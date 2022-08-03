Read on www.timeout.com
Miss Kilo Lounge? The famed music hub teases a string of pop-up events before the official grand opening
You’ve heard from us first. We’re sure you’re familiar with Kilo Lounge, the famed underground music venue that previously closed its doors back in 2019… a sad day for Singapore, indeed. Today, Kilo Singapore is delighted to announce the launch of Kilo After Dinner – a new concept – and the arrival of Sivanesh Pillai as Music Director.
Love is still blooming! Couple, 61, recreate a sweet snap 40 years on from when they first met - posing alongside a 12ft sunflower
A couple prove their love is still blooming 40 years on by recreating a photo they took two years after they first met posing alongside a 12ft sunflower. Paul Szewc and his wife Sandy, both 61, from Guelph, Ontario in Canada, took the original snap in September 1984 beside a 12ft sunflower which Paul had grown in his mother's garden.
The Cheesecake Factory Makes Going Back to School a Piece of Cake
CALABASAS HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE), known for its extensive menu, generous portions and legendary desserts, is helping make the start of the school year sweeter with a special online gift card offer now through Labor Day. For every $50 in Gift Cards purchased online at https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/gift-cards from Monday, August 8 through Monday, September 5, 2022, guests will receive a complimentary $10 Bonus Card redeemable beginning September 6, 2022 through October 28, 2022*. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005041/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Pullman Melbourne on Swanston
If you spend much time in the city, the chances are high that you've walked right past this striking five-star hotel without even realising it. It's hiding in plain sight, with its 15-storey facade barely perceptible from street level, a blink-and-you'll-miss-it front entryway on Swanston and a second hidden 'tunnel' entry accessible via the Little Bourke Street laneway. It's all incredibly Melbourne, and that's even before you've stepped inside.
Confectioner Bombshell opens its first pop-up store at Mira Place
Get your hands on delectable sweet treats and bespoke 3D cakes at Bombshell's new pop-up store at Mira Place this August. The shop will feature products like neon cakes, original puff pastries, and exclusive products that are unavailable online. Shop for the brand's iconic seven-inch creative smash cakes, perfect for...
Summer Sonic will feature contemporary art installations this year
Summer Sonic is coming back to Tokyo for the first time in three years, but music isn’t the only thing you can enjoy at the festival this time around. This year, Summer Sonic organisers are working with the Agency for Cultural Affairs to present a contemporary art programme alongside the concerts of Post Malone, Yungblud, The 1975, Rina Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen and other global megastars.
Get $1.10 tonkotsu ramen at Tanjong Pagar’s Ramen Keisuke
It just so happens that Ramen Keisuke Tonkotsu King’s 11th anniversary falls right in time with Singapore’s 57th birthday. This popular ramen house will be offering tonkotsu ramen for just $1.10* – that’s for today and tomorrow (August 8 and 9). Over at Tonkotsu King, it’s...
Adorable Hong Kong cats to follow on Instagram
Have you ever been down that YouTube or Instagram rabbit hole of animal videos? You start with just one or two, and before you know it, it's already 3am and you're still telling yourself "just one more". So, to celebrate International Cat Day, we've found you some of the cutest and fluffiest Hong Kong cat accounts to love and follow on Instagram. Just don't blame us when you're still scrolling on your phone in the wee hours of the morning...
