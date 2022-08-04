Read on mdcoastdispatch.com
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
The Dispatch
Renovations Still Underway At Main Street Storefronts
BERLIN – While residents are eager to see renovations completed at the Main Street storefronts currently under construction, plans are still being finalized. Since the revitalization of the structures from 19 N. Main St. to 7 N. Main Street was approved by the Berlin Historic District (HDC) this spring, town staff have fielded countless inquiries from residents and business owners asking when the work will be done.
The Dispatch
Cottage Court Site Plan Approved For Route 611
SNOW HILL– The Worcester County Planning Commission approved a site plan for a rental cottage development in West Ocean City. Last Thursday, the commission voted 5-0 to approve the site plan for a 52-unit rental cottage development. The project will be located on Route 611. “This is a cottage...
The Dispatch
Two Incumbents, One Newcomer Elected To Fenwick Island Town Council
FENWICK ISLAND – Two incumbents and one newcomer were elected to the Fenwick Island Town Council in last week’s municipal election. On Monday, the Fenwick Island Board of Elections convened to certify the results of this year’s election, held at town hall on Aug. 6. Tabulations from...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 5, 2022
Far from “vanishing,” the White Marlin Open has become one of Ocean City’s most popular and famous events. It is truly an “open” and there are no age, gender or skill level restrictions. In 1993, the winning marlin was caught by a 14-year-old boy and in 2016 an angler won over $1.5 million for his fish; it was the first white marlin he had ever caught.
Ocean City Today
Upcoming events approved in Ocean City
From Jeep parades to an Ultimate Frisbee competition, a number of events are planned to close out the summer and welcome the fall in Ocean City. And on Monday, council members approved agreements and other details for festivities planned for August, September and October. Jeep Week. Thousands of Jeeps will...
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
WMDT.com
Environmental organizations speak out against AquaCon’s proposed salmon farm
FEDERALSBURG, Md. – A 25-acre salmon farm could be coming to Delmarva. However local environmental organizations are speaking out to put a stop to this change. 47 ABC spoke with ShoreRivers to learn more about concerns with this big change being proposed ahead of Wednesday’s hearing. AquaCon a Norweigan start-up is proposing an indoor salmon farm to come to Federalsburg. Opponents at ShoreRiver say this would negatively impact the water quality and nearby habitats. Now they are providing an alternative to the farm, so it is not permitted on Delmarva.
Cape Gazette
Nassau Bridge crossover should be closed now
For many visitors, the Nassau Bridge is a gateway to the beaches. Descending from the Route 1 bridge is like a plane coming in for a landing, a sign you’re almost at your destination, whether Lewes, Rehoboth, Dewey or points farther south. Also like a plane, many cars are...
WGMD Radio
Tensions over Rehoboth Tour Bus Parking Result in Arrest
Rehoboth Beach police have had some difficulties this summer with charter or “tour” buses arriving in town unannounced with the intentions of loading and unloading typically at the bandstand horseshoe, especially on Saturdays. Police have routinely redirected the buses to the area behind the firehouse where two 15-minute parking spaces are reserved for buses to load and unload.
WMDT.com
Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes
BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
WBOC
Wind Industry Jobs on the Way to Maryland’s Eastern Shore
SALISBURY, Md. - The state of Maryland on Wednesday landed a $23 million grant to create and train an offshore wind workforce. The initiative, called Maryland Works for Wind, will bring thousands of jobs to the Eastern Shore. With the help of this grant and investments from Orsted, a company that specializes in sustainable energy, in a few years wind turbines will spin off the coast of Maryland. In preparation for that, construction and long-term maintenance jobs must be created.
rehobothfoodie.com
The Café on 26 (Ocean View)
It's been a while since I visited Cafe on 26 in Ocean View. We went several weeks ago, and I have to tell you I was thoroughly impressed! Thanks to the notoriety of our dinner companions, we were seated in the very quiet and very private ‘wine room' upstairs (see the pic in the gallery). The food and the service made me realize that Rt. 26 is a lot more than just pizzas, tacos and fish sandwiches. The entrance to the restaurant is through a nicely tended garden, preparing you for the calm atmosphere within. I will again tell you that many restaurants still change their menu with the seasons, and judging from the menu offerings, Cafe on 26 is no different. So the items mentioned here may or may not be available, depending on when you go.
Cape Gazette
Biden making an early-morning trip Aug. 7 to Rehoboth
For the fourth time this summer, President Joe Biden will be visiting his North Shores beach home. According to the Daily Guidance and Press Schedule from the White House issued Saturday, Aug. 6, the president will leave Washington, D.C., at 6:55 a.m. and is expected to arrive in Rehoboth by 7:50 a.m. Dr. Jill Biden is already in town.
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MD
I like a steak dinner as much as the next person. In my house growing up, New York strip ruled supreme, and we always had baked potatoes and salad to boot. Throwing a steak in the skillet is no big chore, and is there anything easier to make than potatoes? However, you can't beat a grilled steak, and as someone who isn't inclined to use a grill on her own, I like to venture out to Salisbury every now and then to get my fix. Here are a few places near Salisbury where you can enjoy a steak dinner as recommended by myself and other locals.
Cape Gazette
Softball players sought for Senior Olympics
Women softball players over 50 are needed for the Delaware Senior Olympics annual tournament. The Delmarva SeaGals team is recruiting active, skilled and competitive players to complete the team roster. The annual tournament serves as a qualifier for national Senior Olympics to be held in Pittsburgh in July 2023. Membership...
rehobothfoodie.com
Blue Water Grill Closing
After 15 years in Millsboro, the Blue Water Grill is closing for good as of 8/15. The restaurant had many trials and tribulations, including a devastating fire several years ago and the arbitrary lockdowns and restrictions of the last several years. Former co-owner Josh Wiggins is now cooking at the...
talbotspy.org
AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
WDEL 1150AM
Laurel butcher wins almost $153K in August 1st Powerball drawing
He didn't win the big prize, but a 63-year-old butcher from Laurel was happy to go home with almost $153,000.00, thanks to the Powerball lottery. State lottery officials say the man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a 10-game ticket at a Royal Farms in Millsboro for the August first drawing.
WMDT.com
Water advisory issued for parts of Del. beaches due to elevated bacteria
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued a recreational water advisory for portions of Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany Beaches. We’re told the advisory is in effect for Rehoboth Beach from Baltimore Avenue to Stockley Street as well as segments of Dewey and...
WGMD Radio
Ad-Boat Rescues Paddleboarder During Saturday’s Sudden Storm
The “Hero of the Week” award this week goes to Karisma Alenovitz and Jack Roache, crew of the Ad-Boat, who rescued a paddleboarder as a violent thunderstorm struck with little warning around 1:15 p.m. Saturday in Rehoboth. This is what it looked like in Dewey at that time.
