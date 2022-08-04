Downtown residents and visitors may recognize these smiling FACES! Mother-daughter duo Carol and Amanda Lott have found a stellar (and fun!) way to build brand awareness for their two businesses by advertising on downtown’s vintage trolleys. The green trolley features The Lott Team; for 13 years, they’ve been one of the top five real estate teams with Crye-Leike. The red trolley promotes their latest joint endeavor, Shred415 at Peabody Place, a fitness studio they purchased in April.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO