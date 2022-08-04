Read on www.mysanantonio.com
Related
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Karuna Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Karuna Therapeutics KRTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karuna Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $-2.17 versus an estimate of $-2.09. Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same...
Recap: Cabot Q3 Earnings
Cabot CBT reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cabot beat estimated earnings by 10.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.56. Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings
Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Recap: Xperi Holding Q2 Earnings
Xperi Holding XPER reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Xperi Holding beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $11.75 million from the same...
PRA Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
PRA Group PRAA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PRA Group beat estimated earnings by 68.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.54. Revenue was down $27.37 million from the same...
Recap: ShockWave Medical Q2 Earnings
ShockWave Medical SWAV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ShockWave Medical beat estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $64.84 million from the same...
Recap: Luminar Technologies Q2 Earnings
Luminar Technologies LAZR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Luminar Technologies missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was up $3.62 million from the same...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recap: Mersana Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Mersana Therapeutics MRSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mersana Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $4.27 million from the same...
Recap: Lipocine Q2 Earnings
Lipocine LPCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lipocine reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $500 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
NASDAQ
Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 57.14%. A...
Recap: Alto Ingredients Q2 Earnings
Alto Ingredients ALTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alto Ingredients beat estimated earnings by 222.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $64.08 million from the same...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Corvus Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported in-line EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
Recap: Prothena Corp Q2 Earnings
Prothena Corp PRTA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prothena Corp missed estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.88 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was down $58.76 million from the same...
Capri Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights
Capri Holdings CPRI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Capri Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.36. Revenue was up $107.00 million from the same...
NASDAQ
Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Perdoceo Education (PRDO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.51%. A quarter...
Recap: Brookdale Senior Living Q2 Earnings
Brookdale Senior Living BKD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Brookdale Senior Living missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $33.78 million from...
Benzinga
IGM Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
IGM Biosciences IGMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IGM Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 41.49%, reporting an EPS of $-1.33 versus an estimate of $-0.94. Revenue was up $366 thousand from the same...
Earnings Outlook For BTRS Holdings
BTRS Holdings BTRS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BTRS Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07. BTRS Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ
Vroom (VRM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Vroom (VRM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.73 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.77. This compares to loss of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.19%. A...
Comments / 0