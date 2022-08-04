ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Benzinga

DigitalOcean Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DigitalOcean Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $30.07 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: SmileDirectClub Q2 Earnings

SmileDirectClub SDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmileDirectClub missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was down $48.38 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Cabot Q3 Earnings

Cabot CBT reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cabot beat estimated earnings by 10.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.56. Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed a net $3.8 billion into stocks last quarter - and slashed its spending on buybacks to $1 billion

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. The investor's company was less active in the stock market and slowed its share buybacks. Berkshire posted double-digit increases in revenues and operating income. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a strong performance from its operating businesses, less activity in the stock...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y

Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) delivered second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $9.3 billion, which increased 38.8% year over year. The increase was driven by higher earnings at Railroad, Utilities and Energy, as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Berkshire Hathaway Inc....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Argo Group International Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 22.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was down $16.00...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: HCI Group Q2 Earnings

HCI Group HCI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HCI Group reported an EPS of $-0.71. Revenue was up $24.42 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings

Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

What's in the Cards for CarParts.com (PRTS) in Q2 Earnings?

PRTS - Free Report) is slated to release fiscal second-quarter 2022 (ended Jul 2) results on Aug 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s revenues and earnings is pegged at $175.38 million and 3 cents a share, respectively. Let’s delve into the factors that might influence the e-commerce...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: Xperi Holding Q2 Earnings

Xperi Holding XPER reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Xperi Holding beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $11.75 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Luminar Technologies Q2 Earnings

Luminar Technologies LAZR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Luminar Technologies missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was up $3.62 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Monday.Com: Q2 Earnings Insights

Monday.Com MNDY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Monday.Com reported an EPS of $-0.33. Revenue was up $53.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: ShockWave Medical Q2 Earnings

ShockWave Medical SWAV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ShockWave Medical beat estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $64.84 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Mersana Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Mersana Therapeutics MRSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mersana Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $4.27 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Lipocine Q2 Earnings

Lipocine LPCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lipocine reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $500 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Brookdale Senior Living Q2 Earnings

Brookdale Senior Living BKD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Brookdale Senior Living missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $33.78 million from...
