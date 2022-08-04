ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House member, veteran calls out GOP 'stunt' over vets bill, praises its passing in Senate

 4 days ago
MSNBC

DCCC under fire for funding campaign ads for election denier candidates

After Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan lost his re-election bid to Trump-backed candidate John Gibbs, politicians on both sides of the aisle criticized the DCCC for funding campaign ads for extreme far-right candidates. Chair of the DCCC Sean Patrick Maloney speaks to MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart to explain his strategy.Aug. 7, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
MSNBC

GOP missteps help Democrats deliver their biggest win to date

In the initial round of balloting on Election Day 2020, then-Sen. David Perdue was the top vote-getter, but the Republican incumbent fell shy of the 50 threshold. In Georgia, that meant he was forced into a runoff election, which Purdue fully expected to win. He didn’t. Thanks in part to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

'No whining on the yacht': Sen. Brown weighs in on landmark Inflation Reduction Act vote

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the latest as Democrats push to pass a bill aiming to tackle inflation, lower prescription drug prices, and address climate change. As Senators work through the weekend, Sen. Brown breaks down what passing this bill will do for Americans, how it will boost Democrats ahead of the midterms, and what roadblocks may lie ahead.Aug. 7, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Sen. Debbie Stabenow: “We are in, really, an epic battle right now”

Overnight, U.S. Senators held debates and introduced amendments to President Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act. With senators expected to vote along party lines, Democrats will need all 49 Democrats and 1 Independent to approve the measure. “We are in, really, an epic battle right now,” says U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI). “With big pharma and big oil, standing with the Republicans who are working hard to protect their profits, doing everything they can to slow down our efforts on this legislation.” The Inflation Reduction Act includes billions of federal dollars for climate change initiatives and reducing the cost of prescription drugs. “In the end, when all this is done, I think the American people will have won,” says Stabenow. “In this bill, we have a monthly cap on insulin at $35.”Aug. 7, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ayman Al Zawahiri
Elissa Slotkin
MSNBC

Sen. Casey: Senate bill is ‘significant investment’ to lower emissions and prescription drug prices

Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), a member of the Senate Health, Finance and Intelligence Committees joins Andrea Mitchell, touting some of the major components of the Senate reconciliation bill that recently gained the support of Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and will be put up for a vote in a Senate 'vote-a-rama.’ “We have an opportunity in one bill to be able to make such progress on climate change by way of a significant investment of almost $370 billion to reduce emissions by 40% by 2030,” says Sen. Casey. “The other provision, of course, which I think a lot of Americans maybe know more about, is a prescription drug provision, which will reduce the cost of prescription drugs for millions of seniors.”Aug. 5, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Veteran#Vets#Al Qaeda#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House#Gop
MSNBC

GOP abortion bans creating chaos and confusion for doctors

As Republicans in states like Indiana pass new abortion bans, doctors are adjusting to the new landscape of chaos and confusion surrounding the restrictions. American Voice’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discussed how the bans on reproductive freedom are motivating voters ahead of the midterm elections. Aug. 7, 2022.
INDIANA STATE
MSNBC

Sen. Sanders: IRA “doesn’t go anywhere near as far as it should - but it is a step forward”

The Senate is poised to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides new funding for fighting climate change, lowers some prescription drug costs, and offers some tax reform. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders argues that while he wishes the Inflation Reduction Act did more than just take “baby steps forward,” he is ultimately going to support the bill.Aug. 7, 2022.
VERMONT STATE
MSNBC

Biden already has two foreign crises on his hands. It's not too late for him to avoid a third.

Americans are tired, at odds with themselves and in no shape to handle more foreign entanglements — much less the three-front catastrophe looming before us. Yet here we are, with the U.S. potentially facing a drawn-out war in Ukraine that risks escalating into a direct U.S.-Russia confrontation, the collapse of the Iran nuclear deal that may lead to war with the Persian Gulf power and now an unnecessary crisis with Beijing over Taiwan, triggered by Nancy Pelosi’s ill-advised trip to Taipei.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

CPAC 2022 features Viktor Orban, Donald Trump — a celebration of autocracy

Dallas, Texas, is the perfect host city for the latest Conservative Political Action Conference, where Republican election deniers and democracy saboteurs of domestic and foreign provenance have gathered this week. Indeed in July, the Texas Republican Party, one of the most extreme in the nation, adopted a platform that rejects the certified results of the 2020 election, claims that President Joe Biden "was not legitimately elected" and refers to him as an "acting" president — an astonishingly subversive action that should have been front page news.
DALLAS, TX
MSNBC

Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.5.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In Tennessee’s most competitive and closely watched primary yesterday, Andy Ogles, a far-right county mayor, won a crowded Republican race in the newly gerrymandered 5th congressional district. After being declared the GOP nominee, Ogles declared, “Liberals, we’re coming for you.”
TENNESSEE STATE
MSNBC

CPAC Texas gives platform to global far-right

The Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas is uniting extremists from around the world, from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “The whole idea here is that conservatives are victims… even if they’ve done crimes,” says Atlantic contributor Molly Jong-Fast. She joined former GOP House Member David Jolly to discuss CPAC’s embrace of the Great Replacement Theory and other far-right conspiracies.Aug. 7, 2022.
DALLAS, TX
MSNBC

Alex Jones' very bad week exposes a toxic conservative evolution

It was bad. He was caught lying under oath about his previous lies about the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. And he found out that his lawyers accidentally turned over every one of his texts and emails to the attorneys for the families he has maligned. And...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Puerto Rican separatists taught me the U.S. won't learn from Jan. 6

Jan. 6 insurrectionist Guy Reffitt was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison, the maximum punishment given so far to the more than 880 people arrested for the attack on the U.S. Capitol in the name of Donald Trump. The Puerto Rican in me believes that the United...
POLITICS

