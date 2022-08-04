Read on www.statecollege.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecord-online.com
Winning Photo Selected in Hyner View Photo Contest
HYNER, PA -Mill Hall resident Matt Wise snapped the picture that will appear on the Clinton County Economic Partnership Visitors Bureau’s first puzzle in the new ‘Clinton County Landmarks’ puzzle series. The winning image of Hyner View was selected from 156 photos submitted in the recent ‘Show Us Your Hyner’ photo contest. It will be the “face” of a 550-piece, 18×24-inch jigsaw puzzle.
Penn College Physician Assistant student leaves lasting mark on community
Williamsport, Pa. — Bryan Bilbao, a student of Pennsylvania College of Technology in the Physician's Assistant program, has capped off his career with a number of accolades, but his success starts from within. Bilbao is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the health field. Throughout his college career, he has made it his goal to shed light on the challenges of medical treatment faced by people of color, LGBTQ individuals, and other diverse populations. ...
State College
State College Area Approves Funding to Cover More Students as Universal Free School Meal Program Expires
Federal waivers that made school meals free for all students will not continue for 2022-23, but State College Area School District is taking steps to ensure a larger segment of students will not have to pay for breakfast and lunch this year. Eligible families across the country will return to...
First spiked protein drink launched by Penn State grad
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first-ever spiked protein beverage, Protochol, is now on the market and it’s coming to State College shelves. Protochol carries an 8% ABV and 11 grams of protein in a 16-ounce can. It’s non-carbonated, comes in three flavors including orange county, pineapple pump, and swoleberry, and is described as a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pct.edu
Welding graduate honored with Distinguished Alumni Award
Pennsylvania College of Technology presented Richard A. Conrad Jr. with a Distinguished Alumni Award at its Summer 2022 Commencement ceremonies, held Aug. 6 at the Community Arts Center. Conrad, of Selinsgrove, earned an Associate of Applied Science degree from Penn College in welding technology in 2002 and holds a dozen...
Centre Daily
Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of July 11-15, 2022
The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded July 11-15 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
wkok.com
Sunbury Streets Under Construction this Week, Parking Restricted
SUNBURY – Some parking in Sunbury will be restricted today and tomorrow as construction crews work to repave several streets. Sunbury City Administrator Derrick Backer says the streets include:. South Center Street from Spruce Street to Penn Street. Penn Street from South Center Street to North 3rd Street. Gas...
Letters: Many reasons to rebrand in Bellefonte; Leaders must step up to tackle climate change
“Now that Pope Francis has apologized for cultural genocide I thought this might be a good time to remind Bellefonte why we should rebrand our district’s mascot,” a Bellefonte resident writes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet the 23-year-old owner of a local barbershop and convenience store
Williamsport, Pa. — There's a first time for everything, and Epiq Styles, a unique combination barbershop and convenience store, might be the first of its kind. The shop, located at 758 W 4th St in Williamsport, was opened three years ago by the now 23-year-old Spencer Newman, a barber originally from New York who moved to Lewisburg during grade school. "Williamsport is the perfect in between," Newman said. "Lewisburg is...
State College
Ag Progress Days to Bring Heavy Traffic. Here’s What to Know
With Penn State’s Ag Progress Days expected to draw more than 45,000 visitors to Rock Springs this week, Ferguson Township police are advising residents and visitors to expect heavy traffic and traffic pattern changes in the west end of the township during the event. Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural expo...
State College
Shapiro Brings Campaign for Governor to State College
Democrat Josh Shapiro stopped in State College on Saturday to rally local party members in his campaign for Pennsylvania governor against Republican Doug Mastriano. Speaking to a crowd of about 250 people at the Centre County Democratic Committee’s summer picnic, Shapiro laid out his priorities and positions on several issues, including the future of reproductive rights in the commonwealth after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
WTAJ
Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkok.com
Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle
SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
NBC Connecticut
Little League East Regionals Underway Amidst Heat Wave
Despite the scorching heat, one of the state’s biggest sporting events of the year is taking place this week. The Little League World Series, East Regional qualifiers are being held in Bristol. Little League champions from around the northeast gathered at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Training Center...
New State College restaurant all about ‘egg, beef and bacon’ is coming to the former Baby’s diner
Look for a menu that has comfort items with French flair.
Dozens of catalytic converters sawed off in Centre County as thefts increase nationwide
The emission control devices have become popular targets for thieves to cut out of a vehicle’s exhaust system in a matter of minutes.
Amazon worker dies after crash at Pennsylvania warehouse
A 22-year-old man has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse outside Carlisle, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Alex Carrillo, of New Oxford, died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. Carrillo’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.
lycolaw.org
Carlucci Sworn-in as Judge
On August 5, 2022, William Carlucci entered into the office of Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Lycoming County in a ceremony conducted in courtroom 1 of the Lycoming County Courthouse. Judges Nancy Butts, Eric Linhardt and Tyan Tira and Senior Judge Kenneth Brown presided over the ceremony....
nittanysportsnow.com
‘A Really Good Transition’: Penn State Coordinators Collins, Diaz Loving State College
Two of Penn State football’s three coordinators, special teams coordinator Stacy Collins and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, are beginning their first football seasons in Happy Valley. Both came from far away. Collins came to Penn State with 24 years of coaching experience under his belt. During that time, Collins,...
Lane restrictions begin Tuesday on Interstate 180 between Williamsport and Montoursville
Motorists on Interstate 180 between Williamsport and Montoursville may see delays on Tuesday, as a crew performs maintenance. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. lane restrictions will be in place on Interstate 180 in both directions in Fairfield and Loyalsock townships, and the City of Williamsport. The roadway maintenance will be performed between the interchange with Route 87 in Fairfield Township and the Route 15 northbound interchange in Williamsport. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.
Comments / 0