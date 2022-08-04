Read on www.statecollege.com
State College
Shapiro Brings Campaign for Governor to State College
Democrat Josh Shapiro stopped in State College on Saturday to rally local party members in his campaign for Pennsylvania governor against Republican Doug Mastriano. Speaking to a crowd of about 250 people at the Centre County Democratic Committee’s summer picnic, Shapiro laid out his priorities and positions on several issues, including the future of reproductive rights in the commonwealth after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
lycolaw.org
Carlucci Sworn-in as Judge
On August 5, 2022, William Carlucci entered into the office of Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Lycoming County in a ceremony conducted in courtroom 1 of the Lycoming County Courthouse. Judges Nancy Butts, Eric Linhardt and Tyan Tira and Senior Judge Kenneth Brown presided over the ceremony....
First spiked protein drink launched by Penn State grad
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first-ever spiked protein beverage, Protochol, is now on the market and it’s coming to State College shelves. Protochol carries an 8% ABV and 11 grams of protein in a 16-ounce can. It’s non-carbonated, comes in three flavors including orange county, pineapple pump, and swoleberry, and is described as a […]
PhillyBite
Exploring The Abandoned Cresson State Prison
- This may be the perfect place to start if you've ever wanted to explore a former state prison. Built in 1917 as a tuberculosis sanitorium, Cresson State Prison is a vast facility with various ancillary services. You'll find Tudor-style buildings, as well as modern industrial-style structures. Inside, you'll find chains-link fences and numbers.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘A Really Good Transition’: Penn State Coordinators Collins, Diaz Loving State College
Two of Penn State football’s three coordinators, special teams coordinator Stacy Collins and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, are beginning their first football seasons in Happy Valley. Both came from far away. Collins came to Penn State with 24 years of coaching experience under his belt. During that time, Collins,...
Hollidaysburg Little League defeats D.C, wins Regional opener
BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star Little League team is continuing their domination as they defeated Washington D.C. 7-3 Sunday. With the win, the team moves one step closer to playing in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team will take the day off Monday before returning to action Tuesday […]
Bennetts Valley Elementary facing a possible shutdown
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bennetts Valley Elementary School is facing a possible shutdown in the future and many community members are trying to stop it. The attempt to stop the shutdown has caused many community members to rally against the school board and Superintendent. On Friday, August 5th they gathered right outside the school […]
No more free lunches. Centre County schools urge parents to sign up for free and reduced meals
Districts are recommending eligible families sign up for subsidized lunches before school starts in late August. Here’s how to sign up.
Centre Daily
Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of July 11-15, 2022
The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded July 11-15 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
State College
State College Area Approves Funding to Cover More Students as Universal Free School Meal Program Expires
Federal waivers that made school meals free for all students will not continue for 2022-23, but State College Area School District is taking steps to ensure a larger segment of students will not have to pay for breakfast and lunch this year. Eligible families across the country will return to...
WTAJ
Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
Penn College Physician Assistant student leaves lasting mark on community
Williamsport, Pa. — Bryan Bilbao, a student of Pennsylvania College of Technology in the Physician's Assistant program, has capped off his career with a number of accolades, but his success starts from within. Bilbao is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the health field. Throughout his college career, he has made it his goal to shed light on the challenges of medical treatment faced by people of color, LGBTQ individuals, and other diverse populations. ...
Two Williamsport police officers file civil discrimination suit against the City
Williamsport, Pa. — Two Williamsport police officers who have been fighting a civil discrimination case against the city have filed a new lawsuit in state court while their federal case is still pending. Neither the plaintiffs nor the defendants were in court Wednesday for the preliminary objections hearing. Officers Steven Helm and Fred Miller have alleged that they were passed over for promotion within the Williamsport Police Department multiple times,...
Contractor allegedly stole from fire victim
Lock Haven, Pa. — A contractor stole nearly $20,000 from a fire victim who paid the construction company owner to rebuild a shed and repair fire damage to a home, police say. Mill Hall police arrested Cody Daniel Shane McHenry, 33, on Friday and charged with four counts of felony home improvement fraud. McHenry, owner of McHenry Roofing and Construction in Lock Haven, had taken a $18,450 payment from a individual to rebuild a storage shed that had burned down, according to Officer Brandon Coleman....
Man at large after repeatedly breaking into Reynoldsville church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the man responsible for breaking into the Reynoldsville Gospel Center and stealing $746 worth of items. Sometime between July 24 and Aug. 4, an unknown person gained entry into the church on more than one occasion both by force and no force. The potential suspect […]
6 arrests made at Clearfield County DUI checkpoint
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police made six arrests on Saturday during a DUI checkpoint in Boggs Township, Clearfield County. The DUI checkpoint took place on State Route 153 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 6. involving members of Pennsylvania State police out of Clearfield. During that time, troopers made four DUI […]
Dozens of catalytic converters sawed off in Centre County as thefts increase nationwide
The emission control devices have become popular targets for thieves to cut out of a vehicle’s exhaust system in a matter of minutes.
Meet the 23-year-old owner of a local barbershop and convenience store
Williamsport, Pa. — There's a first time for everything, and Epiq Styles, a unique combination barbershop and convenience store, might be the first of its kind. The shop, located at 758 W 4th St in Williamsport, was opened three years ago by the now 23-year-old Spencer Newman, a barber originally from New York who moved to Lewisburg during grade school. "Williamsport is the perfect in between," Newman said. "Lewisburg is...
Coroner: One killed after ATV crash in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The coroner was called to the scene of an ATV accident in Tell Township on Sunday. UPDATE 8/8: According to Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum, a 20-year-old man riding on an ATV was killed due to blunt force trauma to the head. His identity has not been released at this […]
State College
Penn State Football OC Mike Yurcich Says He and QB Sean Clifford Talk Nil About NIL
Mike Yurcich, Penn State’s second-year offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, says he doesn’t know how much his NIL-savvy starting QB is making off the field. Yurcich just wants Sean Clifford to be money on the field in 2022. Clifford is head of his own business, Limitless, a college...
