketholder in Illinois won the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot almost one week ago, but has so far remained anonymous. The winning ticket was sold at the Speedy Café Speedway gas station on East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, Illinois. The winning numbers were listed as 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the gold Mega ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.
DES PLAINES, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy