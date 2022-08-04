ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Cabela’s Deals for Bowhunting of 2022

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 4 days ago
Cabela's has deals to help fine-tune your last minute bowhunting gear. Cabela's

With some states just over a month away from their bow season openers, your bowhunting gear should be fine-tuned and ready for opening day. The reality is, a lot of hunters wait until the last minute to make sure their bow is sighted in, broadheads sharpened, you name it. While this might not bode well for your archery practice all the time, sometimes it pays to wait. Luckily, if you’ve put off your archery gear maintenance and just realized that you need a new bow sight, binos, heck, maybe you just decided to take up bowhunting, Cabela’s has plenty of deals to help you let an arrow fly this deer season.

Cabela’s Optimus RTH Package

The Optimus RTH (Ready to Hunt) Package includes almost everything (Trophy Ridge Mist Sight, Quick Shot Biscuit, stabilizer, five-spot quiver, and more) you need for bow season. If you thought the regular price was a steal, the deal will feel like highway robbery.

Regular: $379.99

Deal: $297.97

Trophy Ridge React H5 Bow Sight

If you waited until now to upgrade your bow sight, the React H5 is a great budget friendly option. Thanks to the React technology, the last three pins automatically set once you manually set the two shortest, helping you save what little time is left before bow season.

Regular: $179.99

Deal: $159.97

BX-1 McKenzie 10x42mm Binoculars

If you’re bowhunting from a tree stand, you probably don’t need European glass or tons of magnification. In fact, a compact pair of binoculars can allow you to use them with one hand. The BX-1 Mckenzie 10x42mm binoculars are the perfect size for scanning the timber with your bow at the ready.

Regular: $199.99

Deal: $99.97

Bushnell Prime 1300 Rangefinder

Getting an accurate range is critical to make a perfect shot on a deer. If you’re last-minute shopping for a rangefinder, the Bushnell Prime 1300 makes a great option, especially when you consider its ARC (Angle Range Compensation) technology.

Regular: $179.99

Deal: $149.97

Barnett Hyper Whitetail 410 Crossbow Package with Crank Cocking Device

A crossbow is a great way to take advantage of bow season for hunters who might not want the commitment that shooting a vertical bow requires. This deal on Barnett’s Hyper Whitetail 410 includes everything you need to start hunting.

Regular: $799.99

Deal: $699.97

