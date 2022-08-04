Who Are the Biggest Producers and Consumers of Renewables?

Read on www.rigzone.com
Related
rigzone.com
BP Selling Stake in Ohio Refinery
BP has announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio to Calgary-based Cenovus. Under the terms of the deal, Cenovus, which is BP’s joint venture partner in the facility, will pay $300 million for BP’s stake in the refinery, plus the value of inventory, and take over operations when the transaction closes. This is currently expected to occur later in 2022, according to BP, which noted that BP and Cenovus will also enter into a multi-year product supply agreement.
rigzone.com
Oil Rose in Volatile Session Amid Iran Supply Uncertainty
Oil climbed the most in over a week during a volatile summer session as investors continue to weigh US-Iran nuclear deal talks and the potential hit to demand from an economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate futures topped $90 a barrel on Monday amid a return of bullish sentiment after a...
rigzone.com
Eni Buys Tango FLNG From Exmar Group
Eni has acquired the Export LNG company which owns the Tango FLNG floating liquefaction facility, from Exmar group. — Italian energy giant Eni has acquired the Export LNG company which owns the Tango FLNG floating liquefaction facility, from Exmar group. The FLNG will be used by Eni in the...
rigzone.com
Beach Energy Pens LNG SPA Deal With BP
Beach Energy has finalized and signed the LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with a subsidiary of oil and gas supermajor BP. — Beach Energy has finalized and signed the LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with BP Singapore Pte. Limited, a subsidiary of oil and gas supermajor BP. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rigzone.com
Borr Jack-Up Rig Heading To West Africa
Offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling has agreed on a deal for one of its jack-up drilling rigs set to work for an undisclosed operator in West Africa. Borr Drilling said that it secured a binding letter of award (LOA) for the premium jack-up rig Prospector 5 with an undisclosed operator.
rigzone.com
Ring Energy Posts Second Quarter Profit
Ring Energy reported a jump in net income for the second quarter of 2022 on the back of higher commodity prices. — Ring Energy posted a net income of $41.9 million for the second quarter of the year, up from the $7.1 million reported in the previous quarter. It has to be reminded that in the second quarter of 2021 Ring reported a net loss of $15.9 million.
rigzone.com
Targa Resources Post Soaring Q2 Profit
Targa Resources reported a steep climb in its quarterly and half-year profit. The company reported a net income of $596.4 million in the second quarter and $684.4 for the first half of the year. The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items...
rigzone.com
Petrobras Closes Sale Of Several Espirito Santo Assets
Petrobras has finalized the sale of all its stakes in the producing fields of Peroa and Cangoa and in the BM-ES-21 concession, jointly called the Peroa Cluster. Brazilian oil major Petrobras has finalized the sale of all its stakes in the producing fields of Peroá and Cangoá and in the BM-ES-21 concession, jointly called the Peroá Cluster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rigzone.com
Seaway 7 Starting Works On Moray West Offshore Wind Farm Cables
Seaway 7 has signed an LoA to start early works on the EPIC for inter-array grid cables for the Moray West offshore wind farm. Offshore wind project service firm Seaway 7 has signed a Letter of Award with Moray Offshore Windfarm (West) Limited, to start early works on the Engineering, Procurement, Installation, and Commissioning (EPIC) of inter-array grid cables for the Moray West offshore wind farm.
rigzone.com
Inpex In Nearly $1Bn Dispute With DSME Over Ichthys FPSO
Inpex has filed a $972Mn claim against DSME regarding the construction of the FPSO for the Ichthys field off Australia. — Japanese oil and gas company Inpex has filed a $972 million claim against Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) regarding the construction of the FPSO for the Ichthys field off Australia.
rigzone.com
Modec Forms FPSO Construction Joint Venture
Modec has executed an agreement for the establishment of a JV company with Toyo Engineering for the EPCI business of FPSO vessels. — FPSO provider Modec has executed an agreement for the establishment of a joint venture company with the Toyo Engineering Corporation for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation business of FPSO vessels.
rigzone.com
W. Virginia Bans Five Banks From State Deals Over O&G, Coal Stance
West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore has named five banks ineligible for state banking contracts due to their stance on fossil fuels funding. — West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore has named five banks ineligible for state banking contracts due to their stance on fossil fuels funding. Under the...
rigzone.com
ADNOC Drilling Gets $3.4B Worth Of Jack-Up Deals
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has awarded two contracts totaling more than $3.4 billion to ADNOC Drilling for 8 jack-up offshore rigs. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded two contracts totaling more than $3.4 billion to ADNOC Drilling for 8 jack-up offshore rigs. The contracts, valued at $1.5...
rigzone.com
Wood To Design 100MW Floating Wind Farm Off Scotland
Wood has been awarded the principal designer and pre-FEED scope for Salamander – the 100MW floating wind farm development off Scotland. Engineering and project management company Wood has been awarded the principal designer and pre-FEED scope for Salamander – the 100MW floating wind farm development off Scotland. The...
"It's The One Thing I Make Sure To Eat On Every Trip Across The Atlantic": Americans Are Sharing Foods From Abroad That Are Difficult To Find Back Home
"I make it for friends and everyone loves it immediately. I think it will be the next big Japanese food craze in the US."
Comments / 0