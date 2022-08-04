San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 4, 2022: Flash Flood Watch due to monsoon storms

Read on www.10news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
I-8, SR-163 connectors in Mission Valley to close Tuesday night
The closure of Interstate 8 and state Route 163 transition ramps is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. and last through 5 a.m. Wednesday.
San Diego Channel
Bonita plastic surgery center accreditation concerns following lawsuits & felony charges
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Questions are being raised about the surgical center that's run by a Bonita plastic surgeon who's been charged in a patient's death. Divino Plastic Surgery is where Dr. Carlos Chacon is still allowed to operate, despite facing three lawsuits and six felony counts, including an involuntary manslaughter charge over a patient's death.
Comments / 0