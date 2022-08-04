Simu Liu reveals how he wants to be remembered when his career ends

Read on wegotthiscovered.com
Jamie Foxx admits he almost ruined ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for everybody
When Spider-Man: No Way Home was released late last year, the world couldn’t get enough of not one, not two, but three Peter Parkers. However, Jamie Foxx could have ruined the very big surprise for everyone by almost going live on social media. With his charismatic and energetic personality,...
Fidel Castro’s daughter weighs in on James Franco playing her father
The controversial casting of James Franco as Fidel Castro has been endorsed by none other than Castro’s daughter. “James Franco has an obvious physical resemblance with Fidel Castro, besides his skills and charisma,” said Alina Fernández, who was born to the Cuban revolutionary and his mistress in 1956 and is the subject of the film in which Franco is set to appear. Alina of Cuba was announced with little attention, until US-born Franco got the green light, for which he received a red light from members of Hollywood’s Latino community. Colombia-born actor John Leguizamo said, “I don’t got a prob with Franco but he ain’t Latino!”
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Real Housewife Teresa Giudice Just Got Married, And The Memes Are Top Notch
"People make fun of Jersey girls, but I think they're just jealous." —Teresa Giudice
Forget ‘Oppenhimer’ vs. ‘Barbie,’ ‘Sonic 3’ vs. ‘Avatar 3’ is the new box office battle for the ages
December 2024 is officially the battle of the blues, as Sonic 3 and Avatar 3 will go head to head at the box office. Both threequels will be released theatrically on Dec. 20 and it’s up to fans to decide what theater to flock to first. Naturally, Twitter users...
‘Magnum, P.I.’ star Roger E. Mosley has died
Actor Roger E. Mosley passed away on Sunday aged 83 years old. The actor was most known for his work on the CBS crime drama Magnum P.I. starring as Theadore “T.C’ Calvin, a helicopter pilot and friend of Tom Selleck’s character Thomas Magnum. He worked on all eight seasons of the show running from 1980 to 1988.
Kevin Smith reveals his reaction to Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’
The Sandman finally dropped on Netflix last weekend, and it’s gone down like a dream. On top of premiering at number one in 89 countries, the adaptation of the seminal Vertigo comic book series is also being embraced by both critics and audiences alike. It’s also got a bunch...
DC fans pick apart the remains of ‘Batgirl’ roasting Keaton’s Batsuit
The fallout from Warner Bros. canceling Batgirl is still being felt, with fans discussing Michael Keaton’s ill-fated return as Batman with some choice words for his Batsuit. It was meant to be a grand return to one of his most iconic roles, with Keaton originally appearing in Batgirl before another appearance as Bruce Wayne in 2023’s The Flash. Instead, his Batgirl appearance has been left in the cold, sterile archives of Warner Bros., just waiting to get leaked one day.
DCEU fans have lost it, shockingly ride to the defense of Jared Leto’s Joker
Batman’s arch-rival Joker has become one of the most recurring villains in cinema, appearing in several films and portrayed by many talented actors. While many portrayals have been well received, Jared Leto’s version of the character was quite polarizing. Thankfully, some DCEU fans are ready to defend his performance.
Kanye West breaks his Instagram hiatus to react extremely on brand to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison splitting up
Blame the age difference or maybe his contract was just up, but for better or worse, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson revealed that they had decided to end their nine-month relationship on Friday evening — because even the timing of the breakup announcement was strategically planned out. And shockingly, no one is more thrilled to see the pair split than Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.
Fans get their hopes up after Rosario Dawson’s ‘Punisher’ tease
The staple of the Netflix Marvel series Rosario Dawson has leaked the future of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, and fans are jubilant at the news. Speaking at Chicago Comic Entertainment Expo, Dawson tempted the Kevin Feige sniper team by revealing that the former Netflix series will be reborn in the modern Disney Plus canon with a return from Bernthal. With a character who has such an immense following, it didn’t take long for fans to revel in the news.
