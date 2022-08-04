ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

therecord-online.com

Winning Photo Selected in Hyner View Photo Contest

HYNER, PA -Mill Hall resident Matt Wise snapped the picture that will appear on the Clinton County Economic Partnership Visitors Bureau’s first puzzle in the new ‘Clinton County Landmarks’ puzzle series. The winning image of Hyner View was selected from 156 photos submitted in the recent ‘Show Us Your Hyner’ photo contest. It will be the “face” of a 550-piece, 18×24-inch jigsaw puzzle.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College Physician Assistant student leaves lasting mark on community

Williamsport, Pa. — Bryan Bilbao, a student of Pennsylvania College of Technology in the Physician's Assistant program, has capped off his career with a number of accolades, but his success starts from within. Bilbao is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the health field. Throughout his college career, he has made it his goal to shed light on the challenges of medical treatment faced by people of color, LGBTQ individuals, and other diverse populations. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

First spiked protein drink launched by Penn State grad

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first-ever spiked protein beverage, Protochol, is now on the market and it’s coming to State College shelves. Protochol carries an 8% ABV and 11 grams of protein in a 16-ounce can. It’s non-carbonated, comes in three flavors including orange county, pineapple pump, and swoleberry, and is described as a […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pct.edu

Welding graduate honored with Distinguished Alumni Award

Pennsylvania College of Technology presented Richard A. Conrad Jr. with a Distinguished Alumni Award at its Summer 2022 Commencement ceremonies, held Aug. 6 at the Community Arts Center. Conrad, of Selinsgrove, earned an Associate of Applied Science degree from Penn College in welding technology in 2002 and holds a dozen...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Centre Daily

Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of July 11-15, 2022

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded July 11-15 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Sunbury Streets Under Construction this Week, Parking Restricted

SUNBURY – Some parking in Sunbury will be restricted today and tomorrow as construction crews work to repave several streets. Sunbury City Administrator Derrick Backer says the streets include:. South Center Street from Spruce Street to Penn Street. Penn Street from South Center Street to North 3rd Street. Gas...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Meet the 23-year-old owner of a local barbershop and convenience store

Williamsport, Pa. — There's a first time for everything, and Epiq Styles, a unique combination barbershop and convenience store, might be the first of its kind. The shop, located at 758 W 4th St in Williamsport, was opened three years ago by the now 23-year-old Spencer Newman, a barber originally from New York who moved to Lewisburg during grade school. "Williamsport is the perfect in between," Newman said. "Lewisburg is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
State College

Ag Progress Days to Bring Heavy Traffic. Here’s What to Know

With Penn State’s Ag Progress Days expected to draw more than 45,000 visitors to Rock Springs this week, Ferguson Township police are advising residents and visitors to expect heavy traffic and traffic pattern changes in the west end of the township during the event. Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural expo...
FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, PA
State College

Shapiro Brings Campaign for Governor to State College

Democrat Josh Shapiro stopped in State College on Saturday to rally local party members in his campaign for Pennsylvania governor against Republican Doug Mastriano. Speaking to a crowd of about 250 people at the Centre County Democratic Committee’s summer picnic, Shapiro laid out his priorities and positions on several issues, including the future of reproductive rights in the commonwealth after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle

SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
SUNBURY, PA
NBC Connecticut

Little League East Regionals Underway Amidst Heat Wave

Despite the scorching heat, one of the state’s biggest sporting events of the year is taking place this week. The Little League World Series, East Regional qualifiers are being held in Bristol. Little League champions from around the northeast gathered at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Training Center...
BRISTOL, CT
MassLive.com

Amazon worker dies after crash at Pennsylvania warehouse

A 22-year-old man has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse outside Carlisle, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Alex Carrillo, of New Oxford, died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. Carrillo’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.
CARLISLE, PA
lycolaw.org

Carlucci Sworn-in as Judge

On August 5, 2022, William Carlucci entered into the office of Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Lycoming County in a ceremony conducted in courtroom 1 of the Lycoming County Courthouse. Judges Nancy Butts, Eric Linhardt and Tyan Tira and Senior Judge Kenneth Brown presided over the ceremony....
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lane restrictions begin Tuesday on Interstate 180 between Williamsport and Montoursville

Motorists on Interstate 180 between Williamsport and Montoursville may see delays on Tuesday, as a crew performs maintenance. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. lane restrictions will be in place on Interstate 180 in both directions in Fairfield and Loyalsock townships, and the City of Williamsport. The roadway maintenance will be performed between the interchange with Route 87 in Fairfield Township and the Route 15 northbound interchange in Williamsport. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

