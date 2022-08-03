ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Via Christi recognized as a ‘top performer’

By Dustin Lattimer
WICHITA, Kan. ( KSNF ) — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report.

The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for 2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the list.

This is the highest award a hospital can earn from U.S. News and is based on performance that is
significantly better than the national average in seven procedures: Heart attack, heart failure, stroke,
transcatheter aortic valve replacement, colon cancer surgery, kidney failure and diabetes.

Additionally, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa, also located in Wichita, was recognized as a better than the national average performer for hip fractures.

Earlier this year, U.S. News recognized Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph and Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan as Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis reaccredited by American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer

The NewLife Center at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph was the only Wichita hospital to earn this distinction.

“These awards are yet another recognition of our team’s commitment to provide safe, compassionate,
personalized care for all. I am extremely proud of the outstanding results that our associates, working with our physician partners, continue to achieve in improving the health of individuals in our communities,” said Kevin Strecker, Ascension Via Christi’s chief executive officer.

The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making
informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

For its 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals
across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions.

Fewer than half of all hospitals received any High Performing rating, and only four earned this rating in all procedures and conditions.

“When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help
them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,” said Ben Harder, chief of health
analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.

Ascension Via Christi also has a presence in Pittsburg, which is where one of their hospitals is located.

