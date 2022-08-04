Who Are the Biggest Producers and Consumers of Renewables?

BP has announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio to Calgary-based Cenovus. Under the terms of the deal, Cenovus, which is BP’s joint venture partner in the facility, will pay $300 million for BP’s stake in the refinery, plus the value of inventory, and take over operations when the transaction closes. This is currently expected to occur later in 2022, according to BP, which noted that BP and Cenovus will also enter into a multi-year product supply agreement.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO