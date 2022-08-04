Take a Trip Down Memory Lane With This 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK55 AMG

Read on www.topspeed.com
Mercedes G-Wagon Hot Rod: You’ll Either Love it or Hate it
The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon (now known as the G-Class) was originally conceived as a military vehicle by the Shah of Iran. It became a global icon among SUVs, due to its capability and durability. Nowadays, however, the G-Class is more of a social status symbol, being an SUV of choice by many high-profile individuals. Its bold looks and boxy silhouette are far from what you’d call subtle. In an attempt to exceed all limits, our sister site, HotCars, decided to see what a G-Wagon hotrod would look like, and the results are, well, interesting.
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme
Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
Nürburgring Expert Drives The C8 Corvette for The First Time and is Blown Away
The Nürburgring Nordschleife has the tendency of putting the egos of unsuspecting drivers in check. Those with years of experience know even better that you can’t find every nuance in every one of the 154 turns. Keeping the car clean over 12.9 miles is a grueling test of both endurance and consistency.
Dad Builds Mercedes Vision AVTR For Son’s Birthday
Back in May 2022 we reported about this cool dad who built his son a ‘drivable’ wooden replica of the Lamborghini Vision GT. Now the guy is back with something even cooler: his son will get to "drive" a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR - a concept car inspired by the Avatar movie. Now that’s a cool birthday present!
The NSX Type S Will Go Down In The History Books As An Iconic Nameplate
The Honda/Acura NSX is without a doubt, one of the most influential names in the automotive landscape, a car that over the past 30 years has seen only two generations and a hand full of iterations. The latest chapter in this Japanese supercar saga is the new 2022 NSX Type S, which aims to celebrate the second-generation NSX by taking things up a notch and celebrating its visceral blend of performance and sensibility. So, let’s look at the history of NSX and the Type-S badge, and what makes the new Acura NSX Type S worthy enough to carry the legacy.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This New Italian Air Yacht Could Be the Future of Luxury Travel
Soon, the ultra rich won’t be tasked with choosing whether they want to take either their private jet or yacht out for a spin. Instead, they’ll be able to purchase the Air Yacht, created by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini. The Lazzarini Design Studio is responsible for futuristic designs of automotive, yachting, and aerospace creations.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
The Net Worth Of Jay Leno And The Value Of His Car Collection
American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
Cops Will Love Steeda's New Ford Explorer Police Interceptor
Dubai's police force may have some of the finest patrol cars in the world, but American police fleets have got some pretty cool law enforcement vehicles of their own. Recently, Steeda unveiled a Ford Mustang police vehicle with several performance enhancements, and now it's the turn of the venerable Ford Explorer Police Interceptor.
The Next-Gen Ford Mustang Is the Last of a Dying Breed
The Ford Mustang is an undeniable icon of the American automotive landscape and is one of Ford’s most profitable vehicles considering it is the only car they make, excluding pickup trucks and SUVs. We were all expecting a new Mustang to be announced sooner rather than later but on July 27, 2022, Ford CEO, Jim Farley, posted a tweet that confirmed the 7th generation pony car will debut at the Detroit auto show on September 14, 2022, but there was more than meets the eye.
Here Are 5 Collector Cars Currently Going Down in Value
It seems like the price of everything is sky high right now, and that certainly applies to classic cars, too. However, even as the market remains strong for collector cars and classics, some are trending down a bit. If you’ve got one of these classics, you’re in for a bit of a dip. Furthermore, if you’re looking for a chance to buy low and sell high, these vehicles might be the right choice!
SEE IT: Princess Diana's custom Ford Escort RS goes to auction
Princess Diana's iconic Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 is set to be auctioned off Aug. 27.
Here are the 3 Most Reliable Diesel Pickup Trucks of All Time
Ah, diesel trucks. It’s hard not to love them. However, diesel trucks come with a bit of a learning curve. Driving these big oil burners isn’t the hard part; it’s the slightly strange mechanics of how the trucks work. An unreliable diesel engine might just be the worst automotive experience ever, but having a solid diesel is unlike anything else. Here are the three most reliable diesel pickup trucks of all time.
Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale
Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead
When shopping for a hybrid or EV, here are five hybrid models to avoid, as your money would be better invested in an electric vehicle. The post 5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
