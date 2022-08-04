San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 4, 2022: Flash Flood Watch due to monsoon storms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Questions are being raised about the surgical center that's run by a Bonita plastic surgeon who's been charged in a patient's death. Divino Plastic Surgery is where Dr. Carlos Chacon is still allowed to operate, despite facing three lawsuits and six felony counts, including an involuntary manslaughter charge over a patient's death.

BONITA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO