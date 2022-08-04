‘Insane evidence’ Bitcoin has capitulated in past 2 months — analysis

Read on cointelegraph.com
Has US inflation peaked? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) goes into another key macro week in the United States with a welcome break to the upside. After avoiding a now-familiar breakdown around the weekly close, BTC/USD is surging higher at the time of writing on Aug. 8 to once more tackle resistance in place for two months.
Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, FLOW, THETA, QNT, MKR
The United States jobs data on Aug. 5 was above market expectations, indicating that inflation has not cooled down. The strong numbers reduce the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow down its aggressive pace of rate hikes. After the release, the likelihood of a 75 basis points hike in September has risen to 68%, according to CME Group data.
The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs says
The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs said in a Thursday note. Goldman is concerned that much of the 14% rally from the mid-June low has been driven by systematic traders rather than fundamental investors. "Without clear signs of a positive...
2 Passive Income Stocks That Have Monster Potential
Market volatility has made both of these wonderful real estate investment trusts cheap.
What will cryptocurrency market look like in 2027? Here are 5 predictions
The year is 2027. It’s a time of great innovation and technological advancement, but also a time of chaos. What will the crypto market look like in 2027? (For those unfamiliar, that's a line from the 2011 video game, Deus Ex.) Long-term predictions are notoriously difficult to make, but...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Amid miner capitulation, Hut 8 maintained BTC ‘HODL strategy’ in July
Canadian Bitcoin (BTC) miner Hut 8 Mining Corp. added to its massive BTC reserves in July, as the firm maintained its long-term “HODL strategy” in the face of market volatility. The Alberta-based company generated 330 Bitcoin in July at an average production rate of 10.61 BTC per day,...
Elon Musk is doubling down on his recession forecasts, but sees some relief from inflation on the horizon
Elon Musk has doubled down on his claims that a U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half, but the world’s richest man is starting to see some macroeconomic snags resolve themselves. Musk has an unwavering view on the U.S. economic outlook and...
Price analysis 8/5: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, AVAX
The United States Labor market added 528,000 jobs in July, much better than the 258,000 estimate. Wages saw growth of 5.2% year-over-year and 0.5% over the month. This suggests that inflation remains high and the U.S. Federal Reserve may continue with its rate hikes in the near future. After staying...
Core Scientific increased Bitcoin production by 10% in July amid Texas power cuts
Crypto mining firm Core Scientific reported its operations produced 1,221 Bitcoin (BTC) in July even as the company powered down several times in response to demand on the Texas power grid. In a Friday announcement, Core Scientific said its month-over-month Bitcoin production had increased from 1,106 in June to 1,221...
Nigeria becomes the most crypto-obsessed nation after April crash: Report
The crypto market crash in April saw most cryptocurrencies lose more than 60% of their valuation from the top, leading to an overall downturn in trading activity, investor interest and venture capital investment. A recent study has highlighted nations’ growing curiosity and interest in crypto after the April crash.
Chainlink ditches Ethereum PoW forks for PoS after The Merge
Chainlink is aligning itself with the decision of the Ethereum Foundation and its community. Therefore, forked versions of the Ethereum blockchain, which includes proof-of-work (PoW) forks, will no longer be supported by the Chainlink protocol post-Merge. In an official announcement, the Chainlink protocol revealed that its services will remain on...
Wall St ticks higher at open after selloff on jobs data
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday after last week's blockbuster jobs data soothed some fears about an economic slowdown, but investors remained cautious as it also added to expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve.
Antminer S19 XP dropped in a bid to swing crypto miners back into profit
With the Bitcoin (BTC) price moving at a very steady pace during the crypto winter, the return on investment (ROI) on a new mining device seems like a shot in the dark. But a mining expert explained there may be hope for miners to make a comeback to profit. Phil...
KBW 2022: Crypto.com hits key regulatory milestone in South Korea
Crypto exchange Crypto.com says it achieved a key milestone in South Korea after securing two local companies, giving it access to crypto and payments registration in the country. The news came during Korea Blockchain Week 2022 after the company announced it acquired payment service provider PnLink Co. Ltd. and virtual...
Crypto Biz: Gucci ‘apes’ into crypto
What comes to mind when you think of Gucci? Designer handbags, fashion jewelry, elegant Swiss watches? What about payment integration with an ERC-20 governance and utility token that wants to power Web3? Rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it? The iconic Italian fashion brand announced this week it would expand its payment options to include the Bored Ape Yacht Club-affiliated ApeCoin (APE) — but only through BitPay. In other words, Gucci will let you liquidate your APE for United States dollars and spend the proceeds at its stores.
Proof-of-work: The Bitcoin artists on minting NFTs and OpenSea
“Art is not a thing, it is a way,” said American writer Elbert Hubbard. For Bitcoin (BTC) artists, the way is inspired by Bitcoin, its code, its philosophy and its imagery. In some cases, it’s even inspired by memes. Bitcoin has become a “lifestyle,” for some Bitcoin artists, that inspires their way of doing business, accepting payments and interacting with customers.
The UK cannot afford to send mixed messages on crypto
The United Kingdom is paving the road for cryptocurrency services, courting startups and established players alike while leading the way in pioneering regulation on stablecoins and nonfungible tokens. But a lot has changed. After two years of deliberations, European Union lawmakers achieved agreement on the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation,...
Bitcoin price: weekend volatility ‘expected’ with $22K level to hold
Bitcoin (BTC) rose above $23,000 again into Aug. 6 as new analysis predicted a potential surge of 20% or more. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD climbing overnight to once again sit near the top of its established trading range. After multiple attempts to break out above...
US stocks rise and bond yields and oil prices fall as Senate passes Biden's climate and healthcare bill
Stocks were higher Monday after Democrats passed a key piece of President Biden's agenda Sunday. Oil prices and bond yields declined.
