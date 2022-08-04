ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

SDSU MBB to play foreign tour this August

BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoJacks.com) — A team that features a blend of returners and newcomers will get to experience its first competition against an opponent together as the South Dakota State men’s basketball team is slated to travel to The Bahamas to complete a foreign tour that consists of two matchups on the hardwood.
BROOKINGS, SD
MBB: Coyotes to open season at Wisconsin

VERMILLION, S.D. (GoYotes.com) — The South Dakota men’s basketball team kicks off the 2022-23 season with a road contest in Madison, Wisconsin against the defending Big Ten Champion Wisconsin Badgers. This will be the first game for Eric Peterson, a native of Wisconsin, as head coach of the Coyotes on November 7.
MADISON, WI
Sioux Falls sets single day rainfall record!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D— Sioux Falls saw record-breaking rain Sunday morning, receiving the most rain in one day ever before many people had even had breakfast. The all-time daily rainfall record, for any time of year, at the airport was 4.59 inches on August 1, 1975. But on Sunday, Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