‘Ironheart’ set photos reveal first looks at Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos in costume
Set photos from the upcoming Marvel show Ironheart are surfacing online that are giving us our first look at Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams in full costume. The batch of new images also includes a first look at Anthony Ramos sporting a red cloak, which fans have speculated may mean he is playing the villain The Hood. The images were taken Monday on the set of Ironheart in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Just Jared.
Top 5 musicals that could be the inspiration for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’
It’s been officially confirmed that Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the 2019 box office smash from DC, will be coming to theaters in 2024. The film will star Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, with the latter reprising his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck, aka Joker. What’s more, all signs seem to point to the film being a musical, with rumors pointing to Gaga playing Joker’s love interest and mischievous partner in crime, Harley Quinn.
What on Earth is happening in that horrifying diner scene in Netflix’s ‘The Sandman?’
Warning: Massive spoilers ahead for Netflix’s The Sandman and Neil Gaiman’s comic book series. Neil Gaiman’s comic book series, The Sandman, etches a complex, haunting tale that melds history, mythology, horror, and fantasy together. The sheer scale and breadth of The Sandman, coupled with the wondrous realms the story features, was considered almost impossible to adapt on screen. Now that Netflix has managed to successfully adapt The Sandman into a taut, operatic series, it is time to dive into one of the most harrowing episodes of the first season: “24/7.”
‘The Sandman’ showrunner teases all-new gods and monsters in season 2
The Sandman season one was already one of the most ambitious fantasy dramas you’ll find on Netflix or anywhere else, but it sounds like we can fully expect the world of the Dreaming to expand even more should the streaming giant do the right thing and greenlight a second season. As based on the seminal comic book saga from Neil Gaiman, the show promises to dive much deeper into its own unique mythology should it continue.
There’s a live action Pac-Man movie on the way
The golden era of video game adaptations continues with the news that there’s a new live-action movie based on everyone’s favorite ’80s pellet-munching digital character – Pac-Man. The movie comes from the original company behind the character, Bandai Namco Entertainment, and Wayfarer Studios, whose principal is...
Is the ‘Sleepy Sickness’ described in ‘The Sandman’ real?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from The Sandman. Just like the rest of the DC Universe from which The Sandman keeps a wary distance, the recently released Netflix series is pure fiction… or so you thought. The first episode of the series starts with the greedy Roderick Burgess trapping Dream, the Lord of Dreams — also “Morpheus” or “Sandman” — and trying to cajole the entity into fulfilling his wishes. But his efforts are in vain as Dream refuses to talk and is thus left in his unescapable cage for the next hundred years. This in turn triggers the widespread and incurable ‘Sleepy Sickness’ and all you need is to rifle through the pages of history to realize that the epidemic the series depicts is not so fictional after all.
A high-altitude action classic hijacks the streaming charts
There’s a very strong argument to be made that the 1990s comfortably beats the 80s when it comes to naming the best decade ever for action cinema, and if we narrow that down even further, 1996 and 1997 in particular conspired to deliver a virtually nonstop stream of smash hits, all-time classics, cult gems, and beloved favorites.
James Gunn shocks fans by revealing he doesn’t view ‘I Am Groot’ as MCU canon
With the latest Marvel Studios effort premiering on Disney Plus tomorrow, James Gunn has decided to throw a spanner in the works with his shock admission that he doesn’t view the new series as part of MCU canon. Shortly following the Guardians of the Galaxy’s brief return in Thor: Love and Thunder, I Am Groot is set to serve as a throwback to Baby Groot, and reveal what the infantilized sequoia got up to away from the rest of the gang.
J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ reboot said to be safe… for now
Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav is currently cleaning house in a bid to cut at least $3 billion of debt from the studio’s books. Early casualties have been Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, and every show in pre-production must be feeling the pressure of not knowing if the hammer is going to come down at any moment. The nerves must be especially high on DCEU projects, as an impending “reset” of the universe to focus on big event movies is promised.
