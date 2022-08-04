ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black woman with longest fingernails ever shares why she grew them out (video)

By Malik Brown
rollingout.com
 5 days ago
Cleo Miles
4d ago

How do she clean her self , going to the bathroom ? Take a bath , eat , put her clothes on ??!! Plus , those are not Fingernails , those are Claws !❤️

Reply(5)
118
Beatrice Mccray
4d ago

She said how much polish she uses how about how much soap she uses to wash her hands not to mention how she wipe herself after she uses the bathroom impossible for her to clean herself up.not going even mention trying to cook anything. Smh

Reply(1)
45
firstofall
4d ago

Gross! In every sense of the word!!! Did she ever work?? How do she wipes her but!!! ….., oh please don’t tell me!!!

Reply
56
