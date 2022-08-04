Read on www.mysanantonio.com
Related
Recap: Ingredion Q2 Earnings
Ingredion INGR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ingredion beat estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was up $282.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: SmileDirectClub Q2 Earnings
SmileDirectClub SDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmileDirectClub missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was down $48.38 million from the same period last...
Recap: Cabot Q3 Earnings
Cabot CBT reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cabot beat estimated earnings by 10.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.56. Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings
Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recap: Xperi Holding Q2 Earnings
Xperi Holding XPER reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Xperi Holding beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $11.75 million from the same...
NASDAQ
Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 57.14%. A...
Recap: HCI Group Q2 Earnings
HCI Group HCI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HCI Group reported an EPS of $-0.71. Revenue was up $24.42 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: Luminar Technologies Q2 Earnings
Luminar Technologies LAZR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Luminar Technologies missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was up $3.62 million from the same...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
FibroGen (FGEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
FibroGen (FGEN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.78 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.94. This compares to loss of $1.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.02%. A...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for CarParts.com (PRTS) in Q2 Earnings?
PRTS - Free Report) is slated to release fiscal second-quarter 2022 (ended Jul 2) results on Aug 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s revenues and earnings is pegged at $175.38 million and 3 cents a share, respectively. Let’s delve into the factors that might influence the e-commerce...
PRA Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
PRA Group PRAA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PRA Group beat estimated earnings by 68.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.54. Revenue was down $27.37 million from the same...
Recap: Prothena Corp Q2 Earnings
Prothena Corp PRTA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prothena Corp missed estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.88 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was down $58.76 million from the same...
Recap: ShockWave Medical Q2 Earnings
ShockWave Medical SWAV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ShockWave Medical beat estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $64.84 million from the same...
Recap: Mersana Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Mersana Therapeutics MRSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mersana Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $4.27 million from the same...
Recap: Lipocine Q2 Earnings
Lipocine LPCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lipocine reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $500 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
NASDAQ
Montrose Environmental (MEG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Montrose Environmental (MEG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12 per share. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Vroom (VRM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Vroom (VRM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.73 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.77. This compares to loss of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.19%. A...
HF Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Insights
HF Sinclair DINO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HF Sinclair beat estimated earnings by 22.32%, reporting an EPS of $5.59 versus an estimate of $4.57. Revenue was up $6.58 billion from the same...
Corvus Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported in-line EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
NASDAQ
Inogen (INGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Inogen, Inc. INGN incurred an adjusted loss per share of 2 cents for second-quarter 2022, against the adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 8 cents in the year-ago period. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents per share. Our projection of adjusted...
Comments / 0