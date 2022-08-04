ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Are the Biggest Producers and Consumers of Renewables?

By Andreas Exarheas
 5 days ago
BP Selling Stake in Ohio Refinery

BP has announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio to Calgary-based Cenovus. Under the terms of the deal, Cenovus, which is BP’s joint venture partner in the facility, will pay $300 million for BP’s stake in the refinery, plus the value of inventory, and take over operations when the transaction closes. This is currently expected to occur later in 2022, according to BP, which noted that BP and Cenovus will also enter into a multi-year product supply agreement.
Oil Rose in Volatile Session Amid Iran Supply Uncertainty

Oil climbed the most in over a week during a volatile summer session as investors continue to weigh US-Iran nuclear deal talks and the potential hit to demand from an economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate futures topped $90 a barrel on Monday amid a return of bullish sentiment after a...
Eni Buys Tango FLNG From Exmar Group

Eni has acquired the Export LNG company which owns the Tango FLNG floating liquefaction facility, from Exmar group. — Italian energy giant Eni has acquired the Export LNG company which owns the Tango FLNG floating liquefaction facility, from Exmar group. The FLNG will be used by Eni in the...
Beach Energy Pens LNG SPA Deal With BP

Beach Energy has finalized and signed the LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with a subsidiary of oil and gas supermajor BP. — Beach Energy has finalized and signed the LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with BP Singapore Pte. Limited, a subsidiary of oil and gas supermajor BP. The...
Borr Jack-Up Rig Heading To West Africa

Offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling has agreed on a deal for one of its jack-up drilling rigs set to work for an undisclosed operator in West Africa. Borr Drilling said that it secured a binding letter of award (LOA) for the premium jack-up rig Prospector 5 with an undisclosed operator.
Ring Energy Posts Second Quarter Profit

Ring Energy reported a jump in net income for the second quarter of 2022 on the back of higher commodity prices. — Ring Energy posted a net income of $41.9 million for the second quarter of the year, up from the $7.1 million reported in the previous quarter. It has to be reminded that in the second quarter of 2021 Ring reported a net loss of $15.9 million.
Targa Resources Post Soaring Q2 Profit

Targa Resources reported a steep climb in its quarterly and half-year profit. The company reported a net income of $596.4 million in the second quarter and $684.4 for the first half of the year. The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items...
Petrobras Closes Sale Of Several Espirito Santo Assets

Petrobras has finalized the sale of all its stakes in the producing fields of Peroa and Cangoa and in the BM-ES-21 concession, jointly called the Peroa Cluster. Brazilian oil major Petrobras has finalized the sale of all its stakes in the producing fields of Peroá and Cangoá and in the BM-ES-21 concession, jointly called the Peroá Cluster.
Seaway 7 Starting Works On Moray West Offshore Wind Farm Cables

Seaway 7 has signed an LoA to start early works on the EPIC for inter-array grid cables for the Moray West offshore wind farm. Offshore wind project service firm Seaway 7 has signed a Letter of Award with Moray Offshore Windfarm (West) Limited, to start early works on the Engineering, Procurement, Installation, and Commissioning (EPIC) of inter-array grid cables for the Moray West offshore wind farm.
Inpex In Nearly $1Bn Dispute With DSME Over Ichthys FPSO

Inpex has filed a $972Mn claim against DSME regarding the construction of the FPSO for the Ichthys field off Australia. — Japanese oil and gas company Inpex has filed a $972 million claim against Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) regarding the construction of the FPSO for the Ichthys field off Australia.
Modec Forms FPSO Construction Joint Venture

Modec has executed an agreement for the establishment of a JV company with Toyo Engineering for the EPCI business of FPSO vessels. — FPSO provider Modec has executed an agreement for the establishment of a joint venture company with the Toyo Engineering Corporation for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation business of FPSO vessels.
W. Virginia Bans Five Banks From State Deals Over O&G, Coal Stance

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore has named five banks ineligible for state banking contracts due to their stance on fossil fuels funding. — West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore has named five banks ineligible for state banking contracts due to their stance on fossil fuels funding. Under the...
ADNOC Drilling Gets $3.4B Worth Of Jack-Up Deals

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has awarded two contracts totaling more than $3.4 billion to ADNOC Drilling for 8 jack-up offshore rigs. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded two contracts totaling more than $3.4 billion to ADNOC Drilling for 8 jack-up offshore rigs. The contracts, valued at $1.5...
Wood To Design 100MW Floating Wind Farm Off Scotland

Wood has been awarded the principal designer and pre-FEED scope for Salamander – the 100MW floating wind farm development off Scotland. Engineering and project management company Wood has been awarded the principal designer and pre-FEED scope for Salamander – the 100MW floating wind farm development off Scotland. The...
