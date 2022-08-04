Read on www.wfaa.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
4 injured in crash at Plano gas station
PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Fatally Struck While Walking Across I-20 in Arlington Sunday Morning: PD
Police are investigating the hit-and-run death of a woman struck by a vehicle as she walked across an Arlington highway Sunday morning, investigators say. In a statement, Arlington police said officers responded to a traffic assistance call in the 6300 block of West Interstate 20 at about 8:42 a.m. Officers found a woman dead on the highway after being struck by multiple vehicles.
1 Person Dead After Hit And Run Crash In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
Official police reports state that a motorist struck and killed a motorcyclist in southeast Fort Worth, before fleeing. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
It was a deadly weekend on North Texas roads
A man is dead from a fiery crash in east Dallas over the weekend. The victim was driving on East Grand Avenue near Tenison Park when he veered over a curb and crashed into a tree and a light pole.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Truck drives off of I-20 in Weatherford, critically injuring 3
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 18-wheeler plowed off I-20 in Weatherford this evening, landing on a roadway below and critically injuring three people.It happened just after 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Tin Top Road.Video from our TxDOT cameras clearly showed where the big rig left the roadway and the heavy police and fire presence on the road.An air ambulance was called for at least one of the victims.No word yet what caused the crash.I-20 remained open after the accident, but police did block off TIn Top Road under the freeway.
Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run crash in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist has died following a hit-and-rush crash in Fort Worth early Monday morning.At about 3:57 a.m. Aug. 8, police were sent to the 5800 block of SB E. Loop 820 for a traffic hazard.When officers arrived, they saw a "major accident" had occurred involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.Police said both vehicles were traveling southbound and were approaching the intersection of Sun Valley Drive when they crashed. The motorcycle rider suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.The other vehicle involved left the scene but was located unoccupied nearby. The driver of that vehicle has not been located, police said. This is an ongoing investigation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County
A driver is leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. As of about 1:30 p.m., police were chasing a vehicle through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. By 1:45, the driver had exited Interstate 635 and was heading south on Plano Road in Lake Highlands.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on I-20 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman died in Arlington on Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle on I-20.Arlington police said on August 7, they received a traffic assistance call from the 6300 block of W. I-20 Freeway at about 8:42 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that an auto-pedestrian accident had taken place.Officers determined that the woman was trying to cross I-20 on foot when she was hit by a vehicle. Multiple other vehicles also struck her remains after the initial accident. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.Police diverted all westbound I-20 traffic onto southbound US 287 for about three hours in order to conduct their investigation.As far as the driver goes, police said the person who hit the victim did not stop and render aid or report the crash. Therefore, the incident is being treated as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crash Investigator Towns at (817)-575-8603. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817)-469-TIPS. The deceased will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office once next of kin have been notified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials: Teen girl dead, father injured after pickup truck crashes into their Texas house
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A teen girl has died and her father was injured after a pickup truck crashed into their Texas home on Sunday, officials say. According to the White Settlement Police Department in a news release, just after 6 p.m. a pickup truck that was hauling a flatbed trailer lost control.
Tractor-trailer stuck under I-35E bridge causes heavy backup in Dallas
DALLAS — A tractor-trailer appeared to be stuck under a train bridge on Interstate 35E in northwest Dallas on Friday afternoon, causing major traffic delays on the highway just north of Downtown. Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed a trailer stuck underneath what appeared to be a train bridge...
Chase ends after teen suspect leads police on chase through East Dallas
DALLAS — A chase that spanned several cities has ended after a teen suspect tried to evade police on foot in Mesquite Monday afternoon. According to officials, the chase started due to a report of a stolen vehicle on westbound Interstate 30 and Interstate 635. Mesquite Police said a...
Drunk driver crashes into house in White Settlement leaving teen dead, 2 injured
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A teenage girl is dead and her father is seriously hurt after a crash in White Settlement.It happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 9300 block of Jason Court.White Settlement Police tell us a pickup truck with an attached trailer was travelling at a high speed when it lost lost control, hit a fence, careened through one back yard, and slammed into the bedroom of a house next to that.The pickup had two occupants at the time of the crash; the driver, identified as 63-year-old Donald Gruber, and a woman. Gruber was not injured, but the woman...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
18-year-old killed in shooting at Arlington apartment, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An 18-year-old has died after he was found with a gunshot wound inside an apartment in Arlington late Saturday evening, police said. Police said they responded around 11:45 p.m. to a complex in the 800 block of East Sanford Street, near North Collins and East Division streets.
KTEN.com
Body found at fire scene near Savoy
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Police are investigating after skeletal human remains were found Friday at the scene of a 75-acre wildfire north of Savoy in Fannin County. The Bonham Fire Department said the discovery was made as firefighters were working to contain the flames. Savoy police investigators believe...
fox4news.com
5 children taken to hospital after dad allegedly leaves them in car without air conditioning
FORT WORTH, Texas - A father is under arrest after allegedly leaving his 5 children inside a car without air conditioning in Fort Worth. Jose Leal, 29, was arrested on 5 counts of abandonment/endangerment to a child and taken to the Tarrant County Jail. Fort Worth police say they were...
Possible accidental shooting kills teen in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A teenager was killed in an Arlington apartment Saturday night after a shotgun being handled by another person in the unit went off.On August 6 just before 11:45 p.m., Arlington police responded to a possible shooting call from an apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Sanford Street. When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying on the floor inside one of the units.The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.The 911 caller, who lives in the apartment, told police that he, the victim, and four other males were hanging out at his unit. One of the other males was handling a shotgun when it discharged and struck the victim.Police said that "several" individuals have been detained for questioning, and criminal charges could be filed depending on the outcome of the investigation. It is unknown if the incident was accidental or intentional.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Krystallyne Holly at (817) 459-5935. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Horse Stuck in Mud Saved by Denton Fire Officials, Volunteers
A horse stuck in the mud was rescued by Denton County Fire Department officials and volunteers Sunday. Officials said they received a call Sunday morning shortly after 7 a.m. and later arrived at the scene, where they found the horse, laying on its side and unable to get up. Firefighters...
2 People Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
2 people were injured after a vehicle landed atop several parked cars in a motor vehicle accident in Fort Worth. The incident took place on Tuesday. Fort Worth Police Department reports that the multi-vehicle incident occurred when a car was driving at high speed near 6036 Brentwood [..]
WFAA
DFW weather: Will North Texas finally see some rain this week?
Some slightly good news in the forecast, with a few days in a row of rain chances. Here's the latest.
Residents dealing with raw sewage, faulty A/C units at Oak Cliff apartments; maintenance slow to respond
DALLAS — A number of violations have been found at an apartment complex in southwest Oak Cliff, after neighbors began complaining about some unfavorable conditions this week. Some tenants in Estrella at Kiest Apartments said they woke up to a foul odor and flooding on Sunday. It was raw...
Comments / 0