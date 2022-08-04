ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

4 injured in crash at Plano gas station

PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Fatally Struck While Walking Across I-20 in Arlington Sunday Morning: PD

Police are investigating the hit-and-run death of a woman struck by a vehicle as she walked across an Arlington highway Sunday morning, investigators say. In a statement, Arlington police said officers responded to a traffic assistance call in the 6300 block of West Interstate 20 at about 8:42 a.m. Officers found a woman dead on the highway after being struck by multiple vehicles.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Carrollton, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
Carrollton, TX
Traffic
CBS DFW

Truck drives off of I-20 in Weatherford, critically injuring 3

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 18-wheeler plowed off I-20 in Weatherford this evening, landing on a roadway below and critically injuring three people.It happened just after 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Tin Top Road.Video from our TxDOT cameras clearly showed where the big rig left the roadway and the heavy police and fire presence on the road.An air ambulance was called for at least one of the victims.No word yet what caused the crash.I-20 remained open after the accident, but police did block off TIn Top Road under the freeway.
WEATHERFORD, TX
CBS DFW

Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run crash in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist has died following a hit-and-rush crash in Fort Worth early Monday morning.At about 3:57 a.m. Aug. 8, police were sent to the 5800 block of SB E. Loop 820 for a traffic hazard.When officers arrived, they saw a "major accident" had occurred involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.Police said both vehicles were traveling southbound and were approaching the intersection of Sun Valley Drive when they crashed. The motorcycle rider suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.The other vehicle involved left the scene but was located unoccupied nearby. The driver of that vehicle has not been located, police said. This is an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

WATCH LIVE: High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County

A driver is leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. As of about 1:30 p.m., police were chasing a vehicle through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. By 1:45, the driver had exited Interstate 635 and was heading south on Plano Road in Lake Highlands.
CBS DFW

Woman killed in hit-and-run on I-20 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman died in Arlington on Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle on I-20.Arlington police said on August 7, they received a traffic assistance call from the 6300 block of W. I-20 Freeway at about 8:42 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that an auto-pedestrian accident had taken place.Officers determined that the woman was trying to cross I-20 on foot when she was hit by a vehicle. Multiple other vehicles also struck her remains after the initial accident. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.Police diverted all westbound I-20 traffic onto southbound US 287 for about three hours in order to conduct their investigation.As far as the driver goes, police said the person who hit the victim did not stop and render aid or report the crash. Therefore, the incident is being treated as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crash Investigator Towns at (817)-575-8603. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817)-469-TIPS. The deceased will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office once next of kin have been notified.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Crosby Belt Line#Whitlock Keller Springs
CBS DFW

Drunk driver crashes into house in White Settlement leaving teen dead, 2 injured

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A teenage girl is dead and her father is seriously hurt after a crash in White Settlement.It happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 9300 block of Jason Court.White Settlement Police tell us a pickup truck with an attached trailer was travelling at a high speed when it lost lost control, hit a fence, careened through one back yard, and slammed into the bedroom of a house next to that.The pickup had two occupants at the time of the crash; the driver, identified as 63-year-old Donald Gruber, and a woman. Gruber was not injured, but the woman...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTEN.com

Body found at fire scene near Savoy

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Police are investigating after skeletal human remains were found Friday at the scene of a 75-acre wildfire north of Savoy in Fannin County. The Bonham Fire Department said the discovery was made as firefighters were working to contain the flames. Savoy police investigators believe...
SAVOY, TX
CBS DFW

Possible accidental shooting kills teen in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A teenager was killed in an Arlington apartment Saturday night after a shotgun being handled by another person in the unit went off.On August 6 just before 11:45 p.m., Arlington police responded to a possible shooting call from an apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Sanford Street. When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying on the floor inside one of the units.The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.The 911 caller, who lives in the apartment, told police that he, the victim, and four other males were hanging out at his unit. One of the other males was handling a shotgun when it discharged and struck the victim.Police said that "several" individuals have been detained for questioning, and criminal charges could be filed depending on the outcome of the investigation. It is unknown if the incident was accidental or intentional.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Krystallyne Holly at (817) 459-5935. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Horse Stuck in Mud Saved by Denton Fire Officials, Volunteers

A horse stuck in the mud was rescued by Denton County Fire Department officials and volunteers Sunday. Officials said they received a call Sunday morning shortly after 7 a.m. and later arrived at the scene, where they found the horse, laying on its side and unable to get up. Firefighters...
DENTON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy