Read on www.cbssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
Related
CBS Sports
Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break father's AL home run record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is having a historic season so far. So historic that he has a chance to break Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record this season -- which also happens to be the American League single-season home run mark. However, Roger Maris' son, Kevin Maris,...
CBS Sports
MLB weekend recap: Cardinals move into first place with sweep of Yankees; Phillies dominate depleted Nationals
The MLB trade deadline is in the rearview mirror and the dog days of summer have arrived. A little more than eight weeks remain in the 2022 regular season and the postseason races are really beginning to heat up. Let's dive into what you need to know about this weekend's action.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Heads to bench Sunday
Merrifield is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Merrifield has seen each of his first three starts with the Blue Jays in center field, and he should serve as the team's primary option at the position for at least the next week after George Springer (elbow) went on the injured list Saturday. However, Raimel Tapia will get the nod in center field Sunday in place of Merrifield, who has gotten off to a 5-for-13 start to his Blue Jays career while adding two runs, one RBI and one stolen base.
MLB・
CBS Sports
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Sitting again Tuesday
Sheets will sit Tuesday against the Royals. Sheets will take a seat for a second consecutive game Tuesday, potentially receiving additional rest after recently suffering an ankle injury. That being said, the lefty-hitting Sheets' absence from the lineup against a right-handed starting pitcher (Brady Singer) could hint that he's moved into more of a fourth-outfield role, with AJ Pollock having gained more traction as a regular in the starting nine. Sheets is getting on base at a .154 clip thus far in August, while Pollock owns a .350 OBP on the month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A
Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Brad Miller: Settles into reserve role
Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox. After returning from the injured list in Friday's 2-1 loss while going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, Miller looks like he'll serve as a bench bat for the Rangers moving forward. The lefty-hitting veteran will take a seat for the second straight game in the series with the White Sox, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito).
CBS Sports
Padres' Trent Grisham: Gets another breather
Grisham is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. The Padres will face a left-hander for the third straight day, and as he did both Saturday and Sunday, Grisham will open on the bench while Wil Myers starts in center field. Grisham is actually faring better against lefties than righties this season, but either way he is still hitting just .194, so don't be surprised if this arrangement continues.
CBS Sports
Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Ditches cast
Jeffers had the cast removed on his surgically repaired right thumb Aug. 1 and is now sporting a removable splint, MLB.com reports. At the time he underwent surgery July 20 to repair an avulsion fracture of the thumb, Jeffers was projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. Assuming that timeline still holds, Jeffers won't be a realistic option to rejoin the Twins until the early part of September at the soonest. Minnesota will get by with Gary Sanchez as its everyday catcher in the meantime.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Huge day at the plate
LeMahieu went 3-for-6 with two doubles, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Cardinals. The Yankees infielder led off the game with a double and followed it up with another double in the fourth and a solo home run against Ryan Helsley in the ninth, his 12th of the season. LeMahieu's excellent plate discipline has made him a strong catalyst atop the New York lineup all season. He has had ample opportunity to score hitting in front of Aaron Judge, and he is now in the top 10 in the majors in runs scored.
CBS Sports
Twins' Randy Dobnak: Rehab assignment on tap
Dobnak (finger) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Dobnak has been sidelined since late in the 2021 season and his endured multiple setbacks in his recovery from lingering discomfort in his right middle finger. According to MLB.com, Dobnak ruptured two of the pulley tendons in his finger, and while a surgical fix is an option, the 27-year-old has been reluctant to go that route since there isn't any precedent for baseball players having such a procedure and resuming their careers. At least since he received a cortisone shot in the finger July 1, Dobnak seems to be progressing well, as he's been ramping up for nearly a month and reached an important milestone last Thursday, when he threw a live batting practice session. The Twins will likely have Dobnak get stretched out for a potential starting role during what could be a month-long rehab assignment, but it's more likely he pitches out of the bullpen if he rejoins the big club in September.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Joey Gerber: Inks MiLB deal with Yankees
Gerber signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Monday. Gerber spent the first part of the 2022 campaign with the Mariners but failed to see any action prior to his release due to a forearm strain. He figures to serve as bullpen depth with his new club.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Rylan Bannon: Claimed by Dodgers
Bannon was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Monday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Bannon will return to the organization he was drafted by in 2017 after he was designated for assignment by the Orioles this week. The 26-year-old appeared in four games with Baltimore this year, going 2-for-14 with five strikeouts. Overall, Bannon has produced a .229 average with 11 homers, 58 RBI, 45 runs and six stolen bases over 275 at-bats in 78 games while spending the majority of the season with Triple-A Norfolk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Orioles' Louis Head: Called up from minors
The Orioles recalled Head from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Head will be joining the big club for the first time since the Orioles claimed him off waivers from the Marlins on July 12. During his month-long stay at Norfolk, Head struck out 12 and allowed three earned runs on four hits and seven walks over eight innings.
CBS Sports
Twins' Nick Gordon: Records theft in Saturday's win
Gordon went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays. Gordon was involved in a scary collision with Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza, who left the game with a dislocated shoulder. Gordon was able to stay in and played the full game in center field. He's made himself valuable to the Twins with Byron Buxton battling nagging injuries lately -- Gordon has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 14-for-27 (.519) in that span. The outfielder has a .284/.333/.440 slash line, five steals, five home runs, 20 RBI and 29 runs scored through 254 plate appearances. He should still have a regular path to playing time with Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Trevor Larnach (abdomen) sidelined, leaving left field wide open as well as center when Buxton needs rest.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Will not start Monday
Kelenic is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees. The player Kelenic has been sharing playing time with, Sam Haggerty, racked up two doubles and four hits in all over the last two games, and manager Scott Servais will lean on the hot hand Monday night.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Optioned to Triple-A
Toro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Toro has appeared in 84 games this season for the Mariners, but he hit just .180, and the team decided to send him to Tacoma to open up a roster spot for Mitch Haniger. Toro figures to be among the top candidates next time the Mariners need to bring up a hitter from the minors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Royals' Nick Pratto: Delivers game-winning hit
Pratto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox. Pratto walked it off in the ninth inning with a two-out solo shot off Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock. After beginning his major-league career with three multi-hit efforts in his first five games, Pratto's cooled off noticeably. Saturday's homer made this just the second time the first baseman has hit safely in consecutive contests this year. He's slashing .196/.313/.393 with two long balls, five RBI, four runs scored, a triple and three doubles through 67 plate appearances. Despite the growing pains, the Royals are likely to give the 23-year-old an extended audition in a lost season for the team.
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Swipes first bag
Barrero went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Mets. The 24-year-old shortstop pilfered his first bag of the year in the majors after going 5-for-7 on steal attempts through 55 games for Triple-A Louisville. Barrero has gone 4-for-18 in five games since his promotion while striking out nine times, but the Reds have nothing to lose by giving him consistent playing time down the stretch and seeing if he can make the necessary adjustments.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resumes baseball activities
Stanton (Achilles) has resumed baseball activities, but a timeline for his return remains undetermined, Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network reports. Stanton is eligible to return from the IL, but it doesn't appear that he'll rejoin the Yankees immediately. The slugger hasn't played since July 23, so he may need a minor-league rehab stint if he doesn't return soon. Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently said that Stanton is "feeling good" and that he "continues to improve," per MLB.com.
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge chasing home run history: Yankees star on pace to break Roger Maris' record; will he get there?
Back in spring training New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rejected a very reasonable seven-year contract extension worth $213.5 million. It was a bold decision, no doubt about it, and Judge has responded this season by doing what seemed impossible: he's made himself more money. Some players would crack under that pressure. Judge hasn't. He's thrived.
Comments / 0