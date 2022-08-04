Read on www.mysanantonio.com
DigitalOcean Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DigitalOcean Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $30.07 million from the same...
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
Berkshire Hathaway reports operating earnings surge, but posts big investment loss amid market rout
The conglomerate's operating earnings totaled $9.283 billion in the second quarter of 2022, marking a 38.8% increase from a year ago. However, the company posted a $53 billion loss on its investments during the quarter. Warren Buffett again asked investors to not focus on the quarterly fluctuations in its equity...
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Recap: SmileDirectClub Q2 Earnings
SmileDirectClub SDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmileDirectClub missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was down $48.38 million from the same period last...
BioNTech Earnings Shocker: Posts Lower Than Expected Q2 Profits, Revenues Fall
EPS of €6.45 ($6.872) missed the consensus of $7.36. The company and its partner Pfizer Inc PFE signed an agreement with the U.S. government to provide additional 105 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine with an option for another 195 million doses. BioNTech and Pfizer will start a clinical trial...
Recap: Cabot Q3 Earnings
Cabot CBT reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cabot beat estimated earnings by 10.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.56. Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same period last...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed a net $3.8 billion into stocks last quarter - and slashed its spending on buybacks to $1 billion
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. The investor's company was less active in the stock market and slowed its share buybacks. Berkshire posted double-digit increases in revenues and operating income. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a strong performance from its operating businesses, less activity in the stock...
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y
Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) delivered second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $9.3 billion, which increased 38.8% year over year. The increase was driven by higher earnings at Railroad, Utilities and Energy, as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Berkshire Hathaway Inc....
Argo Group International Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 22.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was down $16.00...
Recap: HCI Group Q2 Earnings
HCI Group HCI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HCI Group reported an EPS of $-0.71. Revenue was up $24.42 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings
Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
What's in the Cards for CarParts.com (PRTS) in Q2 Earnings?
PRTS - Free Report) is slated to release fiscal second-quarter 2022 (ended Jul 2) results on Aug 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s revenues and earnings is pegged at $175.38 million and 3 cents a share, respectively. Let’s delve into the factors that might influence the e-commerce...
Recap: Xperi Holding Q2 Earnings
Xperi Holding XPER reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Xperi Holding beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $11.75 million from the same...
Recap: Luminar Technologies Q2 Earnings
Luminar Technologies LAZR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Luminar Technologies missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was up $3.62 million from the same...
Monday.Com: Q2 Earnings Insights
Monday.Com MNDY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Monday.Com reported an EPS of $-0.33. Revenue was up $53.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Recap: ShockWave Medical Q2 Earnings
ShockWave Medical SWAV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ShockWave Medical beat estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $64.84 million from the same...
Recap: Mersana Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Mersana Therapeutics MRSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mersana Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $4.27 million from the same...
Recap: Lipocine Q2 Earnings
Lipocine LPCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lipocine reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $500 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: Brookdale Senior Living Q2 Earnings
Brookdale Senior Living BKD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Brookdale Senior Living missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $33.78 million from...
