desotocountynews.com
Djordjevic re-signs with the Memphis Americans
Photo: Djordje Djordjevic, shown in action against the Rome Gladiators last season, has re-signed with the Memphis Americans pro indoor soccer team. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) Djordje Djordjevic, the National Indoor Soccer League’s (NISL) Most Valuable Player, Golden Boot, and top point scorer, has re-signed with the Memphis Americans for...
actionnews5.com
Memphis area corners captain’s market at Navy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers play at Navy in their second game Sep. 10. They’ll face a midshipman squad captained by a Memphis area product, and that is not out of the ordinary. Kip Frankland, former Houston High School star offensive tackle, was named captain of captains at...
And the sign says...'I'm In'
It is now day five of Ole Miss 2022 fall camp and every single one of these days I’ve noticed one thing that never changes. Players, coaches, team photographers/videographers, and waterboys (and girls) always hit this sign before they step on the practice field. As seen in the cover...
localmemphis.com
Meet the first female coach on Whitehaven High School's football staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whitehaven High School's running back room is getting a run for their money from their new position coach. "Coach Burse is pushing me every day," senior Jordan Lee said. "If coach Burse tells me I have to run 10 miles, that means I have to run 20."
Ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship, PGA Tour says players knew consequences of joining Saudi-backed LIV Golf
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The PGA Tour asked a federal judge in San Francisco to deny the appeal of three suspended players who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf and now want to compete in the tour's lucrative postseason, arguing the players knew the consequences two months ago. Talor Gooch, Matt...
desotocountynews.com
Ministry looks for ‘net’ success
Photo: Patrick and Hazel Simmons with their plans for a community tennis project and center in Memphis. They talked about the plans during a recent social event at the Southaven Tennis Complex. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) There is a program in Memphis looking to provide an outreach to underprivileged kids...
desotocountynews.com
“Bike MS: Rockin’ Ride” cycling fundraiser returns to Southaven
Photo: Cyclists pose for a photo at the Landers Center during the last “The Bike MS: Rockin’ Ride” in 2019. (Courtesy photo) An annual fundraising event that offers a chance to cycle the area while gathering funds to fight muscular sclerosis, or MS, returns to DeSoto County and the Landers Center this September.
localmemphis.com
Penny Hardaway adds international prospect Ian Granja to 2022 incoming class
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — International prospect Ian Granja committed to the University of Memphis Saturday morning. The 19-year-old shared the news on his Instagram page. Get Better Academy announced Granja's commitment on Twitter. The 6-foot-8 wing was born in Spain but played in the Czech Republic last season. He played...
Ole Miss tempers flared, QB battle raged on in Day 5 of fall camp
David Johnson and Jared Redding of 247Sports talk Day 5 of Ole Miss football fall camp, a new week of practice.
Member of Memphis State Eight dies, university announces
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ralph Prater, a member of the Memphis State Eight, has died, according to the University of Memphis. Prater was among the first group of African-American students to enroll at the university in 1959. In a tweet, the UofM made the following statement on Prater’s passing:
bobgermanylaw.com
Horn Lake, MS - All Westbound Lanes Closed After Injury Crash on MS-302
Horn Lake, MS (August 8, 2022) - There were reported injuries in the aftermath of a car wreck outside of Horn Lake on Sunday night, August 7. The collision was reported at around 5:36 p.m. at the intersection of MS-302 and Mallard Creek Drive. The injured parties were treated by attending paramedics, and all westbound lanes were closed as a result of the crash.
PGA Tour
Five Things to Know: TPC Southwind
TPC Southwind will host a FedExCup Playoff event for the first time with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR) With apologies to the 1991 Marc Cohn hit single, there will be limited “Walking in Memphis” this week. Grinding, hustling and fighting to win and/or advance will...
styleblueprint.com
Do You Recognize Today’s FACES of Memphis?
Downtown residents and visitors may recognize these smiling FACES! Mother-daughter duo Carol and Amanda Lott have found a stellar (and fun!) way to build brand awareness for their two businesses by advertising on downtown’s vintage trolleys. The green trolley features The Lott Team; for 13 years, they’ve been one of the top five real estate teams with Crye-Leike. The red trolley promotes their latest joint endeavor, Shred415 at Peabody Place, a fitness studio they purchased in April.
localmemphis.com
$100,000 Memphis Powerball winner yet to come forward
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Someone in the Bluff City became $100,000 richer Saturday night after winning the Powerball lottery drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls and the red one. The lucky ticket was sold at the Citgo Express on Knight Arnold Road, but the prize hasn't been claimed —everyone is advised to check their tickets.
Mud Island zipline, outdoor challenge course proposed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A proposal to install a zipline tour across the Wolf River harbor to a new outdoor activities facility at Mud Island River Park will be considered by a City Council committee. A group called The Forge Memphis, which includes Memphis communications and architecture figures Doug Carpenter and Frank Ricks, is scheduled to […]
actionnews5.com
MLGW working to restore power; 1,600 customers affected by outage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power Tuesday morning. The MLGW outage map showed about 4,032 customers affected by the outage at its peak, around 6:20 a.m. That number has since dropped to 1,600 as of 9 a.m. Some areas have been...
desotocountynews.com
Best Looking Cruiser Contest photo revealed
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is proud to present this year’s submission for the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest”. This year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
actionnews5.com
Retired Memphis teacher returns to classroom to help fill teacher shortage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After calling it a career in October 2020, 62-year-old Letha Reed returns to the classroom. It’s part of a new law that went into effect in Tennessee on July 1 that allows school districts to re-hire retirees in hopes of filling the ranks in schools.
bobgermanylaw.com
Mt Pleasant, MS - Injuries Result from Car Accident at US-72 & MS-311
Mt Pleasant, MS (August 8, 2022) - On Saturday, August 6, a serious collision in Mt. Pleasant left at least one person injured. The crash occurred near the juncture of US-72 and MS-311 at around 7:03 p.m. There were reported injuries at the scene, but the severity fo the related...
Moving company owner wanted in Oxford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing an embezzlement charge and another man is on the run after an investigation into a moving company in Oxford, Mississippi. After a lengthy Oxford Police investigation into Spyder Moving Services, 54-year-old Charles Joiner was charged Friday with accessory to embezzlement under contract. Joiner was taken into custody at […]
