For the 5th year, the city of Pittsburgh will host Barrel and Flow, the country’s premier craft beer festival in Pittsburgh. On August 13th celebrate black-owned brewing and art from across the country. Festival-exclusive collaborations will be available for sampling. The festival will also feature a talented cast of musicians of multiple genres and styles. A unique selection of food vendors, indie artisans, and local non-profits will also be in attendance.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO